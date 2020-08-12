Football Cancelled: Feelings? Suggestions? FishDuck’s New Article Schedule!

As with every subject about Our Beloved Ducks … I would love to hear your feelings and thoughts about the cancellation and the near future in the comments below. I am quite sure we all are going to go into a bit of a depressive funk for awhile, but eventually we return to our old habits and fixes (Duck fixes), and FishDuck will continue to provide them. This site has always been about pondering the “what-ifs” concerning our favorite sports in Eugene, and while our contemplation will be a bit more removed, we can and will continue to have fun within this special community.

Why Did This Happen?

It may be a digital time, but I am like an old broken record. The reasons for the cancellation of PAC-12 fall sports, in my view, are primarily due to risk, as universities subjecting player-athletes to enhanced risk of COVID-19 were almost certain to be faced with multiple individual and/or class action lawsuits. I originally felt secure in this analysis, and that the current liability policy for the team could not possibly cover such an extraordinary event, as an extra rider attached to their policy now would cost millions.

But the players have significantly increased that risk profile with their demands and aggressive demeanor. Let me see if I have this right: they want to play, but they will not release the Ducks from liability via waivers? Usually I give them respect by calling them young men, but such are the “I-want-it-all” blusterings of children. The danger is real, and I agree with their concern, but I do not agree with all of their demands. (And I remind you that this article does not represent the other writers, the editors or management, and like all articles on FishDuck … they represent the views of this writer, in this case Mr. FishDuck, only)

In the end it was a risk-versus-reward decision that I believe was the right one for all parties. (Well, not for this one!)

From YouTube Video

FishDuck’s Schedule through the Oregon Sports Apocalyptic Era

I am skeptical that any sport at Oregon will be played this scholastic year without the funding of football. Yet this site still plans to offer content to read and discuss when there is nothing out there in sports to report? Oh-yeah baby! And all of us will still have fun doing it because it is just like the off-season … only longer!

To be certain, this will be quite a challenge, and I humbly request the patience of our readers as we look to hit our stride with the new articles and the writing style that is needed with them. Below is what to watch for as we move to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday article schedule beginning after today. (Meaning, next article is Friday)

Mondays: Classic Op-Eds, (Opinion-Editorials) that FishDuck specializes in.

Wednesdays: Recruiting and Blast-from-the-Past articles that we have not attempted before.

Fridays: Short analyses where Oregon players are always the heroes, but we learn a little football in the process. Be patient, as this is new but is going to be fun!

Sundays: Player Profiles as we are doing with Redshirt Reviews of the 2019 LOI signees and we will move onto 2020 and up to the present verbals!

This is going to be a challenge I never thought I would encounter, yet after nine years of running the site–we can do this.

Kevin Cline

Suggestions? Discussion Ideas? Article Submissions?

As stated in an earlier article, we are not releasing the new forum until we have a football season (there is nothing worse than a dead forum). However, we will still have articles and discussions four times a week … unless our readers come through with other off-topic ideas for discussion in the open days each week? Send them to me (charles@fishduck.com) and write up two paragraphs or more about your view of the topic and we’ll add ours and invite the community here to participate.

We always accept guest articles, and with the Oregon Sports Desert awaiting us–our standards might be relaxed a bit. Got something to say? Do it baby, and let us all discuss it!

Any other ideas you have for the site during this unusual time? Like a Ferengi on Star Trek, “we are all ears.”

Lots of time to enjoy pondering Our Beloved Ducks!

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Tom Corno

Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.