You Say Arizona vs. Oregon, I Say Adams vs. Faber!

It’s Saturday morning, and with Charles Fischer being a late scratch from his usual Saturday slot, it falls upon me to get everyone pumped up for some Oregon football!

There’s just one problem …. The Ducks have the day off.

Thanks, Charles.

So, I thought I’d get an early start on previewing the Arizona game by taking a quick look at how each University has contributed to two very classic Hollywood comedies.

Now, while almost everyone reading this is aware that the 1978 movie Animal House was filmed in Eugene, not many know that 1984’s classic Revenge of the Nerds was shot on campus in Tucson at the U of A.

Without question, Animal House (Faber College) is the better movie. Many would consider Nerds to be a bit of an Animal House rip-off in the same way that Arizona tried to mimic Oregon’s success of high-octane football under Chip Kelly by hiring their own up-tempo guy in Rich Rodriguez. Having said that, Nerds (Adams College) had its fair share of fine moments and big laughs.

But of course, when you copy something, it’s never quite as good as the original.

Oh yeah, football!

To help the Ducks make the College Football Playoff, we need LSU to beat Alabama and Minnesota to beat Penn St. today, in addition to any upsets from lesser foes against all other highly ranked teams.

But enough on things we can’t control.

The Ducks don’t play today and the weather has turned frightful, so if you suffer from seasonal depression order compounded by an Oregon bye week, hit up that Amazon Prime app on your smart TV and have a little laugh tonight with one (or both) of these classic college comedies.

So, feel free to share your comments on today’s football games and/or your favorite scene or line from one of these great flicks.

Darren Perkins

Spokane, Washington Top photo credit: From Video