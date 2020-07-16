Spread Offense Analysis: Oregon’s XYZ Receiver Evolution

If you’ve ever tuned in to football commentary you’ve probably heard talk about X, Y, and Z receivers. While these position names can change based on the system, there’s a history behind this labeling method. And the Oregon offense has played a part in the evolution of these positions over the past decade.
Offensive Evolution
The video above exemplifies the historical transition from traditional offensive sets to more modern spread sets. Georgia Tech was one of the last teams to run the Flexbone offense at the college level with the retirement of Paul Johnson in 2018. Georgia Tech made it evident they were going to join the modern era when they lined up in the Flexbone and then shifted into a spread formation on the first play of their 2019 spring football game.
Today, offenses have fewer running backs in the backfield and more players outside the tackles. With this change, wingbacks and fullbacks of yore have morphed into the X and Y receivers you see today.
X,Y, and Z Receivers Explained
X – This wide receiver can be on or off the line of scrimmage. The first and third play above show how a passing play will be designed to open up space to get the X receiver the ball on intermediate and longer routes. The most recent example of a good X receiver is Dillon Mitchell in 2018.
Z– The Z receiver has also been referred to as a “slot” or “flanker.” This player can also be on or off the line of scrimmage but is typically a smaller, quicker receiver. The second play above shows the Z being used in a shorter route when the defense focuses on stopping the X receiver. Oregon may not have had a prototype X receiver before the transfer of Juwan Johnson, but they’ve had good Z receivers in Mycah Pittman, Jaylon Redd, and Johnny Johnson III.
Y – The Y receiver is more of tight end type of player. However, modern offenses have hybridized the traditional tight end into player that can align with the lineman, split out wide, or line up in the backfield to block right or left. The final play above shows the versatility of the Y position as Oregon utilizes Jacob Breeland as a run blocker and receiver.
Oregon’s Evolution of the “X” Receiver
Certain remnants of traditional offenses like the Wing-T and Flexbone are still utilized today, such as the jet sweep (video above) and pulling guards. With the spread offense, however, teams utilize one running back instead of three and now have two hybrid positions in the Z and Y receivers. That evolution has changed the game.
In the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Oregon brought the evolution of the hybrid athlete to an impressive level. Byron Marshall rushed for 1,038 yards in 2013, yet when Oregon’s all-time leading rusher Royce Freeman joined the team, the Ducks switched Marshall to the Z receiver position. Marshall proceeded to amass 1,003 yards and six touchdowns receiving. Oh, and he also rushed for 392 yards and a score.
Though it would be fun to imagine the Wing-T or the Flexbone offense with Marcus Mariota, Royce Freeman, Thomas Tyner, and Byron Marshall, the coaches at Oregon have evolved the receiver positions for the Ducks to take advantage of their unique spread offense and rush the nation by storm.
Coach Jeremy Mosier
Geneseo, Illinois
Top Photo by Harry Caston
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Longtime Oregon Duck fan with family in Portland. Former Offensive coach at Glenwood High School in Illinois. Team qualified for the Sweet 16, 3 Elite 8 appearances, and one state championship game in class 6A. Currently an administrator at Geneseo High School in Illinois. Father to four kids ages 9, 7, 4, and 2 years old. Coached former athletes that have went on to play college football at numerous schools such as Clemson, Duke, and Army. NCAA athlete at Millikin University 2000-2004.
Mr. FishDuck
Thanks coach. There are so many receiver formations and routes these days it’s really hard to keep track of them all. No wonder Wash State was so good at the passing game, if one concentrates on a pass orientated offense like they did. Must really be hard for the QB’s to know them all and keep track of who’s doing what on any given play.
BDF – Good against ‘us,’ not so much against the Air Force Academy that grounded the Wazzu O. Ditto for Coach Lake and UW.
Well we know that the Air Force is always up in the air stoping things. It’s in their name, a regular “Force against the Air raid”.
(sorry thats the best I could do on short notice)
Thanks Coach JM. Fun Thursday read.
Thanks Coach. So who would you plug into each of these positions plus who are their backups?
Off Topic: I just read from 247sports that the Oregon Ducks will travel to Utah for a September 12 matchup. Could this be fake news? How could this work with Governor Brown having the state locked down until Sept 3 or so, when would the team ever practice? Article by Steve Bartle and he says “according to multiple sources”????? I will believe it when I see it. Plus someone posted here a couple of days ago that the State of Utah was extremely hard hit by COVID 19.
Part of the revised conference schedule?
I think it might be wishful-thinking news. Otherwise we’d probably be hearing about it from other sources too. But–sometimes wishes come true.
Thanks for this, Coach. Taking a look at our Depth Chart, which can be easily accessed in the FishDuck Football Repository, the current WR corps looks to have X, Y & Z covered like it hasn’t before. This depth offers Morehead’s offense to go where no Ducks offense has before.