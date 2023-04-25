FishDuck
Our Oregon Ducks football team has the annual spring game coming up this Saturday, and there’s a lot to prove for this team. Fortunately, it looks like the Ducks have all the key pieces in place to have one of their best seasons in school history. A veteran starting quarterback in Bo Nix coming back for his final season, an outstanding coaching …
There will be plenty of intriguing storylines to follow when Oregon kicks off its spring game this Saturday. Will Stein will be debuting his offense, newcomers will be donning the green and yellow for the first time, and as always, the depth chart is up for grabs, with a number of players battling for starting jobs. But perhaps the most …
New Offensive Coordinator Will Stein said something at this first post-practice press conference that made a lot of fans scratch their heads or in extreme cases mourn the death of Oregon’s offense without ever seeing a single snap. Mr. FishDuck raised an eyebrow at what was said, and took some time out from his fun figuring NFL odds and plotting …
A lot has been said about how similar Coach Will Stein’s offense is to the one that Coach Kenny Dillingham ran during his time with the Oregon Ducks. Both offenses are pro-style offenses dressed as spread offenses with an extensive RPO game. They both also use an incredible variety of run schemes. Here, we’re going to take a look at …
I have to admit to being pleased with the current line-up of receivers for 2023, along with the additions present for Spring Football and coming this summer between high school LOI signees and portal transfers.
In Bo Nix’s last season as a part of the Oregon Ducks football program, he has one more shot at the Heisman Trophy. With Oregon’s recruiting momentum and stellar offseason, this will likely be his best shot of any season previously to turn the corner, solidify his draft stock for the NFL in 2024, and earn college’s biggest individual award in the …
Hell hath no fury like an underappreciated future Hall of Fame coach. The recent venting from Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman following the Ducks’ 61-58 loss to Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Altman was not happy. But his frustration was targeted at a lackluster Oregon crowd, not his team’s performance. Sure, Ducks fans were likely …
A tradition after a round of golf is to look at the scorecard and talk yourself down to par. “If I hadn’t hit my approach shot short and if only I had hit the fairway on these couple holes I could’ve shot close to par,” is a common way that golfers have to feel better about the large number they …
We are firmly back in the off-season, and conference realignment talk is back in full force. There has been talk of Oregon and Washington getting a chance to make the jump to the B1G after April 17th (basically when a new commissioner is in place). Most Oregon fans seem to have mixed emotions about a potential switch to the B1G. …