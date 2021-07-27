Oregon Player Predictions and a PUDDLEHUDDLE Update!

Time for a few player predictions, my FishDuck Friends, as we will cover predictions about wins, points and more in later articles. I have a few player predictions and wonder about your responses before we get an update from Lou Farnsworth about the upcoming new website that will have both articles and a forum. (Cool!)

Question: Does Kayvon Thibodeaux win Defensive Pac-12 MVP again? (As we saw from that Oregon State pass rushing star, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., a year ago–players do have an off-year, and Thibs has a ton of pressure on him)

Mr. FishDuck Prediction: I am not going out much on a limb here to say, “yes.”

Question: Does Thibs go first, second or when in the NFL Draft?

Mr. FishDuck Prediction: Like Justin Herbert, Thibs will be in the top six, because I think the analysts are going to pick him a part over next winter.

Question: Your newbie blow-up player?

Mr. FishDuck Prediction: Freshman Tight End Terrance Ferguson. (A wide-receiver was too easy for me!)

Question: Does any of the veteran receivers get bumped from their starting position or rotation?

Mr. FishDuck Prediction: Johnny Johnson will lose starter status by mid-season.

Later articles will have discussions about the offense and defense as a whole, but for now–what are your player predictions?

Update about PUDDLEHUDDLE

Dear Fellow FishDuckians,

This email is an update, of where we, as a community, are in this grand adventure of ours. The PhoenixDuck that is now airborne. The relocation of the FishDuck community to another site, is making huge progress. We own the domain name, and we have the web hosting established. Soon the website PuddleHuddle.com will be our landing site, (pun intended). In fact, even now it will accept visitors. If you go to it, you will see a fantastic picture of me posing with our favorite Duck, Puddles. (Those of you who have ever visited Manitou Springs CO might have seen him there).

For a few more days, that is all you will see. Nothing else is functional. But our web developer is hard at work getting the site/forum operational. He is the same developer that has helped Charles so much. It should not take long, since about the only thing now that needs to be done, is cosmetic stuff: swapping out banner photos, artwork, and the like.

Charles Fischer

Very soon, we will be able to use the site to begin the daunting task of organizing our new, (and growing!), group of volunteers. Since Charles dropped the bombshell about the changes to FD, on BlackTuesday, (7/20/21), over two dozen of our feathered family have contacted me. No doubt you would recognize most all of their names/handles.

I AM AMAZINGLY HEARTLIFTED BY YOUR RESPONSE!

And that is before I had been able to get this letter out to the community!!!! My goal is to have several forum threads started on PuddleHuddle (PH), one for each of the main areas of volunteering: writing, editing, photo embedding, publishing, moderating, financial, logistics, and communications.

There might be more classifications down the road, but those were the main ones that readily came to mind. Each thread will have a brief job description of what that department is responsible for. Leadership will need to emerge out of each group as they discuss their visions for going forward and the levels of involvement that the members of the group are willing to commit to. This is where we, as a community, will either succeed or fail. How the community responds to the demands of the daily grind of keeping a responsibly maintained, healthy discussion site operational, will determine its success.

I am fronting the starting costs for our new nest. I am being the spear-wielding lead Duck on initial organization. But if this “Community Owned and Operated Venture” (COOV) of ours is to succeed, then grass roots leadership must emerge. After we have this gig flying, I am not going to be making the decisions. The community will have to. I intend to back off dramatically once things look to be community sustained. I hope that that will not take more than three or four months at the most. Then, like Charles, I can just write and interact in the comments sections with y’all. And do a bit of editing to help out! =).

Kevin Cline

As Charles has observed on several occasions, one of the leading causes to his getting burnt out was the incredible effort of maintaining writing and editing standards to a very strict and high degree. It not only burnt him out, it burnt out some writers and editors as well. Hopefully we can learn from our mistakes and scale back from that level of rigorous adherence to a style sheet. That, and reducing the number of photos being embedded in the Daily Article, should go a long way towards reducing the work load and stress that writers and editors experience. Charles has offered his FishDuck Photo Archive to us BTW. =)

Of course, we will still have to vet articles for appropriateness. We will still have to edit/proof for spelling, grammar, clarity, etc. But the combination of a larger pool of editors, together with lowering the stress level, should dramatically reduce burnout.

You, the community, should understand that this is a “Community Owned and Operated Venture,” (COOV). Hence, The Daily Articles will, of necessity, have to function differently. There will be no one like Charles to make the calls on adjustments to articles, and when they will be published. After a community member submits an article for publication, it will go through the community process of being vetted, edited, photo embedded, and put into the publication hopper. Generally, the articles in the hopper should get published on a first in-first out basis, unless the community members overseeing the publishing part of the process make a call on changing the order. I certainly will not be doing it.

Screenshot from Pac-12 Video

What if the hopper runs dry? Well, this is a COOV right? So, if the community lets the hopper run dry, well, I guess we all shrug our shoulders and tab over to the forum that day to get our DuckFun in. Part of the stress on Charles was getting articles published on time. Stress is trickle down. A more laissez-faire publication MO should cut down significantly that source of stress. Maybe all the way down to our webbed feet!

Clearly there are a lot more topics that wanted to be included in this letter. But I hope that enough has been laid out to not only give you immediate hope for the future, but to give you as well, a sense of what my vision for our future is. Ideally, you will become a part of the process, and help shape and modify this embryonic vision of mine into something the community as a whole can buy into. And after having bought into, participate in.

If you have any ideas, concerns, feel-good stories, or just flat want to chat about this crazy thing we are all doing, don’t be shy….call, text, or email me. I would love to hear from you.

Blessings to each and every one of you,

GO DUCKS!!!!!

Lou Farnsworth

Cell: 951-217-1448

Email: lu2000@aol.com

Top Photo by Tom Corno