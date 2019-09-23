Oregon Is Winning, but Its Ground Game Is Running on Empty

Let’s not be cynical. It was a great day for Oregon Football in Palo Alto.

On Saturday, Oregon put Stanford, a team that has caused it many headaches in the last decade, in its place. In a 21-6 win, the Ducks held Stanford out of the end zone in another dominant defensive performance.

This marks the third straight week the Ducks have held their opponent without a touchdown, Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos‘ defense is wreaking havoc, and on the other side of the ball Justin Herbert is lighting up opposing defenses through the air. Most importantly though, Oregon is winning, and winning decisively.

Matt Zlaket

However, against the satisfaction of chopping down that Stanford tree is a statistic that the more-than-casual fan will probably take note of: Oregon’s rushing yards, or lack thereof. Despite basically doubling up Stanford in passing yards, the Ducks were nearly doubled up by Stanford in rushing yards.

But Stanford plays hard-nosed defense, people will say. They’re known for stopping the run and running the football with their behemoth lines, people will say. True, but Stanford was known for that in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015. In those matchups Oregon shredded the Cardinal for 388, 232, 267, and 231 yards rushing respectively.

Granted, those Oregon teams ran an entirely different scheme, in which the blazing running backs would get go the outside and dust defenders with their speed. Not to mention having quarterbacks who had the ability to out-sprint defensive backs. Stanford, with their giant, slower players, never had a prayer once Oregon runners beat the initial tacklers.

People are concerned about Oregon’s lack of ground production because the Ducks are supposed to have one of the best offensive lines in the country. But is that really the culprit? Probably not. Two more likely reasons are the decision making of the running backs themselves and the offensive scheme run by head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

Kevin Cline

Running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye don’t seem to be attacking some of the types of holes and gaps the offensive line creates. On many occasions there are lanes created that either back could take for large chunks of yards if they waited a split second and looked for them. Hesitating, stutter-stepping and cutting back are fundamentals of great running backs. The offensive line isn’t just for jumping into like a pit of plastic balls. When the line creates holes and lanes, the backs need to attack them.

Part of the reason the running backs are missing open lanes has to do with the offensive scheme Oregon currently employs. Under this scheme, they are expected to run straight forward and hit the line of scrimmage like bullets.That straight-downhill running style perfectly suits bruising backs like former Oregon players Rueben Droughns and LeGarret Blount. Verdell and Dye are small and shifty, and running styles such as the pistol formation do not suit them. Often, the handoff in the pistol formation takes so long the defenders can be in the backfield by the time it occurs. Unless you’re just too big and powerful for the smaller blitzers to handle, you’re going to be in trouble.

Matt Zlaket

Oregon only averages about three yards per rush, which against bigger and better defenses, isn’t going to cut it if they hope to be an NY6-bowl-contending program. Against Montana of the Big Sky conference, Oregon’s longest run was an 11-yard scramble by Herbert. Verdell and Dye’s biggest plays have come via screen passes. We can understand why the explosive runs of old are less frequent than before, but they are practically non-existent.

This team has the potential to do some big things this year. Other conference powerhouses are already taking losses. Oregon’s defense is the most dominant it’s been since Gang Green of ’94. Justin Herbert is a stud quarterback with the kind of size and arm that NFL scouts drool over.

But the run game must improve. Double-digit rushing yard totals aren’t going to get the job done. It might be time to switch up the approach.

It was a good day in Palo Alto football-wise, but at that top-ten academic school, Oregon found a lesson to be learned.

Adam Holland

Top Photo by Matt Zlaket

