Standing Tall: Justin Herbert’s Unsung Virtue

Oregon fans and critics alike have sung the praises of Eugene’s own Justin Herbert. The cannon arm, the prototype quarterback physique, and the sneaky athleticism that led the Ducks to a Conference Championship and Rose Bowl win, all reasons for Herbert’s selection by the San Diego Chargers at the six spot in this year’s NFL Draft.
But one virtue remains unsung. Ducks/Charger alumnus and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts was famous for standing tall in the pocket and throwing accurately as he took a hit. Will Herbert continue this tradition for the ‘Bolts?
Standing Tall? Why Is That Important?
Well for starters, it allows wide receivers more time to get open. Let’s view another Duck quarterback as an example.
Above is footage of Darron Thomas who was known for standing tall in the pocket and delivering accurate passes under pressure. It was astonishing at times how brave he must have been because often the Ducks would run a play-action pass, which meant that Thomas had less protection by design on the play. The best aspect: both receivers had more time to find gaping holes in the secondary.
But Mike, Both Receivers Were Open Anyway!
Perhaps. But what impact did Thomas’s pocket bravery have on the defense? Within striking distance of a sack, “Cruisin to lay a Bruisin” dissolved into fairy dust.
In the video above, Herbert delivers a laser to Mycah Pittman as the wide receiver breaks off his out route. All this amidst a menacing defensive end lunging at the stoic quarterback. The ultimate impact? Herbert stymies an intimidating pass rush, silences a ferocious Fusky crowd, and helps his Ducks move the chains.
That Wasn’t Intimidating!
Indeed it was, yet the effort was squashed. But wait, The Kool-aid King has more! Repeatedly thwarting sacks with quick passes deflates egos on defense and triggers doubts they can stop a tough quarterback that risks punishment as he stands tall. And it doesn’t end there…
Note the impact of the pass completion in the above video. The ultimate weapon: the explosive play. Plays Chip Kelly imprinted in our minds with his pinball running attack. I’ve clearly emphasized the vital aspects of designing a lethal offense.
Explosive plays (plays resulting in gains of 20 or more yards) are the ignition that launches offenses into the stratosphere. Sequential plays, (like the first play of Thomas‘ video), Clutch plays (like the first video of Herbert above), and explosive plays like Herbert’s second video (and both of Thomas’ plays) are the perfect storm. Boom Boom Boom, Touchdown!
Statues Don’t Score Points
But quarterbacks do. Especially after an explosive play demoralizes a defense that missed its kill shot, as a wide receiver gains time to get open deep.
Justin Herbert – another Duck quarterback that perfected a skill that stamped an imprint into the minds of Duck fans the world over – like the Oregon logo at midfield.
Who’s next?
Mike West
Las Vegas, Nevada
Top photo by Pac-12 Video
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Mike West was born in Southern California and moved to Eugene in 1976. He attended his first Oregon Football game and watched USC maul the Ducks 63-0. Despite the disappointment he became an avid fan after watching the Rich Brooks show every Sunday in the Fall. After graduating from the University of Oregon, he returned to Los Angeles and enjoyed a career in Customer Service for two decades. Thrilled at the ascent of Oregon Football, he attended both Rose Bowls, living just five miles from the stadium. He now lives in Las Vegas.
Thanks Mike.
Still of course takes guts to stay in the pocket when you know you are going to be hit but the QBs today do have far more rulebook protection than back in the day.
Can’t be tackled low and cannot take a hit to the head? This used to be the norm; especially, if you knew the QB had a bad wheel.
The hit on Lawrence in the CFB Clemson/OH ST semi last season is a play that used to be applauded. The OH ST DB was kicked out and it changed the entire tenor of the game.
With what we know about CTE, etc., today, the rule changes were a proper and required change. How far do we go? By 2040 those of us still standing may be watching a far different game.
We are already seeing more QBs who ‘dance like a butterfly and sting like a bee’ than we did back when. I expect this trend will continue.
Always great to read your takes. But I am ticked off that the cancellations saved you from having to pay me!
Thanks, Mike, you’re absolutely right about Fouts & I think particularly Thomas, as being famous for standing tall, waiting until the last, split second, before hitting the receiver in stride. But two Ducks QB’s made their mark by doing anything other than standing tall, maybe part of the reason why is because neither Jeramiah Masoli or Vernon Adams didn’t stand tall anywhere.
But, it was in the pocket where the difference between the latter and former pairs is so stark; in the case of Adams his unwillingness was a blessing and a curse; his injuries came as he scampered around the field, but so did some amazing passes.
There’s a fine line in standing tall, waiting until the last second like DT is great, but hanging on to the ball too long is bad, the successful QB has to understand that the best option sometimes is to throw the ball away. This is sometimes in conflict with their instinct to, “make a play”, but it’s imperative that they adapt to understand it. Herbert has all the measurables to stand tall, and he has the smarts, hopefully they’ll come together for him with the Chargers.