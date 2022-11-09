Garbage Time Reps for Back-Ups Don’t Matter

David Marsh Editorials

Some of Oregon’s back-ups got a chance to see the field against Colorado this last Saturday, and offensively, they didn’t look good. Past wisdom says that even though those reps weren’t pretty, they did get the chance to see the field and run through some plays, which could be valuable experience next year. But like so many things concerning college …

Lanning Deserves Praise for Oregon’s Offensive Renaissance

Joshua Whitted Editorials

Kenny Dillingham has done wonders with the Oregon offense. Oregon’s offensive coordinator has completely transformed a unit that was entirely one-dimensional and underwhelming during Mario Cristobal’s time as Oregon’s head coach. The Ducks are now equally capable of attacking defenses in the air and on the ground, and they’ve done so in emphatic fashion, scoring more than 40 points in …

How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks

DazeNconfused Analysis

Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated …

Oregon Football: Still Hung Up on Georgia Loss? Get Over It

Jordan Ingram Editorials

After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks‘ 49-10 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field, the conversation amongst talking heads and fans inevitably veers toward the College Football Playoff. What are Oregon’s chances of making it to the four-team playoff this year? The biggest rock in the Ducks’ shoe remains their only loss to No. 3 Georgia in …

What the Oregon Ducks Need to Prove Against Colorado

Alex Heining Editorials

Proving something against Colorado? Really? Yes. Even this week our Ducks need to continue to bring their A-game. Despite our Oregon Ducks football program crushing it this season thanks to Bo Nix, this team needs to leave no doubt the rest of the year for a chance at the College Football Playoff. Today, the high-flying Ducks led by head coach Dan …

Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold–and at High Altitude

Alan Lohner Humor

“It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times; it was the age of foolishness, it was the age of foolishness; it was the season of darkness, it was the season of darkness.” It was 2016, and Colorado had just stampeded Our Beloved Ducks by a score of 41-38. All the tragic details are in the book …

Dan Lanning is Embracing the Middle Eight Theory

David Marsh Editorials

Football is a sport of bizarre statistics that mostly seem irrelevant, but if you dive into them, they tell a greater story. If while reading through Oregon football news you’ve dismissed some stats reported about Oregon dominating the “middle eight” of a game, you can be forgiven. This is kind of a weird stat to be throwing around; after all, …

Oregon’s Best Offense Ever; Plus Kickoff Lunacy and Burying Georgia

Drex Heikes Editorials

Oregon’s offense under Bo Nix and Kenny Dillingham is the best in the school’s 130 years of football.  No team before this one has done more with the ball in hand. Stats show that it isn’t even close. With Nix at quarterback, the Ducks have scored on two-thirds of their drives. None of the teams under Mike Bellotti, Chip Kelly, …

The Oregon Brand is BACK and is No Longer Chip Kelly’s Legacy

Charles Fischer, Mr. FishDuck Editorials

You are nodding in agreement from the title and you know where I’m going with this, although I admit that I wish to get the conversation begun in the only forum-with-decorum among all Oregon websites, the Our Beloved Ducks forum. (If you have not checked it out–you should, and look at all the Oregon Sports News posted for you) You …

Ducks Squash Trap Game Fears in Win Over Golden Bears

Jordan Ingram Editorials

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks‘ trip to the Bay Area this weekend to play the unranked California Golden Bears had all the makings of a midseason trap game. The Ducks (7-1, 5-0) had fallen victim to these types of matchups before, especially coming off a big win the previous week for ESPN Gameday. In 2009, Oregon was ranked No. 8 …

FishDuck Analysts Offer Insights for Cal Game

Charles Fischer, Mr. FishDuck Editorials

A fun experience as a fan is discussing strategy, Xs and Os, and the Oregon defense with fellow FishDuck analyst DazeNconfused, who is anything but that. He has written some killer articles with tremendous insights at FishDuck, and for a Cal-prep article–I thought the two of us might have some items to watch for in this afternoon’s game. In particular, …