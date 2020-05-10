Welcome To FishDuck
Oregon Sports News, Analysis, Opinion and a Guaranteed Troll-Free Forum


With a new quarterback and a depleted offensive line, the Ducks will be entering the season with some question marks on offense. However, there is no lack of depth at the running back position. CJ Verdell, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Travis Dye, and redshirt freshman Sean Dollars will be headlining the Oregon offense in 2020. Dollars is a four-star recruit from Oregon’s …
This is not the article planned for today, as the original writer is displeased with me because I canned his article. Unfortunately, after writing for nearly three years, he has quit and will not be writing articles any longer. I can say that he has generated some superb and thought-provoking articles and is a personal friend of mine, which makes …
As the 1960s were exploding with counter-culture social awareness across the United States, Buffalo Springfield’s For What It is Worth proffered, Something’s happening here, What it is ain’t exactly clear. While 2020 certainly isn’t the 1960s, and we’re far removed from the Vietnam War and concurrent cultural revolution the Springfield’s Stephen Stills sang about, his words could easily describe an interesting trend in …
“Winter” and “college football” don’t often co-exist in the same sentence. But with COVID-19 threatening fall kickoffs, a delayed start is one of several options being kicked around by college presidents and university athletic directors. Reser Stadium in late January? What could possibly go wrong? College presidents have declared there will be no football, basketball or any other college sports …
On one hand, taking a minute to look closely at the career of Joe Moorhead gives us comfort as we observe the progression of his career and the success of teams he has coached. Yet, other aspects of his track record raise some questions. Take a look below and see if you can determine if, like Mark Helfrich, Moorhead is built …
After just going through the motions these past few weeks, overwhelmed by the steady stream of coronavirus updates, I came across an article that violently jolted me back to life. CBS Sports writer David Cobb has predicted the California Golden Bears will finish 11-1 to win the Pac-12 North title next season. Cobb goes on to predict the Oregon Ducks …
Oregon is a running back powerhouse. Many great Ducks have been in contention for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best RB over the years, and some were even considered as Heisman candidates. Yet the Ducks have had issues at running back consistently for the last decade. Lache Seastrunk was a highly-touted five-star running back who arrived on campus in …
The 2019 recruiting process was a bit of a whirlwind when it came to cornerbacks. After the sudden de-commitment of Marques Caldwell and Elijah Blades, the second reserve slot was left open. Sure, Mykael Wright, who went on to have a fantastic first season, had Ducks fans feeling somewhat confident about the future of the cornerback position, but there was …
Oregon has had some pretty exciting offenses over the years, and those offenses have been led by some of the best minds in the business. Some Duck offensive coordinators have had relatively unremarkable careers after leaving Oregon, others went on to great accomplishments. Several years ago, I wrote an article on the offensive coordinators who coached at Oregon prior to Mike Bellotti. It’s …
(To the tune of “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers) On a warm summer’s eve In a manse in San Francisco I met up with a gambler He was looking slick and chic. We both took a flute Of champagne from his table And as we were sippin’ He began to speak. He said, “Son, I’ve made a livin’ Out of …
This past season was historic as the Oregon football team was able to capture the Pac-12 Championship and win the Rose Bowl. This was not, however, a season that saw Oregon overwhelming opposing defenses with big plays, tempo, and dynamic playmakers as in years past. Rather, it was an offense without an elite wide receiver that utilized creativity in the …
For the first time in what feels like forever, the Oregon Men’s basketball team is going into the summer with a nearly full roster that is deep, talented and poised to make a run for another PAC-12 Championship. With so many players returning, fans will have many familiar faces to cheer for. That said, there are still a few new …