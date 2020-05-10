Dollars Provides Additional Depth in Ducks’ Backfield

Cameron Johansson Recruiting 5 Comments

With a new quarterback and a depleted offensive line, the Ducks will be entering the season with some question marks on offense. However, there is no lack of depth at the running back position. CJ Verdell, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Travis Dye, and redshirt freshman Sean Dollars will be headlining the Oregon offense in 2020. Dollars is a four-star recruit from Oregon’s …

Oregon Fans: Is it Possible to Discuss the COVID-19 Impact WITHOUT POLITICS?

Charles Fischer Editorials 60 Comments

This is not the article planned for today, as the original writer is displeased with me because I canned his article. Unfortunately, after writing for nearly three years, he has quit and will not be writing articles any longer. I can say that he has generated some superb and thought-provoking articles and is a personal friend of mine, which makes …

Georgia, Oregon Join Saban in Stacking the Coaching Box

Brent Pennington Editorials 23 Comments

As the 1960s were exploding with counter-culture social awareness across the United States, Buffalo Springfield’s For What It is Worth proffered, Something’s happening here, What it is ain’t exactly clear. While 2020 certainly isn’t the 1960s, and we’re far removed from the Vietnam War and concurrent cultural revolution the Springfield’s Stephen Stills sang about, his words could easily describe an interesting trend in …

Civil War At The End of January: Better Than NOTHING!

Mike West Editorials 41 Comments

“Winter” and “college football” don’t often co-exist in the same sentence. But with COVID-19 threatening fall kickoffs, a delayed start is one of several options being kicked around by college presidents and university athletic directors. Reser Stadium in late January? What could possibly go wrong? College presidents have declared there will be no football, basketball or any other college sports …

Golden Bears Predicted to Win the North? Not So Fast, Nostradamus

Jordan Ingram Editorials 46 Comments

After just going through the motions these past few weeks, overwhelmed by the steady stream of coronavirus updates, I came across an article that violently jolted me back to life. CBS Sports writer David Cobb has predicted the California Golden Bears will finish 11-1 to win the Pac-12 North title next season.  Cobb goes on to predict the Oregon Ducks …

The Ducks Always Have Running Back Problems

Ryan Robertson Editorials 27 Comments

Oregon is a running back powerhouse. Many great Ducks have been in contention for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best RB over the years, and some were even considered as Heisman candidates. Yet the Ducks have had issues at running back consistently for the last decade. Lache Seastrunk was a highly-touted five-star running back who arrived on campus in …

DJ James is Ready to Make his Mark

Zeke Lerner-Wood Recruiting 9 Comments

The 2019 recruiting process was a bit of a whirlwind when it came to cornerbacks. After the sudden de-commitment of Marques Caldwell and Elijah Blades, the second reserve slot was left open. Sure, Mykael Wright, who went on to have a fantastic first season, had Ducks fans feeling somewhat confident about the future of the cornerback position, but there was …

Where Are They Now? Oregon Offensive Coordinators Post-Bellotti

Jim Maloney History 14 Comments

Oregon has had some pretty exciting offenses over the years, and those offenses have been led by some of the best minds in the business. Some Duck offensive coordinators have had relatively unremarkable careers after leaving Oregon, others went on to great accomplishments. Several years ago, I wrote an article on the offensive coordinators who coached at Oregon prior to Mike Bellotti. It’s …

New Flock of Ducks: Promising Point Guard Jalen Terry

Alex Nordstrand Editorials 28 Comments

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Oregon Men’s basketball team is going into the summer with a nearly full roster that is deep, talented and poised to make a run for another PAC-12 Championship. With so many players returning, fans will have many familiar faces to cheer for. That said, there are still a few new …