Versatility from Vegas: Ma’ae is Ready to Line Up

Standing at 6’5, weighing in at 255 pounds, Treven Ma’ae comes from Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was the 2nd overall ranked player in Nevada by ESPN, and 44nd nationally for defensive ends. Ma’ae was picked up in August of 2018, adding to an already ripe recruiting class. Ma’ae chose the Ducks over Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, California, Duke, Hawaii, Louisville, Navy, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, TCU, USC, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and UW. He is hugely proud of his family heritage, his father’s side of the family hailing from Pavaiai, a small village in Samoa.

The first thing that really stands out about Ma’ae is his build. Ma’ae is a bit on the smaller side for a defensive end in college football, but that smaller frame contributes to a noticeably quick agility and attentiveness on his feet. Ma’ae’s size caused him to initially fly under the radar upon being signed, but it allows him to be a super versatile player.

Whether it’s defensive end or outside linebacker, there is no doubt that Ma’ae is bringing valuable variability in his play style. His long frame will contribute to his utility as an all-around athlete as well. When it comes to relentlessness, Ma’ae chases down quarterbacks with a fiery vengeance that visibly sets him apart, tearing through linemen and swatting blocks aside.

Since last August, Ma’ae has been hard at work, putting on 20 pounds since initially committing. This is among the top five biggest weight gains on the Oregon roster. Ma’ae reportedly focused on consuming the “right stuff” in order to pack on more weight, focusing on becoming bigger competition for the NCAA football field.

In an article on Oregon Live about the future of the defensive recruit, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal stated,

“Length, power, size, athletic ability, a lot of range, the QB run nowadays, width, length, wingspan, all those things are really important. Guys that can bend, redirect, play the dive, also play the quarterback, those guys make things a little bit easier on defense. Second-and-seven, second-and-eight as opposed to second-and-four. Those guys are really smart guys, high effort guys, high motor guys. We think all those guys are up for a big spring.“

Ma’ae is the kind of player every coach wants. He can play a multitude of positions, and he has demonstrated his commitment to the team through his physical transformation after the last year. I am excited to see whether Ma’ae steps up to the line of scrimmage this fall.

