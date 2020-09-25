Analysis: Oregon’s Domination of SIX NFL Defensive Draft Picks

Utah finished the the season ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense by allowing only 269.2 yards per game. Many had Utah as a lock to take the Pac-12 title and slide into the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. The NFL also took notice as six Ute defensive players were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. These accolades make Oregon’s offensive performance one for the ages as the Ducks rushed for 249 yards in the Pac-12 Championship after Utah had allowed 675 total rushing yards the entire season. In this analysis we will take a look at how Oregon was able to control an elite group of NFL prospects on their way to a 37-15 win in the Pac-12 title game.
Inside Zone-(WR) Kick
There was no play more devastating to the Utah defense than the Inside Zone-Kick. In the video above, we have circled each of Utah’s NFL draft picks to illustrate how Oregon accounts for each of them. Two offensive lineman will double team Utah’s best defensive lineman while Juwan Johnson uses a running start for the “kick” portion of the run play. By motioning Johnson, Oregon is able to quickly add another blocker before Utah can add another defender. The final play above shows how Oregon adjusts by throwing to the man in motion if Utah brings more defenders to stop the run play.
Wide Zone
The “Wide Zone” was a very effective run play (above) that can have a read component (QB can keep the ball) or an RPO (QB can throw the ball). This play was utilized when Utah aligned to stop the inside run, and Oregon usually executes this play with five or six blockers. The wide zone is not to be confused with the outside zone which often has the running back looking to get outside of the offensive line. Many of Oregon’s wide zone plays assign Penei Sewell (No. 58) to help on a double team which almost always creates a lot of space for the running back to the play side or cutback lane.
Seam Route
You will see how Oregon utilized a “seam” route to generate explosive plays against Utah in the above video. These routes were utilized once Utah played only one safety deep in order to add more defenders in the box to stop the run. Oregon employs double seam routes in the video above to attack the vertical spaces between the sidelines and safety.
Justin Herbert frequently threw away from Utah’s best cornerback, No. 1 Jaylon Johnson, who was chosen in the second round of the NFL Draft and is now starting as a rookie for the Chicago Bears. A rare exception was when Oregon’s Juwan Johnson was able to come up with a huge catch against the star defensive back to set up the Ducks’ second touchdown.
Oregon had two offensive lineman drafted, with Shane Lemieux (Guard) and Jake Hanson (Center) taken in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively. Penei Sewell was the Outland Trophy winner as the top offensive lineman in the country.
It is enjoyable to look back and appreciate the skills in the offensive trenches for 2019, as it may be a while before you see this kind of talent and experience in the offensive line for Our Beloved Ducks.
Coach Jeremy Mosier
Geneseo, Illinois
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Longtime Oregon Duck fan with family in Portland. Former Offensive coach at Glenwood High School in Illinois. Team qualified for the Sweet 16, 3 Elite 8 appearances, and one state championship game in class 6A. Currently an administrator at Geneseo High School in Illinois. Father to four kids ages 9, 7, 4, and 2 years old. Coached former athletes that have went on to play college football at numerous schools such as Clemson, Duke, and Army. NCAA athlete at Millikin University 2000-2004.
Thanks Coach.
PLAY BALL! Pac-12 will play a 7 game schedule in 2020, with the 1st game kicking off the weekend of 11/7/20. 5 division games, 2 cross over games. 6 teams will get the short end of the stick with only 3 home games.
There will no doubt be bumps in the road. This weekend’s Notre Dame/Wake Forest game has been COVID canceled. And Boulder County has told CU not to practice for the next 2 weeks.
Also, with the late date kick off, all heck would have to break loose for the Pac-12 champ to make the 2020 final 4. Looks like 2020 will be The Run For The Tortillas; a spot in the Fiesta Bowl.
This is great news for 2021. Shough will get experience at QB as will a new O line, before tripping to Columbus, Ohio next season. The worm will have turned in 2021, with it being tOSU that will start a relatively inexperienced QB. Replacements for guys who have opted out, will also get playing time.
Playing in 2020 does not count against any player’s eligibility. Hopefully, including the champ game and a bowl game, the Ducks will play 9 games. Brady Breeze for example could play if he so desires, in 2020 and 2021.
Keep on stonewalling the studs!
So, Jon, where you write that, “all heck would have to break loose for the Pac-12 champ to make the 2020 final 4”. you’re saying that nothing has changed? You’re right again about this being great for Shough and the O-line, to get experience before beating the baby Buckeyes in the Horseshoe in 2021.
A real bummer in that the best any Pac-12 team can do this year is make the Fiesta Bowl.
Andy Staples of The Athletic, has an article up today reaming Scott for doing nothing to get the Pac-12 champ in the final 4. Also reaming him for taking bonuses in this age of COVID.
As I have noted before, Scott supposedly reports to a ‘board of directors,’ right?
Hard to take that Scott rides over the “board of directors” like he does. Wonder what he’s got on them that they let him do that.
Thanks for the analysis of the beatdown, coach. There were a lot of Ute believers before the game, until the Ducks blew that up. What I think we can take from that is however dissatisfied we were as fans of the Ducks offense; how it ran, and threw over Utah’s heralded D, shows how good it could be.
Great information Jeremy thanks for the work.
On the first set of plays shown as examples it was easy to see that the Utah linebacker #26 was having a bad day. Simple blocks kept him from getting involved in the play and on one play the RB simply side stepped his tackle attempt at the line. Easy-peezy
In the second set of videos Justin really shined with his passing arm. Great throws.
Outstanding breakdown of some of the key plays! Loved the videos with the graphics, really made it easier to understand.
Let’s go Ducks! Win out and see where we land.
One of the most devastating plays in football is the ability to bust huge runs going right into the teeth of the defense. Gets in their heads. Thing of beauty to watch over and over….
Verdell is a cannonball. Dude looks like a mini hulk with his pads off. He had arguably our very best offensive lines to run behind. Watching that offensive line transform into one of the best in the nation was fun to watch. Looking forward to watching us “reload”.
Excited to watch Duck football. Haven’t been that interested to watch any college ball this year. Might have to start paying attention again.