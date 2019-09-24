CFB Recap: Kansas Isn’t Awful, and the Pac-12’s Playoff Hopes Are Fading

‘Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore …”

Week 3 was largely forgettable. There wasn’t a single matchup between top-25 teams. Nevertheless, the Sunflower State bloomed like it hasn’t bloomed — CFB-wise — in, well, forever.

The Mad Hatter took his crew to Boston with the CFB world expecting Kansas to be no more than a crumpet at a Boston College tea party. Sorry that the Jayhawks spoiled your party, dudes. This is yet another reminder that without Clemson, the ACC would not have a CFB team to hang its backboard on. (Week 4 update: App State defeated UN[ecessary] C[lasses] in Chapel Hill for its first road win against a Power 5 team since famously taking down Michigan. (That game was played just prior to Dennis Dixon’s “rub-it-in” visit to Ann Arbor.)

Coach Chris Klieman didn’t have to travel far from North Dakota State to the Little Apple. But in week 3, his Kansas State Wildcats did journey all the way south to Stark Vegas, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State from the mighty SEC West. (Week 4 update: Cal wasn’t the only Bay Area team to beat an SEC West team in week 4; San Jose State is in Hog heaven.)

Somehow, Kansas State overcame the cowbell crew and doubled down for the Sunflower State’s week 3 sweep of Power 5 opponents on the road — something that hasn’t happened since Kansas wheat was turned into sliced bread.

In week 3, College GameDay traveled to the never-before visited Ames, Iowa. Is it possible that the never-visited Lawrence, Kansas is on the World Wide Leader’s radar for the Saturday when the Wildcats (Kansas variety) visit the Jayhawks?

But enough about week 3; outside of the Kansas renaissance, there was little to write home about. The same can’t be said about week 4, which may have been the zaniest Saturday of the season.

Week 4 Wrapped Up

Frankly Charlotte, this game doesn’t mean a damn! Clemson frustrated the 49ers! No, not those 49ers.

Home Cookin’. After the visit from New Mexico State and the Tide’s week 3 taco truck chow down, for dessert, Nick Saban served his guys a cupcake from a bakery in nearby Mississippi. It’s hard to believe that Tua Tagovailoa and his group of average receivers can put up the numbers they have against such sterling competition …

Out here in the fields, I eat cupcakes for my meals. The Ohio State University, mashed Miami (OH) for its third B1G out-of-conference win. Is Brutus saving his strength for the visit to Autzen in 2020?

O-O-Oklahoma, where the QBs come to Heisman train. The Sooners took a week off so The Grinch could admire that Wazzu D he left behind.

It’s not blue on the Bayou. Be afraid, Saint Nick. Be very afraid.

Leapin’ Leprechauns! How many false starts can fit on the top of a Golden Dome? UGA, I thought your Dawg buddies had CFB’s best offensive line and an unstoppable run game. What’s that? Did I hear a growl?

Bo (Nix) knows. Another week, another win against a top-20 opponent for Auburn. Puddles thanks the Tigers for keeping Oregon’s playoff hopes alive.

Jump Around! In Madison, Wisconsin, Coach Jim Harbaugh maintained his perfect record of precisely zero road wins versus ranked teams. But, for a measly $8M and change a year, what more can Michigan-Man-Fan do?

Give me five. Boise grounded the Air Force on the blue turf, and Cardinal-crusher UCF fell to giant-killer Pitt. The Broncos are now in the Group of 5 driver’s seat. If you can avoid it, you never, ever, ever schedule Boise State. Right, Rob Mullens?

The Conference of Cannibals

Hotty Toddy, Wilcox Almighty! At least one Duck (well, former Duck) managed to migrate south and come home with a win. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox has his team looking as stingy as ever. Linebacker Evan Weaver is the man, and behind his leadership, Cal has now held its last 11 opponents to under 24 points. Its win over Ole Miss was the Pac-12’s first in an SEC stadium since 2010. After last week’s missed call in Spartyville, the Pac-12 refs come through again!

U(tes) S(woon in) C(ali). Death, taxes and Utah losing when ranked in the top 10.

A-S-Who? After shutting down the Michigan State offense, AARP member Herm Edwards and his defense couldn’t stay up late enough to corral Ralphie. Goodbye, top 25.

Chipper Comes Back. Speaking of defense, how do you give up nine TD passes and win a game? Welcome to the future of CFB: 7-on-7 football. UCLA vs. Washington State was absolutely WAC-y.

Believe in the Beavers. After blowing out Cal Poly, it doesn’t take Einstein to understand why MIT canceled its trip to Corvallis.

Speaking of Tech, thank you, Kevin Sumlin and Arizona for taking down the Texas variety. Every Power 5 out-of-conference win is nice.

I thought that I would never see, a tree chopped down by Puddles. Okay, the run game ax could have been sharper, but a conference win on the road is always a very good win. Mario Cristobal, you did a great job with that D Coordinator hire, but “O” my.

Coach in the Skillet: Jeremy Pruitt continues to Volunteer for the frying pan.

Big Sigh of Relief: From the jaws of a Golden Bear in The Grove.

Coach of the Week: The second-half Chipper.

Game of the Week: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17.

Player of the Week: Evan Weaver, Cal.

If We Had a Real Playoff

Boise State (Group of 5 automatic qualifier) at Clemson (ACC Champion)

Ohio State (B1G Champion) at LSU (At large)

Oregon (Pac-12 Champion) at Alabama (SEC Champion)

Oklahoma (Big 12 Champion) at Georgia (At large)

Coming Attractions

The Ducks hibernate while awaiting a visit from an undefeated former Duck, who could have a Devil of a time in the home nest.

Washington State at Utah. Wanted in Pullman: Rugby team walk-ons.

USC at Washington. Having showed David Shaw what defense looks like, wouldn’t it be nice to be two up in the “L” column on the Huskies? Mycah Pittman’s bro is ballin’, and a Trojan third-string QB most certainly did not Fink out.

Chipper watch: UCLA at Arizona. How many yards does Khalil Tate total?

Nationally, it’s one of those weeks. Blah versus Nothing Burger. But as we well know, it’s weekends like these that often are the most chaotic.

