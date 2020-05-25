The Huskies: One Truly Disturbing Fact

Despite Oregon’s recent domination over our “rival” from the Jet City (14 wins in the last 16 meetings), the fact remains that the Huskies still lead the all-time series 60-47 (5 ties).

Yes, I just barfed out my morning coffee as I typed that.

The Ducks are down 13 games to the Huskies. Which may have some of you thinking, “Well, we’ll just reel off a dozen victories as we did from 2004-2015, and just like that, we’ll only be one game behind. It’s not that easy. During those years, while the Ducks reached new heights, the Huskies hit new lows — a pitifulness they had never seen before in Seattle. Given their history and massively supportive fanbase, it’s hard to believe that the Huskies were so bad/mediocre for so long. And the odds are, they’ll never be that hideous again.

Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Some will disagree with me on this, but as enjoyable as it was to kick the crap out of the Huskies year after year, it had gotten to be a bit anti-climatic, a bit routine, a bit, dare I say — boring.

The air in the balloon of this great rivalry had been sucked out. It fell flat.

Truong Nguyen

Now, think back to how tense you felt the morning of October 19, 2019. On a rainy day in Seattle, the Ducks are playing a solid Husky team at a raucous Husky Stadium. The Ducks come in with College Playoff aspirations, the Huskies play the spoiler trying to regain contention in the Pac-12 North. As fans, we were nervous — so much on the line; so much drama to be had.

This is what makes big rivalry games so great. This is what we live for!

When the Ducks Pass the Huskies

It is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. Mario Cristobal is building the Ducks into an elite program. While in Seattle, promising new Head Coach Jimmy Lake takes over a formidable Husky program rebuilt by Chris Petersen. My belief in the foreseeable future is that while the Huskies may contend for conference titles, the Ducks will be contending for national titles.

Advantage Oregon.

This naturally means that I believe the Ducks will beat the Huskies more often than lose. I’m now going to have a little fun by playing the role of a total Oregon homer, and fantasize about which pace the Ducks will defeat the Huskies to take the lead in the series.

Will the Ducks win two games for every one loss? 3:1? 4:1? 5:1? 20:1 … 50:1?!!!

OK, time to settle down and make this little fantasy somewhat realistic, while still causing any Husky fans reading this to throw their electronic device crashing across the room.

Let’s go with 2:1 (readers can make their predictions in the comments) Some of you may think this is too low, but hey, playing in Seattle against a good team isn’t easy. If the Ducks do win twice for every loss, it will take approximately 40 years to finally pass the Huskies.

We’d be looking at about 2060. I would be around 85 years old. Therefore, there is a chance I could still be alive to see this monumental event take place. That’s right, the Ducks finally overcoming the Huskies to take the all-time series lead, 74-73.

A Note to My Family: If in 2060 you find me in a catatonic state, do not pull the plug until after the Ducks beat the Huskies that year. Now, after the Oregon victory, and just before you set me free into the afterlife, take a real close look at my face. No doubt you will notice that my once bland and emotionless coma face has miraculously transformed into sporting one great big-smile!

Go Ducks!

Darren Perkins

Spokane, WA

Top photo credit: Kevin Cline

Natalie Liebhaber, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in the financial technology industry in Bozeman, Montana.