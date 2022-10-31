Dan Lanning Proving To Be a Home Run Hire

We were not happy when Mario Cristobal bolted for Miami, but coaching changes sure do stir up a lot of conversation.
I am a Justin Wilcox fan. He played for the Ducks and is an Oregon guy through and through. And, I’m told, a class act. Having said that, I’m really happy the Ducks hired Dan Lanning.
This is not to bash Wilcox. I understand the Oregon faithful who wanted to hire him, an Oregon guy who would be loyal. But I’m heaping praise on Lanning.
Mario was an amazing recruiter and improved the talent level at Oregon — but, as we can see in Miami (and Oregon for that matter), he is not the best coach.
At the risk of sounding like negative-Nellie, this is not a hit piece… just reflecting on the results. I do worry that Lanning will leave. Nick Saban is not getting any younger. Yikes.
Let the conversation begin.
Darren Perkins
Spokane, WA
