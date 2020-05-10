Dollars Provides Additional Depth in Ducks’ Backfield

With a new quarterback and a depleted offensive line, the Ducks will be entering the season with some question marks on offense. However, there is no lack of depth at the running back position. CJ Verdell, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Travis Dye, and redshirt freshman Sean Dollars will be headlining the Oregon offense in 2020.

Dollars is a four-star recruit from Oregon’s recruiting hotbed in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Playing his high school ball at Mater Dei High School, Dollars carved up defenses, making himself one of the nation’s most sought-out running backs in the 2019 recruiting cycle. At 5’10” and 190 pounds, he is a tough guy to get to the ground.

Oregon beat out a lot of good teams to land Dollars, including LSU, Florida, Florida State and nearly the entire Pac-12. Dollars committed to the Ducks shortly after the 2019 spring game, and quickly enrolled in the summer for 2019.

Twitter

Dollars played varsity football for three years in high school. During his junior year, he started drawing the eyes of recruiters. In his career, he was only two yards short of rushing for 2000 yards, also scoring 28 rushing touchdowns. Dollars has a nice pair of hands as well, with 861 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Dollars saw a bit of action in the early non-conference games. After a couple of short carries in the 77-6 blowout of Nevada, he got the ball again and electrified the late-night Autzen crowd with a 63-yard run. It was nearly his first touchdown in a Ducks uniform, but a Montana defender caught him from behind around the 5-yard line.

A lot of Oregon fans were more concerned with Dollars being caught from behind than they were excited by the massive run. They began to question the quickness they had heard he possessed in high school. Nevertheless, a 63-yard run is impressive, and while he may not have a great deal of straight-line speed (4.80 40) now, he should improve on that and he’ll only get better anyway as he learns to use his shiftiness and power to fine-tune his game.

Twitter

Dollars is a player Ducks fans would have liked to see in this year’s spring game, to gauge his off-season improvement given an extra year of experience and time in the weight room. With a couple of solid spring practices under his belt, he was already off to a good start.

Cristobal mentioned that Dollars has made improvements when asked about him in an interview with 247sports’ Erik Skopil, saying “Sean is a very dynamic player. The key with him was getting him in great shape. He needed to get into great physical condition. Part of it was getting his body fat down and improving his body composition. He looked really good today. He looked great during winter conditioning. We think he’ll have a great spring.”

Come fall, when number five is barreling down the field towards the end zone, no, that won’t be Kayvon, it’ll be Sean Dollars.

Cameron Johansson

Portland, Oregon

Top Photo From Twitter

Bob Rodes, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is an IT analyst, software developer and amateur classical pianist in Manchester, Tennessee.