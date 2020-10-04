2020: Oregon’s EASIEST Path to the Playoffs Yet?

Could the COVID catastrophe end up helping Our Beloved Ducks? This is a crazy year, where we cannot anticipate anything and have been surprised at every turn, usually to the negative. Perhaps it is our turn to benefit from the unexpected? Could this new Pac-12 schedule end up being the easiest path for the Ducks to the Playoffs yet?
So many questions, and I’m sure one of them is, “what-the-heck Charles … I thought you were taking time off?” Yes, I am and we are going to have three articles a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) during the month of October as we get the final articles that writers submitted finally published. I was planning to write a Ponder-Point once a week, but with my management duties reduced–the writing beast within me is reemerging, my mind is a raging torrent and I cannot help but share my thoughts when I have something to say and the time to write them.
We have all noted the disasters occurring in the Big-12 with losses by Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma that possibly gives the Pac-12 an opening for the Playoffs. Notre Dame has to play Clemson possibly twice? My concern would be that the rustiness we have witnessed from other teams nationally could afflict Oregon as well with a newbie offensive line and quarterback.
Yet the schedule early for the Ducks starting with Stanford gives us potentially some slack for the growing pains, although going to the Palouse in November gives me pause. A last-play field goal victory last year does not mean the tide has for certain moved toward the Ducks considering the recent history against the Cougars.
Playing the Beavers in the middle of the season doesn’t seem quite as odd when it is done on the Friday after Thanksgiving this year as it usually is. I love how the schedule finishes off with the toughest games at the end of the season as the offense receives enough time find their groove. For once, Oregon may get held together early by the defense? Of course the best part about playing Washington during this COVID year is not having any of the butt-sniffing bastard fans of the north invade Autzen. (Although home field advantage is lost?)
So many aspects of the schedule to discuss!
Rely on Higher Mathematics
Just as we are told to follow the scientists with COVID precautions, it makes sense to look at higher mathematics and complicated algorithms to determine why the Ducks have an easier path than usual to the playoffs. It can be condensed to this…
“There is more opportunity to lose once over twelve games than seven.”
Yes, with fewer games you have no slack, but it was always that way for any Pac-12 team. I would like to think that if we go undefeated and beat Cal on the road, the Huskies at home along with the south champion, (hopefully USC who is 6-0 when we meet) that with enough stumbling by other teams nationally-that Oregon could sneak in. This hope is not any more misplaced than any other year, and as long as weird things are happening … why not this?
When you consider such a short season with no room for error-does it make sense to start an experienced quarterback in Anthony Brown who has already been a starter for two years, and let Tyler Shough ease into the position since the schedule matches up superbly for such a strategy? Brown will not have the familiarity with the receivers, but he might be better for Zone Reading and the Run-Pass Option plays (RPOs) that new OC Joe Moorhead is known for. Reliance on experience may not be a bad call for a shortened season as the weather may require depending upon the running attack.
I love the scenario proposed by our own Jon Joseph, who suggested that Oregon meets No. 1 Ohio State in the first round of the playoffs at the Rose Bowl? How cool would that be?
“Oh how we love ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by John Giustina
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
Rose Bowl. Playoff Semi. Ducks vs Bucks. I hope the Ducks can live out this dream?
Great take, Charles. And yes, yesterday the B12 did all it could to help the Ducks. Why doesn’t Texas simply do the smart thing and hire Gary Patterson? The TX AD came from TCU. He knows that with Patterson he will get a D oriented coach; his teams never quit.
And A+M? How do you like the ROI on your $75M?
The Pirate? We’ve all seen this movie before, right? Bo Pelini is being paid $2.5M to be the DC at LSU and couldn’t figure out to play zone against the Air Raid?
LOVE the way the schedule came down. CAL got the cross over game shaft drawing ASU. And I love that UW opens at CAL; one of the Ducks biggest competitors for the N division will open with an L.
Anthony Brown to start? Interesting to ponder. Remember, whether it is Brown or Shough this season does not count against a player’s eligibility. So. Brown could play all of 2020 and still be eligible in 2021. Either way. it will be the Ducks with the experienced QB in 2021 in Columbus.
Get it on! Love that the 2 S division presumptive contenders, play in game 1 when ASU opens at USC at 9 AM! Kudos to the teams and FOX for getting this early start time on. FOX could easily have followed its Big Noon show with a B1G, noon start, game.
Playoff? Here’s the problem. Notwithstanding the B12 melt down, Bama, UGA and UF, all look darn good. Assuming Clemson and Ohio St and the SEC champ is in, does an 8-2 or even an 8-3, SEC runner up in over a 7-0 Ducks? At least in 2020, UGA plays Bama in the regular season and UF and UGA, of course, meet in the Cocktail Party.
Oh oh? I did not like seeing $6M man Malzahn and Auburn being beat down like UGA beat it down yesterday. Mario has to be on the Auburn AD’s radar.
Thanks again Charles.
GO DUCKS!
We have a new team. A brand new O Line, a new QB and new receivers. Not sure we get a 7-0 season this year. If Tyler Shough wins the competition then I would like to see him start. I would love to see our DUCKS win 7 games but do I trust us to win at WSU? You can expect a lot of push back around the nation against the “weak” Pac 12 and our 7 game season. I think we are setting up nicely for 2021.
I’m still trying to digest a 6-0 Helton led sc team. Although this might be just what we need to get Helton a contract extension through 2025 after winning 6 straight games.
For Oregon I think we need Shough to rise up and lead a passing attack. I am afraid if he isn’t good enough to beat out Brown then we may have qb troubles until somebody rises to the top later in the season. I do like Brown coming in and mixing it up while giving Shough a little rest.
The most exciting item with the season approaching is the defense. I look forward to watching the young bucks breaking into the lineup, and dominating the competition while leading the new defensively led Oregon Football Program. Nobody is going to play Oregon, and have a career day, again, under what Avalos is putting together.
Yes, an interesting year this is but it begs the question “is a 7-0 Pac-12 record better then a 7-2 SEC record in the eyes of the selection committee ??” My guess is it depends on the strength of the 7 wins. If the only strength is USC then it’s iffy, however if Cal and Washington can raise there game then we have a good chance like you point out. Providing the Ducks, truly can do their part and win out. Remember a one loss Pac-12 team will not make the playoffs this year.
The next question is “are the Ducks really playoff contenders this year ??” It doesn’t really matter because just getting there should be the goal.
An interesting thing with this schedule is that of USC only having one tough game, ASU at home, Nov 7. So here’s a thought, what if ASU wins that game and all the others on its schedule ?? Wouldn’t that be a hoot.
One final question, “should an 8 game schedule be the new Pac-12 game plan for the future ??”
If no games are canceled, the SEC runner up could finish 9-2 and likely with a better SOS than the Pac-12 champ. Even an 8-3 SEC runner up could be a threat to a 7-0 Ducks team.
Thus, there is playoff pressure to not only win but win big.
At WSU in November? The good news is that bad weather will likely help the run more than the passing game.
I’m not sure we know enough about our QB and offense to say if bad weather will help or hurt the Ducks in November. I sure wish we had a franchise RB in our barn.
It will be interesting, exploring the equity of the, “ESPN/Dr. Pepper, SEC Invitational” Oregon does have a brand; 7-0, Corso & The Duck? Is that enough to keep out a dented, Florida or Georgia? The Buckeyes could run the table in the B1G, but if Harbaugh & Big Blue was ever going to get off the mat, why not now?
Interesting scenarios 30Duck. Definitely something to ponder.
A 7-0 Pac 12 team will get in, as Big 12 already messed up. So even if SEC, ACC, and Big 10 do not go undefeated, an undefeated champion (as long as it’s USC or Oregon – checking unconscious bias here). Possibly even a 1 loss Pac 12 champ gets in.
I think with the lack of data points to compare, the “All SEC” tournament that those Southern boys want is not in the cards (thought not impossible, just very highly unlikely imho).
Cheers.
Not sure a 6-1 Pac-12 team will even make the news let alone the playoffs. Just not enough strength of schedule in the Pac-12 this year.
Don’t know Quack?
7-0 will not trump a 10-1 SEC runner up. And even a 2L or 3L SEC runner up is likely to have a better SOS than the Ducks.
One of CAL/UW and and one of SC/ASU, will have an L after week 1. Today, the Ducks at 14 is the only AP ranked Pac-12 team.
Will the Ducks, 7-0 games in Pac-12 games, be able to play enough ranked opponents to impress the Committee? And what happens if Cincinnati for example, wins all of its games?
Oh so true.