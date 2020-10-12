Don’t Be Fooled: For Nick Saban and Others, the 2020 Season Is All About the Money

Dear Nick Saban,
In late August, Rob Parker of Deadspin quoted you uttering something that made me do a double take. I was so shocked I had to read it twice because I couldn’t believe my own eyes. You said, and I quote,
“This is about the players. Everybody acts like we want to play for the money. We want to play for the players. I want to play for the players. We have a lot of guys on our team that can create a lot of value for themselves playing this season, and we can create a lot of value and these guys have worked really hard to try to create and accomplish something as a team. All those things, to me, are important to the players. And I want to play for the players.”
Here we are in October. The college football season is in full swing, and I’m still bothered enough that I have decided to write you this letter. Sir, you seem to have suffered a break from reality. You and your fellow coaches in the NCAA missed the memo. You make anywhere from $8.8 million according to USA Today, to $8.9 (per Parker) all the way up to possibly $9.1 MILLION a year! But it’s the context that truly makes the head spin. Your salary and those of your fellow coaches, this season, is built on placing kids at risk.
Not-So-Saintly Nick
I can hear the complaints from SEC fans all over the country: “Nick gives away tons of money to charity!”; “Nick is a class act!”; “It’s not about the money for Nick!” Let’s get one thing straight, Nick: for you, your fellow SEC coaches and the conference, it’s about the money. Even more importantly, it really should be about the kids!
I’m not saying you’re a bad person, Nick, or that you don’t do good deeds, or that you’re not charitable. What I am saying, is that you’re being dishonest. From 2018-19, the SEC generated $720.6 million in revenue (sorry, Nick, you’re still behind the Big Ten) and you’re going to tell me it’s not about the money? Your fellow SEC coaches might disagree (and they don’t seem to be doing too badly, either). This is one of those times when your words, and the words of other NCAA coaches and conferences, don’t match with your actions.
Combined, they’ll rake in about $75 million this year ALONE. If it really wasn’t about the money, Nick, you’d set an example and give up some of your cash bounty. Donate it to scholarships for first-generation students or to help pay off student loan debt. Or you could go somewhere and be a high school football coach and average $44,000 per year.
Pac-12 Isn’t Innocent
The Pac-12 is guilty, too. At first, they made the right call by postponing the football and basketball seasons. They took the hit financially for the health of the players. But even they eventually caved and will start football and basketball in November.
Pac-12 coaches and administrators did the double talk and said they valued the students over the money. It might hurt in the short term, but it was the right thing to do. Nick, your disciple at the University of Oregon, Mario Cristobal, took a ceremonial moderate pay cut amid the chaos of this pandemic as the universities in Oregon struggle. Nick, you haven’t even done that.
This isn’t just about you, though, Nick. It’s not even just about the Pac-12 or the SEC; it’s about mindset and sentiment. Most coaches who make as much as you or Cristobal do while putting players at risk during a pandemic would have the presence of mind to keep quiet. Should any NCAA coach decide to place kids at risk by advocating for playing games amidst a pandemic, then out they should go.
Not Nick’s Fault?
Nick, your apologists will probably claim that your escalating salary isn’t your fault. They will no doubt say that you are simply charging what the market will bear. That your salary and those of your fellow coaches is simply capitalism working as it should. This isn’t about dishonesty, they’ll say, and it’s not even purely about money.
But it’s actually two things: greed and legal negligence. This really should be about the kids, Nick, about their safety and security. You and your fellow coaches are entitled to your paychecks. But the least you can do is be honest about your motivations and priorities. I’m reminded of Oliver Cromwell, who said in 1653, “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”
Have you no sense of decency, sir? You and any coaches who are willing to sacrifice the wellbeing and safety of students for the sake of earning a paycheck should dismount the high horses you are riding into the sunset of this golden age of college football …
And GO!
Sincerely,
Brandon Viall
Missoula, Montana
Top Photo from Twitter
(Reminder: Editorial articles at FishDuck do not represent the opinions of other writers, editors or management at the site)
Andrew Mueller, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in higher education in Chicago, Illinois.
Brandon Viall was born in Billings, Montana, but has lived in Missoula Montana for most of his 41 years. Brandon graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in English Education in 2003, and a master’s degree in Sports Marketing and Management from Washington State University in 2020.
Brandon is an avid reader of all subjects ranging from science to sports. When not following sports, Brandon is a huge movie buff, gamer, traveler (24 states and London) and writes poetry. In the sports arena, Brandon’s primary focuses are national issues affecting sports, including the NFL and NCAA, along with community outreach and sports.
I also have to give a huge note of thanks to Andrew Muller for his help in editing this article. He and the other editors at FishDuck often go unrecognized for the work they do, when they are the people who make folks like me look good! Andrew, and the other editors on this site are absolute pros! Also a note of thanks to ditor Natalie Liebhaber for her additional help in editing and idea suggestion behind the scenes as well!
Sorry I’m a bit late joining the discussion this morning all. I had a meeting that ran long. I’ll be doing my best to address as many comments in depth as I can.
Pac12 money talk of a different kind: this piece cites Canzano as a source that forecasts that there may be 0 (zero) Pac12 games broadcast by the Pac12 network in 2020-21. I kid thee not:
https://www.outkick.com/pac-12-network-planning-to-air-no-live-football-this-season/
Guess we won’t be indulging in critiquing the quality of game broadcasts this Fall. Just concerned about the threshold of lethality for viewing repeats of Yogi & Yam.
Recall that had spring games happened the only game that was to be covered live by a full broadcasting crew was the Oregon game.
The network is functionally insolvent.
Wait, you mean the great Larry Scott vision hasn’t worked out?
The PAC did postpone until 2021. An interesting fact: When the PAC contracted with a company to have daily testing available with results within 15 minutes, the PAC DID NOT immediately talk about when they would start up sports again (not officially nor in the public’s knowledge). This actually surprised me. It was more than a month later when we knew that they were even talking about taking a vote.
That doesn’t sound like rushing into things to me.
Several months ago, we were talking about risks to the football players. We are learning more about this all the time. It is certain that some seemingly very healthy young people have suffered very bad effects that appear that they will last a very long time, even the rest of their lives.
However, it is also becoming clear that the chances of having a very bad result in an apparently healthy young person are extremely low. Participating in a D1 football game is astronomically more likely to inflict serious damage to a student than contracting COVID 19.
It is obvious that thousands of healthy young people all across the country are willing to take that risk.
The PAC-12 did initially delay sports, it’s true. Nobody disputes that. It’s also true they are doing testing. My concern is that if it’s really about the players, and not the money, then why put them at risk in the first place, when we can control that risk. It’s true sports itself has an element of risk. That said, that’s a choice that can be controlled. Coaches saying it’s not about money while putting kids at risk to earn a salary to me is a disconnect.
Yes, it’s true, kids do have a choice, but at 18-19, they may feel less vulnerable to this virus than someone with more experience would. I would say that coaches should be leading by example and consider safety first. The risk of getting COVID might as you note, be low, but why take a risk like that in the first place, when it’s unneeded.
Agree 100%. The conference took a responsible, measured approach and is only playing know as a result of science at this point in time.
To not play and for basketball not to play would simply be throwing $ down the drain. $ the Pac-12 in particular cannot afford to walk away from.
Of course money is a huge factor. College football is a business, a big one at that. So far it seems like college football players have not suffered signficant negative health outcomes from Covid. The bigger concern is the public at large and a super-spreader event. As long as the stadiums have minimal fans, it shouldn’t be an issue. This could change in Florida, and if it does, then we’ll learn that money trumps public health.
I don’t think fans are the sole issue. The NFL at this point is a prime example. Several pro baseball clubs have had issues as well. I think again, my point is, why take this risk when it’s something we can avoid completely in the first place?
Human beings take risk all the time. To me the bigger question is the risk that we take individually endangering others, which in this case is public health. So far that doesn’t appear to be the case and the risk is confined to the teams. Hopefully it stays that way. Players do have the ability to opt out, which some have done, so they’re not being coerced to play. In terms of the NFL, they have done a pretty good job of not letting one team contaminate another. I’m not sure if they’ll get through a 16 game season but we’ll see.
As for the public health risk from college sports, it’s early yet. I suspect we may see spies as we proceed. I am however, admittedly not an expert. But in my humble opinion, I think it’s a matter of time.
So, why are some high schools playing football? The adults exploitation of kids solely for financial gain argument kind of falls apart.
I am all for our public officials informing the general public on what precautions should be taken and why. This COVID virus is here to stay. Mandates eliminating certain business activity have been made. Resuming any “non essential“ activity like football, or getting a haircut….is it right, or is it wrong? Someone has to decide.
I don’t think the issue is ONLY about financial gain, but when you introduce million dollar salaries into the equation, I think we can agree, it might influence one’s judgment on playing or not. I don’t agree with high school sports going forward either. I think if we can minimize risk, we should. Though these are young kids, they are after all, human beings. Even more, they are young human beings that we have a chance to show them that they are valued and their safety is valued. My belief (admittedly my personal stance) is that we should as adults lead by example.
Whoa. I did not think of that–great point. Why are high schools playing football?
Because of all the “at risk” people, they are the least at risk. Down to an acceptable risk category.
Some studies have shown an increased incidence in younger adults. Why is it acceptable to place one category at more ris than another, when that category might bring the virus home to someone who is in a higher risk category? Why take the chance at all?
Probably for the same reason many people don’t ware masks or keep separation. No fear.
Which beg’s the question why do some people fear the virus so much and others don’t ??
Totally agree. We all accept risks and trying to navigate through these waters is somewhat challenging. I don’t want to charge into the storm, but am willing to accept some white caps and winds during these times. Play ball.
and keep the kids off of the streets.
There is also a cultural aspect there that is driving football when it isn’t in the players’ best interest. In Big-12, SEC and much of ACC and B1G country football is a cultural imperative. The B1G bent to the outcries of football and the Pac-12 decided to rejoin the fall season when the B1G folded.
I know I am going to watch Oregon play and I know they are going to do everything they can to keep their athletes healthy. The Pac-12 seems to have one of the best plans in place so that makes me feel better. However, the Pac-12 schools are still opting to put these “student”-athletes at risk, even when many of them say they want to play, and why wouldn’t they want to play?
The other thing at play here is securing the next year’s recruiting class. It is unlikely any coach is going to lose their job because of a disastrous 2020 season, that includes the implosion that is LSU. For many teams this year, this year doesn’t count. For the teams that see success this year it will be because they have successfully navigated a difficult year. Regardless, next year should be a normal season of football and coaches need to ensure they recruit as well as possible and to do that they need to show off their product on the field… whether that is good or bad they will sell it.
Oregon has managed to recruit incredibly well all things considered… though it will make me wonder how much better would they be recruiting if they were entering week four of play rather than just starting to practice?
My comment is pretty meandering but I do agree that money is a major factor that has brought football back when perhaps it wasn’t the wisest decision. To date I am surprised by how few cancellations/postponements have had to take place. I was expecting a much higher number. Though I do think regional cultures have played a major role in pushing the football season.
The cultural aspect was one I addressed in an earlier draft of this article and dropped for clarity. The SEC has, admittedly a strong cultural aspect to it’s value of football, if if the argument we’re going to use is that we should play football to preserve culture, and place students at risk, boy, does that make me super duper nervous. The students may feel fine with it, but as we know, young adults don’t often make the safest decisions. It seems to me older adults might as I have said in other comments, lead by example.
I don’t think taking a year off for reasons of being safe would kill an SEC sports culture that goes back decades. The recruiting class element is an interesting point. Not playing might harm the recruting class, it’s true. On the other hand, there’s somethin to be said for a coach looking a parent in the eye and saying “I could have played, but the safety of the young men in my charge was more important.” All in all this is a great point that you bring up.
I would not be surprised if Bo Pelini ends up in a big bowl of gumbo?
Man, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
Not a head coach (which I should have been more specific about) but if anyone is going to lose his job it will be Pelini. However, there are some good reasons why he might keep his job… there wasn’t much of a spring to install his defense and LSU was replacing some key pieces in their defense and then there is always the cost of buying out a coach.
But Pelini smells like a Hoke to me… and I think Pelini will be the exception to the coaches not losing their job over 2020 rule. I don’t think the LSU fan base will tolerate keeping him on for another year after 2020.
I agree, in that I am surprised we have not had more problems than what has happened thus far.
I do think that because we are having a season–the recruiting class will be retained. Now with that being said, we always lose a commitment or two at the end and pick up one or two we didn’t anticipate as fans. Typical whether there is a COVID year or not…
A lot of good points in there, David. The cultural aspect for sure played a part in the readiness to play in different regions. There will be an * attached to this season; but I hope that it can be observed as intended simply to denote an irregularity, as this season will definitely be irregular. And, as you also noted, no coach is going to lose their job over this season’s record, players who might not have seen playing time will instead gain experience, and incredibly important, the great recruiting class coming in will be sustained by having games played.
I have no doubt that everything has been about money from the get go. the only two conferences to seriously postpone were the Pac and Big10 of which both conferences had faced some serious player demands prior to the start of what would have been the season in August. Both conferences have since shut down and after players started demanding to play is when they picked up and announced activity again.
Despite what most of us want college football will always be about the money and the issue stems from the NFL’s 3 year removed rule. CFB is the NFL’s Developmental league, but they don’t have to pay.
I’m not sure if there is a fix to this issue at this point, and can I blame these programs either? To their own fault they have created annual operating budgets of 100M+ a season and without football and basketball they bankrupt their athletic departments. which in turn the department takes a loan from the university which in turn means every student now has higher tuition.(This doesn’t even include the fact that in school enrollment is down nationwide).
Everything about this is Darn’d(Edited for family viewing) if you do, Darn’d if you don’t. I’ll say this at least the pac 12 instituted daily covid testing.
I believe the Ivy league has also postponed. I am inclined to agree that CFB is a free developmental league for the NFL. And as I pointed out in other comments, if we really care, I think placing sports on hold for a year is the right call. I don’t think taking a year off will “kill the culture” as some experts have argued. college football survivied world war II for goodness sakes. I think we can take a year off for safety.
I have the same open questions that you do…and thanks for the overt work at keeping it clean…
After the Great Restoration, Oliver Cromwell was exhumed, drawn and quartered, decapitated and his head was set on a pike and sat for decades above the gates of London.
Even though I have ancestors who fought for Cromwell, he kind of had it coming.
I’ve watched CFB for weeks now and I have yet to see or hear of, student-athletes dying en masse. I have yet to hear of a significant numbers of players who have been hospitalized. I do know that players are being rigorously tested and that many games have been properly rescheduled.
In other words, no one and no conference is throwing these kids to the wolves. And I note, the same risk of COVID-contact exists for the coaches as it does for the players.
A judgement has been made by all G5 and P5 conferences that the risk to player’s health is not significant enough to warrant canceling the entire season. Why flush all the money away if the risk is not all that great? Do that, and you can kiss any number of non-revenue sports, goodbye. And of course, any player who does not want to play is free to opt out, with no adverse consequences to his scholarship.
If Nick Saban had retired after the 2019 season, he has all the money that he will need to live more than comfortably the rest of his life. He has zero need to put anyone at risk so he can make more money. He does make a lot of money. He shouldn’t? He’s the CEO of the program that is currently at the top of the heap. I for one am not willing to dismiss his charitable activities, anymore than I am willing to criticize the charitable activities of Bill and Melinda Gates. Money is fungible. Nick is not hoarding his salary in his basement and by playing, many people associated with the Alabama program are being paid instead of being laid off.
Maybe take some time to consider Nick’s POV? The player’s want to play. And not just the guys who are capable of playing in the NFL. The vast majority of young men who play the sport will not be playing post-college. Most play because they love the sport, as did I when I played in D3. I’m sure a number play only because they can receive a free education in return, but that seems to be perfectly reasonable return in my opinion.
Of course the reasons for playing vary. But to suggest that anyone is willingly putting kid’s lives at risk, seriously underestimates the ethics of the people making the decision to play, university presidents, and seriously overestimates the risks associated with COVID-19.Especially, the threat to those in their teens and young twenties. Statistically, Nick Saban at age 68 is far more at risk than is any of his players.
Sleep tight tonight, it is going to be OK.
Jon:
It’s true, Cromwell didn’t fair well. However, I think the sentiment of the quote was more to my point, not the validity of the man himself.
As to cases of COVID, it’s possible to do a lot wrong, and still get lucky. As I pointed out in other posts, conferences not wanting to throw money away are still placing kids at some level of risk they really don’t have to in the first place. and coaches get to make baskets of money while doing it. Even if nothing goes wrong, in my opinion, the disconnect remains.
Do I actually think Saban will go? No. Will he be fired? No. Is it worth placing kids at risk to play sports? In my opinion, no. Playing sports itself is a risk, as some have pointe out, but the difference is, with regard to COVID, we can mitigate the risk even more by simply saying, look, the kids safety matters over any amount of money. By my estimation, it’s about simple human decency.
Maybe the players do want to play, as you point out. On the other hand, might they be making a decision that might not be in their best interests, motivated by feelings of invulnerability, or money, or other factors? And sometimes, the best way to deal with that is take the objective view and say, “look, we know yu want to play, but in the interests of your safety, and because we care, nope.”
Good point about not seeing or hearing of student-athletes dying en masse. Also No lawsuit’s that I am aware of yet.
Two hockey teams in the Q are quarantined for 2 weeks, as they played a home and home and 17 or 18 on each team are infected. They are home, quarantined, and getting over “the sickness”.
So, play on, i say. Only way to get herd immunity anyway.
Thing is, we’re placing students young men and women and families, at risk to take that approach, when we don’t have to in the first place.
I have to dissent and say it is about the student athletes. Without football many players aren’t students and they learn a tremendous amount playing football and going to school.
I work right now and it isn’t just about the money. I want to have a purpose and can’t just sit around and wait for the pandemic to end. I take as many precautions as possible, but my life goes on.
Criticize the amount of money coaches make all you want. The amounts are staggering, but it is a market driven situation. If you want to change the market then we as a country will fail and Saturdays will be for badminton.
I do agree about the risk factors needing to be monitored. When a kid gets his bell rung there is a protocol where they can’t just go right back on the field. The athlete wants to get back in and the coaches want them to as well. This is competitive spirit, not just greed. Without medical supervision the kids would, undoubtedly, go right back in the game. The same types of protocols need to happen with Covid.
I would argue one’s purpose in life isn’t, and shouldn’t, be defined by one’s job. And, absent football, the players will still be students. if
If the major selling point of the student athlete platform is the education, not the athletics, then to me, the student and their well being comes before the game of football. We can monitor risk factors it’s true, and the exposure to COVID through sports is one we can absolutely control for.
As for coaches’ salaries, i think this ties into last week’s article. something needs to be done, and the salary, and earning it could be said to be a motivating factor behind wanting a season. My personal stance is that there’s a deep problem when the highest paid state official is a football coach, and that status might influence the decision making of the coach when it comes to having players play. They might, or might not, nudge players in one direction or another. “See Nick Rolovich, “you’re going in he wrong direction.”
Players, I’m sure we can agree are rushed back out on the field by coaches all the time. Even at risk to their own safety, even with medical supervision.
It is a business. Revenues matter. IMO this pandemic does not require all aspects of society to be shut down. And COVID has affected different parts of the country in different ways.
The conference could not have been more methodical in determining whether to play in 2020 and fortunately, followed the science and then made a reasoned decision to play.
Thanks Hayward, as you stated my views precisely!
The model right now is not perfect and in fact flawed, but it is better than where college sports would end up. Right now hundreds of thousands of students compete in NCAA sports with scholarships, who get their start on their careers that otherwise may not have happened. Football players get a total package worth nearly two million a year…despite what coaches are paid.
It is very hard to junk that model and start a new one that provides the same or better benefits to so many people…
I’m not arguing to junk a model, but that doesn’t mean it can’t evolve. Nothing, as they say, is perfect. Evolution both in college sports, and life, is not static.
Nice article Brandon.
The key of course is that when it comes to money there is no honesty about “motivations and priorities”. When its comes to money, trying to find honesty in motivations and priorities is like trying to find honesty in the referees justification after a blown call on the field of play. It just isn’t there. For sure, ask Arkansas in their game versus Auburn last Saturday.
Right on point, Brandon. “When they say it isn’t about the money. It’s about the money.” The lack of attention given to the Pac-12 helped Mario and his colleagues, but if he and they had wanted to make a show of how selfless they were being, a camera could have caught it.
So, based on current testing capability and the affect this virus has had on people the player’s ages, you agree that all sports including basketball should have been shut down for the entirety of 2020?
Would it be better if the State of Alabama had decided that at 68 years of age Nick Saban was at too great a risk for football to be played? Do you want The State making these kind of decisions; especially, when every player has been given the opportunity to opt out?
I don’t get it.
BTW, Nick Saban had nothing to do with the decision to play ball. This was decided by university president’s, among them the president of Vandy, who all make far less money than Nick. Who will all be paid whether football is played or not. This is the case for every G5 and P5 conference, all of which have opted to play ball.
This is not D3; this is not the Ivy League. So $ has to be taken into consideration.
Of course there is a remedy. End athletic scholarships. Make all sports, club sports. The coaches of these sports will be team members, elected by their teammates and will serve voluntarily. The university will provide uniforms, practice facilities, etc., for those students who want to break a sweat. Money will be far less of a concern. Of course, you’ll see as many stray dogs in Autzen for a football game as you will fans.
This is the model you prefer?
IMO, it is no more hypocritical for Nick Saban to say that it is not about the money, than it is to question the morals and ethics of college president’s and coaches, and then turn on the TV to watch; or, attend the games.
Jon:
The point I think is that we can control for safety in this instance. The Saban at 68 argument is I think, a false equivalency. There’s a difference between controlling for safety with a virus and an age cap for a job. And, to say Saban has NO influence on if the university plays or not, is I suspect, inaccurate. if he said he didn’t think the university should play, I suspect that statement would carry a great deal of weight.
On top of that, the SEC is probably one fo the few conferences that could afford to pay everyone and not have an issue. As someone pointed out (you perhaps?) in my last article, if the coach salaries are paid by boosters, there’s two ways of looking at this. One, they could be paid and not play anyway, and some might argue that since the boosters pay the salary, and the school isnt’ we can play ball.
I argue the latter is insensitive at the least, dangerous for sure. And, I do question the morals and ethics of college presidents on what amounts to a daily, if not hourly, basis.
I think it is well known that in the state of Alabama what Nick Saban wants Nick Saban gets and he did express his views to play football before the university president’s voted it in. Couple that with the TV networks desire to have the college’s play the outcome was inevitable. It did take them longer to figure out how to make it happen then I thought it would.
What surprised me the most was the NCAA dropping the March playoffs in basketball, after all that is their big money maker.
With the conferences cancelling their tournaments at halftime, (OSU vs Utah in the Pac-12) it would have been too much even with all the $$$ involved for the NCAA to have March Madness running.
Well, at the end, Jon, we’re in complete agreement, money is the lifeblood that keeps the college sports we know and love alive. Go Ducks.
Thanks 30.
I do think that (when?) if, CFB players become university employees you will see many schools dropping athletic-scholarships.
IMO, NIL is a great compromise as it allows an individual athlete to capitalize on their own performance.
But the idea of revenue sharing is not going to happen without many the school bailing and headed the Ivy, D3 route.
If you look at the $ Nick Saban brings to the Tide’s bottom line, if anything he is underpaid.
The horse left the barn in the 80’s when the NCAA lost control of broadcast rights. Would any of us want to return to the days when coaches were making far less money but 1 game was broadcast on a given Saturday?
Jon:
Referencing the first article I rote for this site, I do not believe colleges, nor the NCAA as a whole will allow athletes to become employees. It runs into too many labor law issues.
That said, the NIL was a form of compromise. The problem is, it might be the proverbial crack in the dam. As for coach salaries, this ties back as I noted, to the article I published last week. There has to be some solution, because frankly, the current model has nowhere to go but ending up broken. I don’t think there’s a case to be made for Saban being under paid.
My point is two sided. one, the money MIGHT be influencing Nick’s decision making regarding playing, and that as a result, an unneeded risk is being taken. However, to be clear, Saban is simply one example of a bigger issue, nd isn’t the only one.
If you’re raking in cash while kids are being placed at risk of a virus hey could avoid getting (regardless if they get lucky and don’t come down with it) I have deep concerns.