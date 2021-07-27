Oregon Player Predictions and a PUDDLEHUDDLE Update!

Time for a few player predictions, my FishDuck Friends, as we will cover predictions about wins, points and more in later articles. I have a few player predictions and wonder about your responses before we get an update from Lou Farnsworth about the upcoming new website that will have both articles and a forum. (Cool!)
Question: Does Kayvon Thibodeaux win Defensive Pac-12 MVP again? (As we saw from that Oregon State pass rushing star, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., a year ago–players do have an off-year, and Thibs has a ton of pressure on him)
Mr. FishDuck Prediction: I am not going out much on a limb here to say, “yes.”
Question: Does Thibs go first, second or when in the NFL Draft?
Mr. FishDuck Prediction: Like Justin Herbert, Thibs will be in the top six, because I think the analysts are going to pick him a part over next winter.
Question: Your newbie blow-up player?
Mr. FishDuck Prediction: Freshman Tight End Terrance Ferguson. (A wide-receiver was too easy for me!)
Question: Does any of the veteran receivers get bumped from their starting position or rotation?
Mr. FishDuck Prediction: Johnny Johnson will lose starter status by mid-season.
Later articles will have discussions about the offense and defense as a whole, but for now–what are your player predictions?
Update about PUDDLEHUDDLE
Dear Fellow FishDuckians,
This email is an update, of where we, as a community, are in this grand adventure of ours. The PhoenixDuck that is now airborne. The relocation of the FishDuck community to another site, is making huge progress. We own the domain name, and we have the web hosting established. Soon the website PuddleHuddle.com will be our landing site, (pun intended). In fact, even now it will accept visitors. If you go to it, you will see a fantastic picture of me posing with our favorite Duck, Puddles. (Those of you who have ever visited Manitou Springs CO might have seen him there).
For a few more days, that is all you will see. Nothing else is functional. But our web developer is hard at work getting the site/forum operational. He is the same developer that has helped Charles so much. It should not take long, since about the only thing now that needs to be done, is cosmetic stuff: swapping out banner photos, artwork, and the like.
Very soon, we will be able to use the site to begin the daunting task of organizing our new, (and growing!), group of volunteers. Since Charles dropped the bombshell about the changes to FD, on BlackTuesday, (7/20/21), over two dozen of our feathered family have contacted me. No doubt you would recognize most all of their names/handles.
I AM AMAZINGLY HEARTLIFTED BY YOUR RESPONSE!
And that is before I had been able to get this letter out to the community!!!! My goal is to have several forum threads started on PuddleHuddle (PH), one for each of the main areas of volunteering: writing, editing, photo embedding, publishing, moderating, financial, logistics, and communications.
There might be more classifications down the road, but those were the main ones that readily came to mind. Each thread will have a brief job description of what that department is responsible for. Leadership will need to emerge out of each group as they discuss their visions for going forward and the levels of involvement that the members of the group are willing to commit to. This is where we, as a community, will either succeed or fail. How the community responds to the demands of the daily grind of keeping a responsibly maintained, healthy discussion site operational, will determine its success.
I am fronting the starting costs for our new nest. I am being the spear-wielding lead Duck on initial organization. But if this “Community Owned and Operated Venture” (COOV) of ours is to succeed, then grass roots leadership must emerge. After we have this gig flying, I am not going to be making the decisions. The community will have to. I intend to back off dramatically once things look to be community sustained. I hope that that will not take more than three or four months at the most. Then, like Charles, I can just write and interact in the comments sections with y’all. And do a bit of editing to help out! =).
As Charles has observed on several occasions, one of the leading causes to his getting burnt out was the incredible effort of maintaining writing and editing standards to a very strict and high degree. It not only burnt him out, it burnt out some writers and editors as well. Hopefully we can learn from our mistakes and scale back from that level of rigorous adherence to a style sheet. That, and reducing the number of photos being embedded in the Daily Article, should go a long way towards reducing the work load and stress that writers and editors experience. Charles has offered his FishDuck Photo Archive to us BTW. =)
Of course, we will still have to vet articles for appropriateness. We will still have to edit/proof for spelling, grammar, clarity, etc. But the combination of a larger pool of editors, together with lowering the stress level, should dramatically reduce burnout.
You, the community, should understand that this is a “Community Owned and Operated Venture,” (COOV). Hence, The Daily Articles will, of necessity, have to function differently. There will be no one like Charles to make the calls on adjustments to articles, and when they will be published. After a community member submits an article for publication, it will go through the community process of being vetted, edited, photo embedded, and put into the publication hopper. Generally, the articles in the hopper should get published on a first in-first out basis, unless the community members overseeing the publishing part of the process make a call on changing the order. I certainly will not be doing it.
What if the hopper runs dry? Well, this is a COOV right? So, if the community lets the hopper run dry, well, I guess we all shrug our shoulders and tab over to the forum that day to get our DuckFun in. Part of the stress on Charles was getting articles published on time. Stress is trickle down. A more laissez-faire publication MO should cut down significantly that source of stress. Maybe all the way down to our webbed feet!
Clearly there are a lot more topics that wanted to be included in this letter. But I hope that enough has been laid out to not only give you immediate hope for the future, but to give you as well, a sense of what my vision for our future is. Ideally, you will become a part of the process, and help shape and modify this embryonic vision of mine into something the community as a whole can buy into. And after having bought into, participate in.
If you have any ideas, concerns, feel-good stories, or just flat want to chat about this crazy thing we are all doing, don’t be shy….call, text, or email me. I would love to hear from you.
Blessings to each and every one of you,
GO DUCKS!!!!!
Lou Farnsworth
Cell: 951-217-1448
Email: lu2000@aol.com
To me what matters is winning the conference, beating UW and OSU and going to the Rose Bowl. The playoffs involve politicking and perception–that’s beyond anyone’s control.
No one ever rises to low expectations: why the 2021 Ducks are a championship squad
Kayvon Thibodeaux just might accomplish everything on his list.
Thibodeaux came to Oregon with a mature attitude and a vision for himself, and he hasn’t wavered in training and developing his gifts.
http://duckstopshere.blogspot.com/2021/07/kayvon-thibodeaux-just-might-accomplish.html
It’s beginning to feel like this is a team that will just bust out of the gate with enormous energy and a championship mindset. The internal leadership in the group is extraordinary.
The Ducks’ greatest weapon.
https://duckstopshere.blogspot.com/2021/07/the-ducks-greatest-weapon.html
Black Tuesday. That mad me laugh. Hopefully no one jumped out of windows or sold their car for $5.
George Kliavkoff sounds like a real commissioner.
https://duckstopshere.blogspot.com/2021/07/george-kliavkoff-sounds-like-real.html
Chuckle, yeah, as Black as that Tuesday was Dale, I haven’t heard wind of any suicides.
GK looks to be light years above Larry “The Moron” Scott.
Jon Joseph has shared some great thoughts on the cruciality of the Pac12 response to Texas and Oklahoma moving to the ESPNSEC Network. A wrong turn, or a sufficiently late turn, might very well leave the Pac12, (and for that matter, any conference not named SEC), out in the cold. Forever.
So, just like George Meade taking command of the Army of the Potomac on the eve of the Battle of Gettysburg, George Kliavkoff has taken command of the Pac12 at what might end up being the most pivotal time in its history.
Fun stuff….
I for one would like the PAC12 come out on top and be successful. Here’s hoping GK can make things happen with the right changes to make the PAC12 relevant with clout.
Thinking of that moment in the Civil War made me shudder at the upcoming loss of life. And how Meade missed his chance to end the war early after that historic battle.
A distant relative, Brigadier Gen. Elon J. Farnsworth, died at Gettysburg. He led a Union cavalry charge right after Pickett’s charge.
Kind of like the Charge of the Light Brigade, it was a suicide mission. Meade’s cavalry commander, Gen. Judson Kilpatrick was reprimanded for the recklessness of his order to Farnsworth.
I am all for Anthony Brown starting against Fresno State and absolutely crushing them. We clearly will see who #2 QB will be and I will guess it will be Robbie Ashford. 34 days until Kickoff at Autzen! GO DUCKS!
My guess is Ty Thompson.
https://247sports.com/college/oregon/Article/Ty-Thompson-Oregon-Football-Ducks-Football-Mario-Cristobal-Anthony-Brown–168355196/
My break out player of the year is gonna be……..Trey Benson the under recruited diamond in the rough.
I was thinking the same thing about Trey Benson. I like his size. I believe he is finally healthy
OK….now that is a surprise gutsy pick that I love. Good one!
Going by what I saw in the Spring game, Oregon could have 4 QBs who could be worthy of starting….
What if: Ashford and Thompson were backing up Dennis Dixon in 2007?
My predictions:
I think the Ohio St game will show which Oregon players can compete against top teams and who is a little short.
I think after the Ohio St game, some changes are made on both offense and defense as to who the starters are.
Breakout players: Treven Ma’ae, and Kingsly S. and a far out there pick of Bryan Addison. I will throw Jackson LaDuke in there as well.
2021 Oregon team makes some changes and gets really good about mid season. With quite a few changes to the offensive skill positions.
Team does really well, gets to playoffs this year by cleaning up the conference and Kayvon wins the Heisman – because he is so much better than every other college player.
O line will be the weakest position group. Receivers will be the strongest.
Strength of team will be the passing game and pass defense. Weakness of team will be rushing on offense and rush defense on defense.
Team goes 11-1. Wins pac12 again. Goes to playoffs and loses in first round, but lots of excitement for the future.
Also predict that recruiting will finish well for the 2022 class and more surprise transfers at end of season.
QB prediction: Ashford gets some playing time and impresses with his athleticism.
This article dealt with player predictions, and we’ll get into the team later. I love your far-out pick of Bryan Addison, because due to his receiver experience–we may see some picks from him!
He might be one of those highly rated players that takes a few years to put it together. I can see him playing some kind of version of center field in the defensive backfield. And if he is back there, QBs can throw that jump ball and know that it could get picked off.
The elephant in the room is the continued covid scare. Will players miss games?
Will fans have to wear masks? How much impact will there be?
I sure hope it’s minimal!
Thibs will have a monster season due to new D scheme and the development of LB’s. Both Flowe and Sewell will make it hard to double on KT, as will others in that strong group. ( we will miss you ISM)
He is the front runner to win DPOY.
Breakout player will be Seven Mcgee.
He won’t start, but he will get his reps and be very exciting to watch, ala DAT. He will definitely become a fan favorite. And next year he will get to wear #7.
I disagree with you Charles, JJ3 will not lose his place. Too much experience and heart. Jaylon Redd might lose. We are deep at receiver! What a great situation to be in.
At this point in time, AB is the starting QB and it’s his to lose. The time to win is now, and he is more than competent to run a Morehead offense.
That said, the real tests start next week!
Fall practice.
By week two of Aug I predict we will see which young gun is pressing to be #1 and so see some clarity. I predict Jay Butterfield will win #2 spot and Brown remain starter. Remember, AB has not finished a season healthy, so a good backup is important.
There should be some interesting competitions at running back too. I know we have 2 solid starters, but that 3rd spot is open and there are several guys I think can add something special. Cardwell brings a big body, Benson too. And that walk on freshman Smith looked solid in spring game. I was figuring Seven Mcgee to break out as a slot receiver, but also as a RB?
With some injuries there, I don’t remember whose out, but for those who can play, should be some opportunities here.
DanLduck!…to see your breakout player of the No. Seven….that will be fun to watch for.
Some good picks from this savvy group!
Yesterday, Texas and Oklahoma said goodbye to the B12. (Legal wrangling to follow.)
Today, both schools officially and jointly, asked to join the SEC.
The vote on SEC conference expansion could come as early as Thursday.
With A+M reluctantly falling in line, Aggies may vote no but will encourage no other SEC school to do so, this looks like a done deal.
Amazing that in this day and age of instant news, this CFB-shaking realignment was kept under wraps for 6+ months.
I wonder what this could mean for the H+H series starting at Texas Tech in 2023? Will there be a B12 in 2023?
Oregon also has a H+H series scheduled with Baylor.
Thanks Charles + Lou for the Q+A.
And thanks Lou for the PH update.
Thanks Jon,
I am meeting with our web developer at 7pm GMT, (noon Mountain Time), to work towards finalizing the insertion of the forum software into the PuddleHuddle.com website. Lord willing, and the creek don’t rise, we may just have our new pond habitable in the very near future.
Great!
Every Duck team rises and falls with its’ qb play. Oregon will have a roller coaster year based on the qb play. In the end Ashford will rise up and become next years leading Heisman candidate. How about that for a prediction?
I think Brown has been manning the qb seat while the real competition is yet to take place. When camp starts it will be like musical chairs, everyone gets up and we see who lands on the qb throne, the back-up seat and who looks likely to transfer. The drama of the qb position, and decision on who starts will make or break this season.
I like Charles’s pick of Ferguson, somebody is going to become the go to guy for the new starting qb, and we don’t know who that will be.
The offense and its’ qb will define Oregon’s season. An elite qb, who can run, will create havoc, and lots of wins. A serviceable qb will drive Charles and most Oregon fans crazy.
Ashford seems to have the best dual threat ability?
Perhaps Mario is more comfortable with more of a steady, grind it out, serviceable, kind of guy?
In fairness, let’s see what AB looks like farther away from his last injury? See how he performs after more time in the system; more time working with Joe Moorhead?
IMO, I certainly hope the QB starting job is more in Moorhead’s hands than it is in Mario’s hands?
Hey Haywarduck,
Bold prediction there with Ashford. But you just may be on the money. RPO Joe will probably want more out of a QB than a pure pocket passer. Brown has that, but so does Ashford. And Ashford is a bona fide athlete extraordinaire. Can the old lion hold off the young lion?
But then what if Thompson shows that he has legs to match his arm? Fun stuff huh?
I like Ashford, but I wouldn’t crown him today as the qb for next season already. My main reason is that many freshman need a lot of work, during their first spring and go through an awakening in the off season as they get to personally study the playbook. Oftentimes freshman that look below average during their spring game can become playmakers in just a few weeks.
few other key points to consider before, The second string CB’s during the spring game were walk ons if I recall correctly so a lot of big plays by ashford, butterfield on Thompson where all done on the outside with guys like franklin pulling in the ball.
Next Ashford was the only player that got two drives in back to back senario. Ashfords first drive was a 4-out in which Ashford was sacked twice, ran for 1yd, and passed for 6. Because of this the coaching staff give him a second drive starting at 3-1 in which Smith(RB) got the first down.
In that second drive by ashford he only completed 2 passes, one for 36yds and another for 2yds. everything else was done by Smith on the ground. and the coaches ended up kicking a field goal at a 1-10 near the 20 Yard Line.
Ashfords third drive was the final drive of the game, which had 4 straight completions including a bomb to Thurston for 44yds. My issue with this drive is while the previous drive started with the ones, the coaches took out brown and the rest of the ones and gave WO – Yaffe half a drive to play as well. The issue here is now the Walk ons are now playing back to back drives. and Ashford just got to throw the ball.
Overall I like Ashford and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does eventually take the helm at oregon but I also think he was given more opportunities than any other QB during the spring game.
As always, UD, great points + detail.
A conundrum for me? Go with the 5th year, experience vet? Or, and especially when looking at all the difficult road games in 2021, let one of the young guys take his lumps and get ready for 2022?
This is still a very young football team. A growing year, 9-3 perhaps, would not be what the fans hope for but perhaps, could have the team far better prepared for 2022 and the opener ‘at’ Georgia?
I have no Idea, what the correct answer is. If you feel you are in a win now situation the Experienced Vet is probably the answer. If you don’t think it matters than a young one is probably the best choice.
As for who you end up picking with the young players, I just don’t know if there is a solid answer yet. A lot of freshman feel overwhelmed during that first spring(college, learning a new system, away from home) that when they get the chance to slow it down over the summer they can really improve.
one concern I would have if I were Oregon is jumping the gun on the younger players. Let’s say the decide that they don’t want the vet and they pick Thompson to be the starter. Let say Thompson is a good QB even. Would you be upset if Ashford transferred to any other school and became an elite QB. I think the staff may be footing around and keeping Brown the starter until they know who is going to be better. It also keeps more depth at the position.
Lots to ponder, no doubt.
I see Ashford and Thompson battling it out next year for who starts and who transfers. Robby playing Baseball below…
I think the big ponder point is whether Brown is the crowned starter or is he just a place holder while the real battle plays out?
I realize if one of the young ones underneath really impresses the qb battle will change, but are the coaches just keeping the pundits at bay by naming Brown the starter?
It would be a shrewd move to just put Browns name out there while telling all involved it is wide open come start of camp. Managing expectations is critical and so far they have done a very good job.
If I could ask a question of Cristobal it would be ‘if Justin Herbert is rated as a 10 to be the starter for the Chargers, how would you rate Browns chance at being the starter week one on a 1-10 scale?, a one word answer will suffice, or just show me on your fingers.’
If it’s 1, be careful of the finger you choose?
Start Brown and go 2-0, the rest of the season is a no brainer.
Start Brown and struggle on O vs Fresno and suffer a ‘bad L’ in Columbus?
Charles may be right with his predictions, but I don’t anticipate he will be for all of them.
Thibs is very likely to become the league’s MVP. He has the skills, will and expects nothing less of himself. He has more help this year and that should result in boosted stats. Deruyter knows how to use Thib’s talents. West coast, national and NFL eyes are on Kayvon Thibodeaux.
I doubt that Ferguson becomes the newcomer of the year. Other TE’s will limit his snaps. The season will reveal who rises to such distinction.
JJ3 will continue to contribute as a receiver. Passes will be spread to new and more receivers than ever in 2021. JJ3 is a veteran competitor who won’t be left out.
Vegas has odds on Thibs winning the Heisman. Pretty darn impressive for a DL/Edge Rusher.
The Ohio State game will be huge for Thibs.
With a Big Noon kickoff time on the FOX Network, not Fox Sports, people in the Midwest and the East who do not stay up to watch late night TV from the Left Coast, will have a great chance to watch KT perform; perform against a Blue Blood team.
Ohio State, if it wins at Minnesota the week prior, as I fully expect will happen, will be ranked in the top 5 and perhaps as high as 2?
One of Clemson/Georgia that open against each other in week 1, will of course, have a loss.
If the L falls on Clemson, likely ranked ahead of Ohio State in the preseason, the Buckeyes with a week 1 win will have room to move up in the AP Poll. [BTW – it kind of stinks that Clemson and UGA will both be QB’d by a So Cal guy, no?]
In 2021, at OSU is odds-on to be far and away, the Ducks most-watched, regular season game.
If you are going to schedule these games then you best show up.
This is a huge opportunity for the team and for KT. This game will be parsed well into the night on Saturday. on Sunday, and the entire following week.
OSU in the Shoe may be an opportunity for Flowe, Sewell, and the other Ducks defenders to break out on the national scene.
If the Buckeyes overcompensate for Thibs then the others will have openings to exploit. What a game for a few takeaways, returns and kicking to emerge. Big games require big plays.
Tip of the Day: https://www.sbnation.com/college-football/2013/10/25/5023876/ohio-state-tailgating-best-bars-columbus
Thank you, Sir Notalot.
Saw Oregon play in the Shoe back in 80s.
Spent the night before and pre-game, at The Varsity Club. (Not sure my memories are all that clear? Probably due to being in a different time zone, right?)
Oregon put up a great fight. But the best part of the game was watching the tuba player dot the I.
Well worth the trip to see a game played in Columbus.
Great choice of words Jon…..”parsed”. Love it!