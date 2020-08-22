Ponder Point: Is It Time to Take Back the Rose Bowl?

Once again, the B1G and the Pac-12 have moved in lock-step. This time in the two conferences’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the B1G and Pac-12 powers-that-be made the very difficult decision to take a big (no pun intended) financial hit in order to err, if they err at all, on the side of their student-athletes’ safety. No fall ball or fall sports of any kind for the two conferences. The adults in charge determined that their student-athletes were not going to be canaries in a COVID coal mine. In my opinion, the two conferences with the greatest number of prestigious academic institutions, 13 in the B1G and 9 in the Pac-12 (the ACC comes in 3rd with 5), made the only reasonable and responsible decision that they could make.
Yes, the decision could have been delayed. And yes, the B1G’s PR efforts in explaining the decision were dismal; nevertheless, the correct decision was made.
Compare the BIG and Pac-12’s decision with that of the University of North Carolina. UNC, due to the number of students who returned to school testing positive, has sent the student body off campus and back home. Yet, UNC still proposes to play football in the fall? Apparently, two decades of academic fraud was not enough embarrassment for the folks at UNC. Tell me this isn’t a mockery of the term STUDENT-athlete?
Come the 2025/26 season, the College Football Playoff, brought to you not by the NCAA, but by Dr. Pepper and ESPN, comes to a close.
Will it be time, come 2026, for the B1G and Pac-12 to tell the Good Doctor and ESPN to take a hike? To take back the Rose Bowl? To return to the days when The Run For The Roses was the reward for a conference champion, instead of a ticket to the Peach Bowl?
Does it make any sense to compete against institutions that place money and football ahead of academics and their students’ health?
I say, Yes! What say you?
Jon Joseph
Aiken, South Carolina
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Jon Joseph grew up in Boston, Massachusetts but has been blessed to have lived long enough in the west to have exorcised all east coast bias. He played football in college and has passionately followed the game for seven decades. A retired corporate attorney Jon has lectured across the country and published numerous articles on banking and gaming law. Now resident in central Oregon Jon follows college football across the nation with a focus on the Conference of Champions and the Ducks.
As WE have ALL known for years , It’s not about the STUDENT/ athlete it’s about $$$$/ATHLETE ! I’m a very HARD core duck 50 plus years , and I’m gonna be sick to my stomach NOT being in my seat Sept. 5th , but it won’t be because a young man gets sick and dies , just so I can watch him play !
GO DUCKS !
I feel your pain and I entirely agree. How can you err, if it is an error, by looking out for your students safety? And while doing so, you are taking a big financial hit.
CFB has been taken over by ESPN and other media. I could care less about winning a title that is not an NCAA title. That exists so ‘schools’ can make more $.
The money being paid a guy like Scott, and other ‘administrators’ is ridiculous. Should any college football coach, as is the case today, be paid more than a guy coaching pros?
Thanks for the feed back.
Jon, conceptually I agree with you. Though the years all I wished for was the Rose Bowl. The problem is the actual facility itself. Too big, too far from the field, tired infrastructure, limited parking. I do not enjoy actually going there and with the finances of the State of California being upside down, there is no fix in sight.
Now, how do you define prestigious universities? Who are the nine in the PAC 12?
Those schools that are members of the American Association of Universities are considered to be the best. To be a member requires meeting a number of qualifications including being a ‘research university.’
The only member of the B1G that is not an AAU school is Nebraska.
In the Pac I believe the 3 outliers are WA ST, OR ST and ASU?
The Rose Bowl is maintained by the Rose Bowl Trust. UCLA pays to play in the RB.
Thanks for the comment.
Yes, it was right to s take the hit where it came to Fall sports, and yes, GET THE ROSE BOWL BACK!!!
WE can remember when it was, “The Granddaddy of Them All”, now it’s more like the guy your mom kinda knows, and you call him, “Uncle”.
Football was just more fun back in the day. Instead of winning your conference just being a box to check, and with a Conference Championship Game, even that is diminished, it used to be everything a player, coach, team & fans, dreamed about!
Now, the Rose Bowl is part of the farce laughingly referred to as, The College Football Playoffs. It is not a playoff. It is an Invitational, and 3.4 of the tickets are punched by Thanksgiving. But what about, The Committee?
Please.
Our own, Rob Mullens chaired the selection committee for a couple of years. All it got him was some facetime with Rece Davis where he would come out and spend 10 minutes revealing absolutely nothing about the deliberations he and the other members were taking to come up with the 4 best teams, (money could buy).
We thought it was bad back when, DeAnthony Thomas & Josh Huff scoffed at the idea of playing in the Rose Bowl…and it’s only gotten worse since then.
You raise an interesting point 30Duck. Rob Mullens time as chair of the selection committee did not help Oregon or the Pac-12 in any way. All it did was placate the Pac-12 into believing they actually had something to say about things. Rob’s good buddy on the committee convinced him that the Pac-12 should continue on with playing a 9 game season while the SEC gets away with only playing 8.