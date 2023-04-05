FishDuck
Oregon Sports Community
The Wildcat Formation, also known as the “Wildcat Package,” is an offensive formation used in football in which a player other than the quarterback receives the snap from the center. This formation is most commonly seen in the NFL, where the Miami Dolphins have become renowned for using it. This article will explore the Dolphins’ unique use of this formation, …
In Bo Nix’s last season as a part of the Oregon Ducks football program, he has one more shot at the Heisman Trophy. With Oregon’s recruiting momentum and stellar offseason, this will likely be his best shot of any season previously to turn the corner, solidify his draft stock for the NFL in 2024, and earn college’s biggest individual award in the …
Hell hath no fury like an underappreciated future Hall of Fame coach. The recent venting from Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman following the Ducks’ 61-58 loss to Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Altman was not happy. But his frustration was targeted at a lackluster Oregon crowd, not his team’s performance. Sure, Ducks fans were likely …
A tradition after a round of golf is to look at the scorecard and talk yourself down to par. “If I hadn’t hit my approach shot short and if only I had hit the fairway on these couple holes I could’ve shot close to par,” is a common way that golfers have to feel better about the large number they …
We are firmly back in the off-season, and conference realignment talk is back in full force. There has been talk of Oregon and Washington getting a chance to make the jump to the B1G after April 17th (basically when a new commissioner is in place). Most Oregon fans seem to have mixed emotions about a potential switch to the B1G. …
Though Coach Will Stein’s scheme is chalk-full of Spread Offense elements, it should not be lost that it is also built around key Pro-Style components. An area where this is on full display is in some of the short-yardage concepts he used with the UTSA Roadrunners. Yes, there is a lot of flash to Coach Stein’s offense, but there’s also …
After two sub-par seasons, Oregon basketball should be heading into next season with some momentum. I was down on the Ducks after three starters were declared out for the NIT. It was a solid “what’s the point?” type of feeling. But, after two wins it is clear that the NIT has given an opportunity for others to shine and gain …
Oregon fans will know soon what the new Pac-12 media deal is, over the anticipated five or six year period. So much has happened in the last nine months, and I am sure that you have been whipped around in your emotions as I have. Have you softened your position about moving to the Big-10? (B1G) I was having fun …
Christian Gonzalez made a career-defining decision to join the Oregon Ducks football program. Fortunately for him, that choice was the right one. After just one season under Dan Lanning, Gonzalez went from a lesser-known, potentially late-round guy in the NFL to a bonified starter that’s almost a guaranteed first-rounder. Now, our Ducks look ahead to the draft where Gonzalez aims to become …
When people talk about Oregon Ducks football, very seldom is the defense mentioned. And if it is, it’s not in a positive way. For as much as Oregon’s offense exploded in Dan Lanning’s inaugural season with the Ducks, its defense failed to deliver far too often, ultimately costing the Ducks a shot at the conference title and a potential Playoff …
There is a strange rule in College Football where a first-year head coach with a program has the ability to remove players from the football team, and the team will regain that scholarship right away. This rule has been used in recent years to help transform teams. In the case of Lincoln Riley and USC, we saw him cut enough …
