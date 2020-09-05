Would SEC Players Actually Sue Over COVID?

This has been an amazing week of contributed articles by Fishduck readers! We thank Haywarduck, PittDuck, BigDucksFan and now 30Duck for the wonderful Ponder-Points for us all to discuss. Everyone is invited to contribute as the water is fine for all Ducks! Charles Fischer
The Pac-12 and Big 10 have postponed their football seasons, but, really, who are they kidding? The 2020 football season is canceled, along with basketball, until 2021 at the earliest. “Postponed” is just a way for the conferences to assuage the fans that the reality that sports aren’t going to be back until at least 2021.
The optics of playing football this fall don’t work in the Pac-12, let alone in California. The Big 10 sees it the same way, including even blue blood Ohio State. Yes, some of the players have said they want to play, but the conference is standing firm. As long as students are not allowed back on campus, the players won’t be either.
But, it isn’t that clear in the SEC. There’s no sending out well-intentioned (“postponed”) messages to fans. The football season is proceeding as scheduled, and it’s going to take more than a global pandemic to stop Roll Tide.
If Oregon or Washington played football this season, and one of the players contracted a debilitating condition, or even worse, died from COVID-19, the ensuing lawsuit would be swift and devastating to the affected university. I also believe the fan bases of both teams would support that lawsuit.
But, what would happen at Alabama? If a Tide player died I can envision the tears running down the faces of the fans as they console the player’s family, assuring them the fallen player will be remembered forever in Alabama lore. I have a much harder time seeing the player’s family bringing a lawsuit against the University. Shared pain is one thing. All the other fans would undoubtedly come together and ensure the player’s family knew they were all there for them. But, “You’re suing Nick Saban? You’re trying to take millions of dollars from the football team, for yourself?”
That’s different.
The situation could be similar at LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, etc. Would players and families affected by exposure to COVID-19 through SEC football sue their University in any of these football-crazed environments?
That is quite a Ponder-Point…
30Duck
Portland, Oregon
I’ve been a Ducks fan as long as I can remember. The first game I attended was on Feb 21, 1970 when the Ducks beat the Bruins, 78-65, and Billy Gaskins became my first favorite player. Of course, Ronnie Lee and the Kamikaze Kids were next, and then Bobby Moore and Dan Fouts. Of course there were the Norv Turner years when you went to Autzen to find some solitude and where you could be alone.
Of course, it’s unbelievable to see where Oregon sports are now.
You raise a good point 30Duck.
In an area of the country where football is life. I don’t see a lawsuit if a player die’s from COVID-19 well attempting to play football. Keep in mind that it would be rare for a young, extremely healthy and fit player to actually die from the virus. Getting the virus is much easier but dying, rare for this category of person.
I do believe that attorneys would certainly push the parents to sue but in SEC land where football is king, not an easy persuasion. However in Pac-12 land it would be the parents searching out the attorneys, as a much different mindset regarding football exists.
That was my premise exactly, BDF.
Good morning from Dixie, Y’all.
Drive E on interstate 20 through Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and you will see, in addition to some beautiful country, myriad billboards advertising the services of sharks, er, lawyers.
No doubt that there are more CFB zealots down south than out west, but I have no doubt whatsoever that a player ‘injured’ by COVID, especially a player on campus when ‘regular students’ are not, will not hesitate to litigate.
Would such a plaintiff be able to overcome an ‘assumption of the risk’ defense? Is a school that provides testing 3 times a week as is the case in the SEC, negligent by allowing players to gather to practice and play? These schools are also requiring that masks beyond helmet face masks, are worn at practice. And the medical advice regarding COVID has hardly been uniform.
The SEC powers-that-be are comfortable that football players are no more at risk than other members of their age group and likely, are safer in a restricted on-campus environment. Campuses that opened and then closed due to COVID for the most part closed because young people, unsurprisingly, refused to social distance. I also note that the players in the SEC are allowed to opt out of the season with no scholarship related consequences.
In the SEC the season is not, of course, coming off as originally scheduled. 10 conference-only games to assure uniformity in safety measures and testing procedures and the season start date has been moved back to September 24th.And I would expect that there will be COVID caused roster issues. In the opening game of the 2020 season, one of the teams had no healthy long snapper on hand and it cost the team the game. I think we will see more of the same.
The NCAA has by its action and not its words, has encouraged student-athletes to play ball. Playing in 2020 will not count against a player’s eligibility.
I do not believe the SEC is wrong attempting to and likely playing in 2020. I do not believe the Pac-12 is wrong in not playing. It will be fascinating to see come January whether the Conference of Champions made the correct decision to leave multi-millions of dollars on the table?
The SEC leaders decided to accept the risk of litigation and with the safety measures for players in place I believe this was a prudent decision. However, being south of the Mason-Dixon does not mean SEC schools will not have to deal with COVID related litigation.
BTW, Utah is not playing ball this fall; BYU is playing. 2 of the teams on BYU’s schedule, Army and Navy. And Mountain West member Air Force is playing a 2 game season, versus Army and Navy.
To play or not to play, that is the question? And we could have some answers depending on how the seasons play out. Just yesterday a story came out that the Big 10 is thinking of possibly starting their season in November, and Larry talked with the BIG Commish about aligning the BIG & Pac’s schedules, and having a “Race For The Rose-Bowl”.
Love the “Race For The Rose Bowl” idea, but I won’t give Larry the credit for coming up with it.
Larry hasn’t earned anything but scorn from fans of the Pac-12 so far.
I have to wonder how many players can really get up for all out practices for a 2 game season.
If the player is injured enough….then yes, money is money and he and his family will sue. But they will be ostracized, and it will be a different life for them in the south.
What if….the vaccine is available in November, and the 15 minute inexpensive test is available then as well? It is quite possible the Pac-12 plays in early February in that scenario, since we can protect the players and test them every day.
Thus if a player in the Big12, SEC or ACC gets COVID and suffers some long-term consequences, it is only because those three conferences could not wait just one NCAA sports season to protect the players? I can see that closing argument already in court….
And the Pac-12 will look smart, prudent and focused on player safety. (Whisper….and liability!)
But how can you make the argument that a player got the virus on this day from this particular other player/coach when he could have gotten it from going out for pizza with his girlfriend two weeks before, or from the other students in his English 101 class ?? Thats the problem I have with the litigation thing.
BDF….you are being very logical, and that does not work in front of a jury who is sympathetic to” the poor young man who wanted to play football, (for the benefit of all of us) and had his medical future compromised.” (Quoting an attorney presenting on a future COVID case)
See what I’m getting at? Attorneys who litigate are GOOD, and can twist any emotional component into a prime selling point for a judge or jury. “Can you prove the player did NOT get infected when he was in close contact with so many teammates and had hitting contact in practice?” “What is the higher probability of infection for this poor player who meant well?”
Perhaps you have not had much “work” with such attorneys, and my own life experiences have shaded my perspectives to become quite a realist, and cynic pertaining to legal issues.
Attorneys always win.
If you embrace the slogan above, you will be right the vast majority of the time.
30Duck, of course someone will sue (signed releases notwithstanding). This is a litigious society. Should they? Not by a mile in my world. Should I sue the USPS if I get COVID going to the post office? Should I sue Safeway if I have to go buy some food? Should I be able to sue my neighbor if I get COVID talking to him at the back fence? No to all. I have made the CHOICE to do these things…not any negligence on the part of the USPS, Safeway, or neighbor. That’s just the way virus diseases spread. I almost died of the flu a couple of years ago in spite of getting a flu shot. Should I sue the vaccine maker? The place I likely contracted it? No, these would all be nonsense lawsuits. Or conversely, why not sue the real cause of COVID…China?!
On a side note, but related, I’m teetering on the edge of foregoing college sports completely…just as I have the professional variety. It appears that college athletes will be able to express their unique, individual political opinions on their jerseys (or pants or shoes or helmets or socks or wherever) during TEAM/university games. Well…I personally agree that they have the 1st Amendment right to free speech, but not at games. It’s much too divisive and certainly not a unifying act. FishDuck doesn’t allow it here…and for sound reasons. And for the same reason, I don’t want to have political views permeate my work space, nor my church choice. I’ll turn on professional sports again when I decide I really need to get my political fix watching football or basketball. Likely never. And this hurts me because they have been my joy and passion since playing them as a youth.
It is a different time to be sure. The wall between pro sports and the student-athlete is showing bigger cracks than ever before.
Powerful stuff, Mudslide–whew!
Your second paragraph is the subject of a future article I am working on, and you absolutely nailed my thinking.
This is what I love about this community, and especially so many of the new people commenting; they can state things better than I could have ever hoped to, and I’m grateful to see it.
Thank you Mudslide, for the observation and your regular commentary.
Good thoughts Mudslide
With the ability of a person to get the virus weeks before the symptoms show up I think it would be hard to make a case against the USPS or even Safeway. A football player might have a better chance of doing it if it’s a group out break on the team but still how can you point to a single source when there are so many.
As far as someone suing China – – – good luck with that.
College athletes being able to express their unique, individual political options on their jerseys – – – that would be a good reason to sell the TV and cut the cord.
I think the bigger question is will the Pac-12 begin sports after the daily testing program is available at the end of the month?
I have been calling for somebody in the Pac-12 or the Pac12 to put in place a cutting edge testing program for months. The amount of revenue lost as compared to the cost of a cutting edge testing program is a compelling equation. Now that the Pac-12 is doing this will the dollars begin to scream again?
I will say lawyers will sue if they don’t play, Nebraska players are, sue over concussions, and these are just the headlines. Administrators do all kinds of crazy things in pursuit of athletic dollars. Will they again, as the risk is better mitigated?
A question I have is, if the PAC-12 conference decides to have a season starting some time this fall (November?), will all 12 teams go along with this? If not, then what happens? No early season? Or an early season with, say 10 teams.
Great question Annie, the California schools may not join the fray. It looks like, right now, the Oregon schools may not either. I think both of those situations can change on a dime, or should I say, on millions.
I think the dollars will talk and as the risk is mitigated the lost opportunity ($’s) will begin to scream play the games.
It is easy to talk big and I think we are seeing the administrator begin to see the reality of no football revenue, no basketball revenue and they are beginning, I say beginning to act towards making sports happen.
What has been shocking to me, so far, is that this type of equation hasn’t happened before now. I suppose with our Pac-12 commissioner it shouldn’t be too shocking to see the inaction.
This is a fascinating question, Annie. Can the Pac-12 proceed with a season with the Cali schools on the sidelines? Would the schools not playing be left out of any the money generated by playing the games? Is this “easier” if only one or two schools can’t participate?
No doubt that the pursuit of dollars continues. The new testing does put a light on what the Pac-12 would try to do.
WE always complain about how loaded the Top 25 is with SEC teams, this season it will still be loaded with SEC teams, Vanderbilt could be ranked.
“Go get-em Vanderbilt”
Anybody can sue, but the larger question is…………..in the southern part of the country where football is king can that “anybody” get a jury of their peers to agree and give them a favorable judgement.
That was what I was thinking when I wrote the article; I really question how a suit against “Footbawl” would fare in Tuscaloosa?