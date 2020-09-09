Why Allowing College Athletes to Profit Off Their Name, Image and Likeness Is the Right Call

There is a little known fact about the original Olympians: they were paid!
You read that right. These athletes were not “amateur” in the purist sense, and neither are today’s college athletes. The hard truth a lot of people don’t want to accept is that amateurism in college athletics is a myth, and, really, this isn’t a new argument.
However, some sports lovers aren’t even aware of how we got here in the first place. It’s important to understand the origins of amateurism and how it evolved into what it is today. Understanding this will make it easier to see why college athletes should be (and finally are being) compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness. This is a separate issue from player demands for a slice of conference revenue.
The Origins of Amateurism
The original Olympians were handsomely rewarded for their time and effort — to the tune of 500 drachma for winning an athletic competition. This was a sum so immense that an Olympian could live off it for the rest of their days. Other types of compensation included women, additional money and land. Additionally, athletes could also be paid using concert tickets, free meals for life and even tax exemptions. In the modern sense of the phrase, amateurism came into use during the return of the modern Olympics in 1896. According to the film Schooled, its purpose was to separate the lower-class and upper-class sporting experiences.
The version of amateurism adopted by the NCAA prior to its recent changes was invented in 1951 and put into practice by Walter Byers. The idea of the “student-athlete” was largely invented by Byers to avoid workers’ compensation claims like the one filed by former TCU running back Kent Waldrep in 1974, after he was paralyzed from the waist down by a hit sustained while playing the University of Alabama.
In essence, the NCAA’s purpose, rather than simply to ensure the academic and athletic success of student-athletes, became that of a cartel, whose object was to keep the cost of athletes as low as possible (a college education and nothing else). Some have said, as was posited in an article on this site, that the athletes should be happy with what they get. While this sentiment is understandable, and a college education can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, colleges are making far more than that off the athletes’ labor.
The High Cost (and Profits) of College Athletics
Athletes place their bodies and even their lives at risk. Examples range from players dying due to the flying wedge, to Willis McGahee’s knee injury against Ohio State in the 2003 National Championship, to Alabama’s Tyrone Prothero nearly losing his leg to an injury in a game against Florida in October 2005. To make matters worse, colleges are not obligated to carry medical insurance for student athletes. Rather, the parents’ insurance is considered the primary insurance.
It’s not surprising, then, that athletes are asking for a piece of the pie. And it’s a very lucrative pie, indeed. In 2019, the NCAA recorded a revenue of $867 million (Statista.com) after recording over $1 billion in profit in 2016 (ESPN.com). It’s true that overall revenue isn’t the same as overall profit, but the point is that a lot of money is being made off these athletes. Colleges make billions in tickets sales, donations, T.V. contracts, corporate sponsorships, licensing and merchandise (approximately 12.6 billion in 2013).
The NCAA is fully aware of its role as a farm system for the professional leagues, and there can be little doubt that it has used that position to its advantage. Since 2006, the last year a player could enter the NBA out of high school, a total of three U.S.-born athletes in basketball and football combined have made it to the pros without first attending college. In announcing its decision to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) just like any other student, Mark Emmert and the NCAA finally began to release its choke-hold on them.
Going Pro in College
The benefit of this system is that it allows athletes to receive compensation for their skills by virtue of capitalizing on their names, images and likenesses without placing the NCAA or athletic department budgets at risk. Professor Gabe Feldman, who has done extensive research on this topic, discussed this concept well before the NCAA adopted a nearly identical model to his proposal. It’s worth highlighting that, even prior to these changes, the NCAA had a way for college athletes to go pro, provided it wasn’t in the sport they were going to school for.
One such example is that of Drew Henson signing a multi-million dollar contract to play baseball for the New York Yankees’ minor league team while playing football at Michigan. Another is that of former Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke getting the chance to earn $400,000 while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league affiliate. One final example from the University of Oregon itself is that of dual threat quarterback Robby Ashford. Ashford is a new recruit who has not played professional baseball, but could possibly do so, much like former University of Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon.
Admittedly, the system is not perfect, and there will be flaws. Some athletes might make more than others, which could create tension. Even with these shortcomings, at least student athletes now have the same freedom that their non-athletic counterparts have. What the debate over college athletes getting paid is really about, beyond the fame, the money and the accolades, is the opportunity to be heard.
It’s about equality of opportunity, not necessarily equality of outcome.
Brandon Viall
Missoula, Montana
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Andrew Mueller, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in higher education in Chicago, Illinois.
Brandon Viall was born in Billings, Montana, but has lived in Missoula Montana for most of his 41 years. Brandon graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in English Education in 2003, and a master’s degree in Sports Marketing and Management from Washington State University in 2020.
Brandon is an avid reader of all subjects ranging from science to sports. When not following sports, Brandon is a huge movie buff, gamer, traveler (24 states and London) and writes poetry. In the sports arena, Brandon’s primary focuses are national issues affecting sports, including the NFL and NCAA, along with community outreach and sports.
Announcements: FishDuck all WEEK and More!
We have decided to stay with our seven-day-a-week article schedule, as often we publish a short “Ponder-Point” to start a discussion in the comments.
Do Sign Up for our New Commenting System!
It takes a minute is all, and will allow us to continue our amazing discussions of Oregon Sports in a new format that will allow more flexibility over time as we add features. Sign-up now!
Our 29 rules about posting a comment at FishDuck can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean for the grandchildren reading, and 3) no reference to politics!
Easy-Peasy!
Nicely said Brandon and extremely interesting. Thanks
Oh how slow things are too change when those who are benefitting from it don’t want it to.
Thank you for your article, Brandon.
To be clear, NIL compensation will only benefit a very small minority of athletes, the ones who already receive full scholarships with stipends. The issues concerning player injury protections will not be solved with NIL compensation. I agree that there is room for reform to take care of injured players, but these two issues are separate items of negotiation.
Professional sports needs to have a developmental league of some sort. As you point out, there are very few ‘freak of nature’ types that can go right to professional competition. There are so many blue chip recruits who do not pan out in college, for whatever reason. In any developmental scheme, there will be some entity making loads of money investing money and energy into unproven athletes.
One redeemable aspect of college athletics is that an athlete has the opportunity to earn a degree toward a livelihood. Considering that how a pro sports career is such a long shot, a second option is very valuable. To me, I don’t see profits as a sign of malevolence. In our current system, someone is going to make the money.
I agree that there will be changes coming, as there are enough voices calling for it. I think it is going to shrink the pool of opportunity.
Much appreciated, Brandon. It’s good to see that the NCAA, dragging and screaming the whole way has evolved to circa 776 BC, in allowing college athletes to profit off of their, NIL. It didn’t want too, the ’50’s were modern enough.
Should a player be able to be paid to be “the face” of something? Honestly, yes and no. There’s a flip-side to the coin here. I’m not sure how many people recall the SMU scandal, but for those who do, if you think that was bad, just wait and see how agents manipulate that game. It’ll make SMU look like finding a dime while walking down the street.
If players are going to be allowed to profit off of their likeness, it’s still going to have to be highly regulated, otherwise only schools that have big donors will survive…they’ll get all of the best players because they’ll hire them while they’re still in high school…and don’t think Oregon will actually be able to keep up with that game. Why come here and make a million when you can stay home and make the same…
First, I would like to welcome Brandon as a new writer to FishDuck, who, like so many of us likes to toss around these issues to ponder and discuss.
You will all note that again–we do not have a unified voice on this site by design. I want the writers to present their own feelings, facts and lines of logic for their topic, so that even if we disagree–we learn from each other. I would like new writers on the site because they disagree with me, change my mind and teach me more. It is the opposite of “Group-Think” on other sites.
With that being said, I do disagree with a few sub-premises of the article, with the biggest being the notion that it is about equality. That is like saying that, “because of capitalism and freedom in the US…we all can become Billionaires!”
Sure the opportunity is there, but not many of us are going to be living next to Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates anytime soon. The assumption that the offensive lineman can profit from NIL developments is not realistic to me. Penei Sewell would have been the lone exception of hundreds that have played for Oregon.
For other sports….for example the female sprinter who wins points in the 100 meter, 200 meter and Long Jump in the Pac-12 meet to help the Ducks win the conference again–is incredibly valuable to the team, but is unknown to the public. She can profit from the new NIL changes?
Right. And she can become a Billionaire too.
The players know this “equality” scam; quarterbacks cannot make money without the receivers, just as a running back will now NIL profit from the blocking of his offensive linemen. These supporting players get nothing or close to it…and that is not going to impact morale or the locker room? That won’t turn players on each other and create resentments?
I believe that the economic Law of Unintended Consequences is going to materialize from this new NIL change ultimately….