As Oregon Receivers Mend, Breeland Steps Up

After announcing that he would return for his senior season under center, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was expected to put up some gaudy numbers with his pocket poise and cannon arm.

But there was also a third factor that was necessary to allow him to do so, and that was the crop of receivers he had to throw to. Last season, Herbert keyed in on wideout Dillon Mitchell, so much so that Mitchell became the first Oregon receiver to amass 1,000 yards in a season since Demetrius Williams.

Unfortunately, opposing defenses often caught on to this pattern and zeroed in on Mitchell, making the throws Herbert sent his way well covered.

With Mitchell departing after last season it was time to find a new go-to receiver — or maybe two or three. On paper, the talent certainly seemed to be there. However, by the time the Ducks took the field for the 2019 season, some notable pieces were missing.

Receivers Mycah Pittman, Brenden Schooler and Juwan Johnson have not been seen in action yet. Additionally, perhaps nobody else has had as much bad luck with injuries as tight end Cam McCormick. After missing last season with a broken leg, McCormick was expected to be Oregon’s starting tight end for the 2019 season. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in summer practice, and he will be sidelined for the second consecutive year.

Enter senior Jacob Breeland, who, after finding a good deal of success in the 2017 season, was rarely called upon last year. This year, however, has been an entirely different story. After a stellar performance against the Stanford Cardinal, Breeland currently ranks as one of the best FBS tight ends so far this season with 18 catches on 21 targets for 265 yards and five touchdowns.

Since the season-opening loss to Auburn, Breeland has scored a touchdown in three straight games, adding two last week in Palo Alto. Along with the five touchdown catches, five of Breeland’s other 13 catches have been for first downs.

Already up to fourth on Oregon’s all-time receiving list for tight ends, Breeland is quickly closing in on leader Ed Dickson, who ended his Oregon career with 1,557 yards. Breeland currently has 1,085. Suffice to say that for the first month of the season, Herbert seems to have found his new favorite go-to target, and with various other receivers still healing Breeland’s production is even more important.

With Oregon’s running offense experiencing multiple issues, it’s more important than ever for the Ducks to open up their passing attack as much as they can. Herbert’s ability at the quarterback position can easily keep opponents honest. The more space that can be created by opening the field the better, as Oregon’s running backs have had very little room to maneuver.

Additionally, Breeland’s ability to block is crucial, whether it be to protect Herbert as he finds other receivers or help form holes for the backs to weave their way through. But obviously, his biggest contribution has been as a receiver. And with the fragile state of health at the receiver position, it couldn’t be coming at a better time.

Top Photo Credit: Matt Zlaket

Bob Rodes, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is an IT analyst, software developer and amateur classical pianist in Manchester, Tennessee.