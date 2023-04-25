Bo Nix for Heisman in 2023

Darren Perkins Editorials

Entering my 2017 fantasy football draft I was absolutely sold on the fact that Derrick Henry was going to have a breakout season. As a rookie in 2016, he was in a time-share backfield, but in 2017 he was to take the reigns and put up some gaudy numbers. But, no luck. He put up mediocre numbers just like he …

Is Oregon’s OC Selling “Bird-Bombs” to Recruits?

Charles Fischer, Mr. FishDuck Editorials

I have to admit to being pleased with the current line-up of receivers for 2023, along with the additions present for Spring Football and coming this summer between high school LOI signees and portal transfers.

Bucky Irving - Oregon Ducks Football - FishDuck.com in Eugene, OR

Exploring the Dolphins’ Unique Use of Wildcat Formation

OregonReigns Editorials

The Wildcat Formation, also known as the “Wildcat Package,” is an offensive formation used in football in which a player other than the quarterback receives the snap from the center. This formation is most commonly seen in the NFL, where the Miami Dolphins have become renowned for using it. This article will explore the Dolphins’ unique use of this formation, …

Oregon Ducks Football: Nix’s Shot at the Heisman

Alex Heining Editorials

In Bo Nix’s last season as a part of the Oregon Ducks football program, he has one more shot at the Heisman Trophy. With Oregon’s recruiting momentum and stellar offseason, this will likely be his best shot of any season previously to turn the corner, solidify his draft stock for the NFL in 2024, and earn college’s biggest individual award in the …

Are the Oregon Ducks in danger of losing Dana Altman?

Jordan Ingram Editorials

Hell hath no fury like an underappreciated future Hall of Fame coach. The recent venting from Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman following the Ducks’ 61-58 loss to Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Altman was not happy. But his frustration was targeted at a lackluster Oregon crowd, not his team’s performance. Sure, Ducks fans were likely …