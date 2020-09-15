What Are Your Takeaways From First Weeks of College Football?

After two weeks of intermittent college football play, we find ourselves at the first in-season reflection point of 2020. Albeit without Our Beloved Ducks on the field, it’s a point that us fans are all seeing in different perspectives. Without Pac-12 football and the Ducks playing this Fall, what are your takeaways from the games you’ve seen thus far? Any premature predictions posited on preliminary play? Or, prescient prognostication of pigskin probability?
Here are some of my takeaways after two weeks of college football games and news:
1. Army’s play has been a surprise: With two big wins to start the season, will the Black Knights of the Hudson shake off the 2019 Napoleon-like invasion of Russia and make the Final Four? Unfortunately, due to COVID concerns, after sinking Navy, BYU is not in shape to play Army.
2. Bob Bowlsby? Let’s call the whole thing off? Holy Sunbelt! Bowlsby has rumored the cancellation of games pending COVID tests and the lacking health precautions being taken.
The Usual Longhorn and Sooners suspects kicked inferior booty (maybe Bobby Petrino’s cycle needs a side-car?) off radar. These two played on the only network that makes Larry look good, the LHN (Longhorn Network), and PPV(Pay-Per-View) for the 13 or so fans who bought in. But, here are some scores to consider from around the Sunbelt and Big-12 conferences:
Louisiana 31 – Iowa State 14
Arkansas State 35 – Kansas State 31
Coastal Carolina 38 – Kansas 23
And Houston Baptist came that close to dunking Texas Tech.
3. Jayhawk Football: Didn’t you used to be Les Miles? Back-to-back Coasting against Carolina? Jayhawk players don’t look to have “bought-in” to coach Miles’ system in 2020, and their struggles from game one look far from resolved.
4. Trevor Lawrence: But for an NFL ‘restraining order’ why son, are you not playing on Sunday? After the golf course whipped me again and I watched some tapes of the,”You Do Get Paid To Play League,” I observed at least four teams you should be starting for. As for the Tigers, seven starters missing and they still rolled.
5. With the manner in which the Sun Belt in particular showed up on game day, should college football have a 16 team playoff; a playoff like that the NCAA puts on for all other sports? 10 conference champs and six at large? Or, would it be too large?
6. Final Four: who would be in? Clemson (of course), Oklahoma/Texas and two of either: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, or LSU. Given the circumstances of COVID and the low stadium attendances, it’s curious to think about what a playoff matchup would even look like in 2020.
7. Finally, all the best to Penei Sewell, Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham. Thanks for giving your all to the Ducks and Ducks fans. Although we all wanted to see them play this season, you have to (at least) respect their decisions to move on to the NFL. (THIS is not pondering; it’s a fact, Jack! ..and Charles.)
Those are my takeaways thus far. In your own viewing, which games have caught your eye in the past two weeks? What key differences do you predict will come along the way? Although these games may not be what we as Ducks fans expected of 2020, the fact of the matter for me is: football is back, and I’m fired up.
But y’all stay out of the fire’s way.
Jon Joseph
Aiken, South Carolina
Top Photo: Via Twitter
Chris Brouilette, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a current student at the University of Oregon from Sterling, Illinois.
Jon Joseph grew up in Boston, Massachusetts but has been blessed to have lived long enough in the west to have exorcised all east coast bias. He played football in college and has passionately followed the game for seven decades. A retired corporate attorney Jon has lectured across the country and published numerous articles on banking and gaming law. Now resident in central Oregon Jon follows college football across the nation with a focus on the Conference of Champions and the Ducks.
My friends, thanks for helping feel less weird about the football season in the comments. I am a website owner and need to know what is going on in the football world for a ton of reasons involving writers and readers. Yet I cannot get “into it” at all this season. I have not watched a single college or pro game and even planned to record two NFL games that, in retrospect, would have been dandies to watch. (‘Hawks and Packers)
I am glad for Jon’s article to keep me up to date!
Jon…interesting about how you are pivoting to a 16 game playoff in your ponderings? I am all for it or a 12 team playoff; the top four seeds sit out the first week with No. 5 through 12 going at it and the playoff continuing from there. My thought was that anyone that has even a remote chance at winning the NC would be in the top 12…especially the current “hot” teams.
But that could be done with 16 and include any impressive teams in the Group of Five as well… Or conference winners of all ten conferences and then arm-wrestle over the other six spots? (SEC would get how many of them….three?)
To be honest Jon I haven’t watched any games, or really cared to. Like the writing on the “T” shirt said – – “If the Ducks aren’t playing, I’m not watching”.
Thanks for the contribution Jon. I feel like BDF. I have no excitement at all. The closest I have come to watching something is scanning this past Saturday’s TV lineup and say nope. No DUCKS, no Santa Rosa DUCK.
Thanks SRD and BDF. This could be a problem for ESPN/ FOX and other broadcasters, total viewership #s in 2020?
Will fans of B1G and Pac-12 teams give a 2020, CFB whip?
For many in the B1G and Pac-12 footprints, the football ‘Jones’ can be cured by watching ‘local teams’ play pro ball.
BTW, my list of final 4 contenders should have included Notre Dame. ND’s SOS per Bill Connolly’s SP+ got easier being a full time ACC member in 2020. IF ND can beat Clemson in South Bend in November it could, assuming it won all other games, take a champ game L to Clemson and still make the final 4? But NDs WRs must improve for this to happen.
I think this COVID year of CFB will produce the playoff’s 1st 2L team?
I am in the same boat BDF. I get excited to watch other games because they may impact the Ducks in the polls… most of the time I like watching with a morbid fascination of watching the underdog unseat a ranked team (that isn’t the Ducks). Granted… that only seems to matter to me if it can help Oregon in some way… which it doesn’t right now.
Ah Jon, it has been interesting so far, the first things I noticed was that Corso wasn’t at Wake Forest with the rest of the “Gameday” bunch, and Desmond Howard’s laugh is still fingernails on a chalkboard worthy. The visual of “Gameday” w/o any fans is a microcosm of the season; it just feels weird!
The Pac & The BIG aren’t playing, so there were lines through Ohio State & Oregon in the first Top 25, and The Duck wasn’t with the other Mascots that were hanging out with Corso at his undisclosed location, but as long as SEC and Clemson are up and running, its full speed ahead for ESPN and the Playoff Committee. Oklahoma can still take its place as the appetizer, and Alabama, Clemson will be there, while Georgia, Auburn, the Golden Domers, LSU, fight it out for the last slot.
30, Good call, I think, adding Notre Dame to the list of contenders?
The Gameday interview with Mario was certainly bitter-sweet.
Don’t know about you but for me the Gameday routine has gone stale. I watch more of the FOX pre-game show than I do Gameday. I think Urban Meyer is a terrific commentator and analyst.
I agree with you on Desmond’s laugh and I still think David Pollock looks like ‘Dumb and Dumber’ character, Lloyd Christmas?
I definitely support an expanded playoff for football. I have always thought conference champions should get an automatic bid. While 16 teams might provide an opportunity for a lower ranked team to be a “ bracket buster”, seems too large to me. 8 teams seems about right. Besides conference championship games then would become much more important. Not sure how to handle at large teams…
Not watching much football. Nothing really seems that compelling to watch.
I believe strongly that opening up the playoff field will balance out recruiting and create more college football equality among teams. You would not see all the top talent going to a few schools, as any would have the chance.
Do we really need conference championship games if we have a four game (16 teams) playoff?
Until Notre Dame loses they are the greatest team in all of college football ;).
In all seriousness it is depressing to watch, as our Ducks are grounded.
I still like to compete, and really don’t like to just watch others play sports. With Oregon in the hunt I can put myself in the game, and feel I have some skin in the game. Without that, it is just others enjoying something, and the feeling of being left out.
I actually have really thought about stepping away from the whole Duck thing until we have a season. It is just another item that reminds me of how messed up things are right now. My apologies for being a downer, but that is my takeaway after week 1.