Does a Conference-Only Schedule Benefit the Ducks?

(To the tune of “Maybe Baby” by Buddy Holly and The Crickets, 1957)
Maybe baby, we’ll play ball
Maybe baby, later this fall
Maybe baby, we’ll see ball one day (see ball one day)
It’s funny honey, COVID don’t care
It never listens to Larry’s prayer
Maybe baby, we’ll ball anyway (ball anyway)
Bison not trippin’, makes me sad
Brutus not showing, makes me glad
‘Cause one day, wait and see
Maybe a Natty, this season we’ll see
Maybe baby, we’ll play ball one day
Play ball one day
On July 10, 2020, following the lead of the B1G, the Pac-12 Conference announced that the 2020 season, if played at all, will feature only conference games. There will be no out-of-conference (OOC) games for The Conference of Champions. The conference-versus-conference schedule, including the number of games to be played, will be revealed by Larry’s lackeys in the near future.
Cui Bono? Which Pac-12 teams, in theory, benefit the most from the cancellation of out-of-conference games, at least when it comes to making the College Football Playoff (CFP)? Yes, Billy Bob Hancock has announced that, notwithstanding the conference-only B1G and Pac-12 decisions, the 2020 CFP is still a go.
However, dear Ducks and Duckettes, before pursuing this issue, allow me to ponder what could well make sense for OOC replacement games come September. May I humbly suggest, subject to ASPCA and PETA approval, a Labor Day battle of the B1G and Pac-12 mascots? After all, COVID-19 has passed over our fauna friends, and the Fighting Irish (I have added independents BYU and Notre Dame to the equation to arrive at 14 versus 14) most likely are “Jameson” whiskey immune? (Thank goodness you can still dump on the Irish, at least this Irishman.) The Fighting Illini and Runnin’ Utes can wear a mask. And the Sun Devil is already running a fever.
Mascot Throwdowns
The Arizona Wildcat versus The Illinois Fighting Illini in Tucson, Arizona: I have no clue how a Wildcat can bear down, but in the desert, the Illini wilts. Wildcats win.
The ASU Sun Devil versus The Indiana Hoosier in Bloomington, Indiana: “Hey Hoser, if you know what a Hoosier is, please let me know?”
“Agent Kuhn, how do you kill the Devil?” You don’t. ASU wins.
The BYU Wildcat versus the Hawkeye in Provo, Utah: I’ve read James Fenimore Cooper. Natty Bumppo (Hawkeye) wins.
The Cal Golden Bear versus The Maryland Terrapin in College Park, Maryland: Soup’s on! Bear even eats the shell. Golden Bear wins.
Ralphie versus The Wolverine in Boulder, Colorado: Ralphie is a Bad Man (er, Buffalo!). But if any dude can step up a weight class or five and win, it’s a Wolverine.
The Fighting Irishman versus the Michigan State Spartan in East Lansing, MI: A crazed Celt in a brutal battle beats down the 5.5 Million Dollar Man.
Puddles (Give It Up!) versus The Gopher in Eugene, Oregon: With the help of Coach Bill Murray, aka Carl Spackler (Caddyshack), Puddles’ aerial assault blows up Goldie. Then our fine feathered friend, in between push-ups, helps Rocko run down Judge Smails. Noonan!
“Hey everybody, we’re all going to get paid!”
The Beaver versus The Cornhusker in Lincoln, Nebraska: Aw, shucks. It’s Frosty in Lincoln and Benny Beaver can’t pull this one off.
Cardinal Smarty versus Northwestern Smarty in Palo Alto, California: Game called on account of darkness when the two contestants are no longer able to compare SAT scores.
Bruin versus Brutus in Columbus, OH: Post game, Coach Chip Kelly asks, “Et tu, Brute? Check, please.” Brutus wins.
Tommy Trojan versus Nittany Lion in Los Angeles, CA: Trojan AD Mike Bohn wisely takes Clay Helton, masked for the coach’s personal safety in the event Trojans fans are also there, to the beach. Thus, Tommy Trojan escapes with a W over a non-existent, mythical creature. Kind of like Paris versus Achilles? But “Franklin, Tommy, I don’t give a damn!”
Runnin’ Ute versus Boilermaker in Lafayette, Indiana: At the end of the day, it’s Mister Boilermaker buying the drinks. Ute wins.
Scruffy Husky versus Scarlet Knight in Seattle, Washington: Game forfeited when the Knight’s horse breaks down in Newark. Soprano Family is not happy. Knight, Greg Schiano, Squire and Nag all enter the witness protection program.
Palouse Wildcat versus Bucky Badger in Madison, Wisconsin: Still pissed about the Puddles put-down in Pasadena, Bucky Jumps Around and kicks the brats out of one of the Left Coast’s Mildest of Cats.
So, for those of you too damn lazy to keep score at home, it’s Good Guys 8, Bad Guys 5 and Smart Guys left in the dark.
Who Benefits Most from No OOC?
All things being OOC unequal, which Pac-12 teams CFP-wise benefit the most from a conference-only 2020 season? Remember, no school that has lost two games has yet to compete for a Playoff title.
Winners
- Clay Helton.
- USC: Not having to do ‘Bama in Dallas, and missing Notre Dame helps the Trojans’ Playoff cause big time.
- Oregon: The Ducks miss the best FCS team on the planet and its likely first-round draft choice, QB Trey Lance. The Ducks miss top 3-ranked Ohio State and its no doubt, first-round draft choice, QB Justin Fields. And Hawaii, last season’s Mountain West runner-up and with a bowl win over BYU, is not tiny bubbles. If the regular season schedule is not altered, the Ducks get all of the tough games, sans Cal, at Autzen.
- Washington: UW, with its toughest conference games on the road, misses Michigan, even though I believe they would have won the game.
- Oregon State: Beavers may like still water, but not having to travel to Stillwater to play Oklahoma State is nice.
- Cal: Even though it’s a possible win, TCU in Berkeley would have been a stern test.
- Stanford: On the road at Notre Dame in 2020 would have been a big ask.
- Arizona: Kevin Sumlin does not have to take the show on the road to Lubbock and also misses Hawaii.
Losers
- UCLA: By Bruins’ standards, the OOC slate was a piece of cake. No power-5 opponent. Next season, LSU comes to LA. The Chipper needed these 3 games.
- ASU and Utah: With the toughest game for both teams a matchup against BYU, 3-0 OOC was very likely.
- Wazzu: They now miss the opportunity to play Bad, Worse and Worser.
Let’s just hope, friends, that we will see a full slate of conference games played in 2020. I want to see Penei Sewell, Jevon Holland and other guys play again for the Ducks before heading off to the NFL.
Every day, it’s a-gettin’ closer?
Jon Joseph
Georgetown, TX
Oh Jon. You’ve done it again. You have provided us some fun in the lull of off season and during the pandemic. You wrote fitting lyrics to an old tune. You got a dig into Lavish Larry. Keep the stories coming, Jon. Thanks.
Thanks Brent. BTW, close by you. In Aiken looking at real estate.
Good stuff, Jon. Looking at the proposed plan; one option is a 10 game schedule, with each team playing its division foes and 5 from the other division, which would involve some tinkering, or if the Presidents decide 9 games is better, keeping the schedule intact. The intact schedule, with UW, Stanford, USC & ASU at Autzen is favorable, and as yesterday’s article told us, if it goes with the 10 game plan, swapping out Ohio State with Utah, is a win.
Thanks 30. I wonder; if not all Pac-12 teams are able to play, will any be allowed to play?
Thank you Andrew for linking in the music to the great Buddy Holly’s ‘Maybe Baby.’ And double kudos for linking in the American Graffiti highlights from back in the day.
Ron Howard looks like Opie just stepped out of Mayberry. Richard Dreyfuss appears to have never encountered a shark. Harrison Ford (along with director George Lucas) has yet to space out.
More and more states restricting travel is not a good sign that CFB will be played in 2020?
Instead of 12 games vs UW, as has been previously suggested by an intrepid FishDuck reader, how about 10 games vs Oregon State and 1 each vs Portland ST and Linfield?
What continues to astound me is the utter lack of leadership on protocols for how teams are going to navigate the reality of the virus. What testing systems are in place, is there testing and tracing systems, does each university have a testing lab up and running? The whole changing the schedule doesn’t really matter without policies in place.
Major League Baseball is playing without crowds and had issues with testing results turnaround times. It will be interesting to see how their season moves along.
The NBA seems to have the most well thought out program. There are isolated and have testing that seems to work.
When will a conference, any conference come up with a well thought out program to ensure the safety of the players. I doubt the Pac-12 will lead on this one. Maybe Oregon can be the leader and really come out and say this is how we are going to keep our players safe. Until then schedules really don’t matter.
Spot on. Further evidence, IMO, that the ‘every-conference-for-itself’ approach and the rudderless ship that is the NCAA, is to way to run a Big Business. And CFB at the P5 level is a Big Business.
MLB, NHL, NFL and the NBA do not have this problem. Further, they all have player unions that are looking out for the player’s best interests.
I simply do not understand how, if say CAL and Stanford decide not to play ball, the powers-that-be in the SEC will decide to play. They are looking at extreme liability if they do play. You know the sharks (lawyers) will be circling and good luck with any waiver signed by a student-athlete holding up in court.
At the very least, if I am the Prez of Oregon, I want a full indemnity from the state of Oregon and from the NCAA in the event of litigation filed in federal court.
Without a vaccine or a significant decrease in new cases, I just do not see teams playing in 2020; at least, out west.
Thanks Jon. I think if the Pac 12 actually goes with this schedule and plays games then our Ducks should be on the hook to pay NDSU and Hawaii their appearance fee. There is no justification for stiffing them. The problem of course is where does the money come from?
No doubt. How can you justify stiffing these schools based on an ‘act of god’ out and then play conference games?
This issue has already been raised by many the canceled out G5 and FBS teams.
Jon…you are so amazing! How you weave such great thoughts and humor is incredibly unique, and I’m still smiling over the Stanford Smarties and Northwestern Smarties joke. This article is the epitome of both informing and entertaining!
Thanks so much Charles. I guess the old adage applies: Better to laugh than to cry.
It stinks, but I think in 2020 we best get ready to watch re-plays from 2019? All of the existing issues are now exacerbated by a number of states imposing quarantine restrictions on visitors. Exemptions have been made for pro sports but these teams are self-quarantining and doing close to daily testing.
Anyone up for a game of touch?
I have been giving great thought to how we core Oregon fans will have something to read, and something to ponder during the upcoming College Sports Apocalyptic Era, (my new phrase that you will see more of soon) and I will expand upon it in tomorrow’s article.
Nimble minds like yours cannot be placed on “hold” during the Oregon Sports Desert that awaits us, and I think we can come up with a plan that keeps you, I and the other talented writers of the site active, and yet pleases the readers of FishDuck.
That’s right. Not only do the Presidents have the final say on which conference only schedule will be used, they will decide if any season will happen at all. The Presidents have to approve this; and it must be unanimous, it’s all in or all out. It would not surprise me at al if the SEC ends up being the only P5 conference that plays games this season…and Hancock will be right when he said that the Playoffs would go on as usual.