Is Oregon’s 2020 Football Season Saved?

Today’s article is about football and college sports in the near future. Today’s article also involves the topic of the COVID-19 which is currently ravaging individuals and businesses across the United States and the world. We do not want to underestimate those consequences or appear insensitive to those in peril or in harm’s way. FishDuck is a sports website, and we want you to know we are sensitive to those things.
Sports brings many of us together across a wide spectrum of ideas and localities as it has a unifying effect on our society and communities. As a sports’ fan, today’s article is simply trying to share information with the sports public about possible scenarios where the COVID-19 is involved, and our wish is that it brings us together with a sense of hope for the future. Charles Fischer
COVID-19: the bane of the sports world. College basketball was cancelled, as were all spring sports. The NBA, NHL and MLB all had to postpone their seasons, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be returning soon.
At this rate, is there any hope of a college football season? Of course there is!
On Saturday, March 21, the FDA approved emergency use for a COVID-19 test that cuts result times from days down to hours. That time cut-down should curb the amount of time that sick people are spending in public, spreading the disease to the greater population.
So, how does that relate to football, and the Ducks’ ability to play?
Simple; the FDA stated it plans to make the new test available by March 30. With better testing available, new cases should be cut down drastically. With people knowing that they are sick earlier, they can better isolate. In theory, this should shorten the country’s COVID-19 recovery time. If the country can recover by late April or May, the football season should go on as scheduled.
With China reporting fewer and fewer domestically caused cases of COVID-19 over the past week, it appears that isolation, testing and time are enough to beat this virus on a large scale. That is good news for football season, as the US forced people into isolation much more quickly than China, and therefore we may recover more quickly.
While we wait for this crisis to end, remember to wash your hands, stay inside and stop panic-buying toilet paper.
Ryan Robertson
Yuma, Arizona
Top Photo Credit: Eugene Johnson
