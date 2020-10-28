Forget Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert is an MVP Candidate

I know the headline may sound a little crazy, but bear with me for a second.
Justin Herbert has been electric in his five starts as the LA Chargers‘ quarterback. The former Oregon signal caller has thrown for 290 yards in each game this season including last week where he accounted for 412 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Despite his instant success, many forget that during the pre-draft process, Herbert was labeled by many experts as a bust. These so-called “experts” criticized Herbert’s leadership skills, and some doubted his ability to play in a pro-style offense.
Here is what PFF had to say in April:
Fast-forward a few months and not only is Herbert succeeding, but he is absolutely dominating. The Eugene native is in the Top 5 for yards per attempt and quarterback rating, as well as every deep-throw metric. With every game, Herbie is getting better at taking care of the football and limiting turnovers. In Herbert’s last two games he had eight total touchdowns and zero interceptions. Now, without Tyrod Taylor staring over his shoulder, Herbert can play freely and with poise.
Herbert still has an uphill battle in the NFL MVP Race. Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will be at the forefront of the conversation, but Herbert still has plenty of time to make up ground. He is on a similar statistical pace of guys on that list, and with two fewer starts.
It seems as though PFF has changed their original opinion on Justin Herbert:
The biggest knock on Herbert’s MVP resume is his lack of winning. Although he is 1-4 in starts, Herbert has played each team tough and has yet to lose by double digits. Herbert and the Chargers have a far easier slate in the coming weeks, with the Broncos, Raiders, Jets and Dolphins penned in for the next month. With wins in three of those four games, the Chargers could be sitting at 5-5 a little past the halfway mark of the season. If he continues to play the way he has up to this point, Herbert should be firmly positioned in the MVP race among some of the NFL’s best.
Maybe I’m just an overly-excited Duck fan, or maybe I have a point?
Garrett Sharp-Craig
Eugene, Oregon
Born and raised in San Francisco, Garrett grew up as a die hard Giants, Warriors & 49ers fan. However, as a child, he remembers watching De’Anthony Thomas and LaMicheal James highlights online which prompted a fascination with the Ducks.
Fast forward a few years and Garrett is a Junior at the University of Oregon, majoring in Sports Business while also minoring in Journalism and Spanish. As a student, Garrett has yet to miss a home football game and nor does he plan to.
When not watching or writing about sports, you can find Garrett playing intramural football and basketball or in the library completing his studies. But do not be surprised if he has a game on or a sports podcast playing in the background.
MVP? No. ROTY. Absolutely! It’s a race between, “Sure Thing”, Joe Burrow and the 1-5-1 Bengals & the 2-4 Chargers. We could have seen a Justin-Joe match-up in Wk 1, but Justin wasn’t starting yet. ROTY is real for Justin.
The lack of “responsibility” for hacks like McShay is my driving force. As Jon mentioned earlier how did he get his, “job” in the first place is a question. How he keeps it, after losing $5,000 in a bet to Super Hack, Mel Kiper, over when Herbert would be drafted, shows how useless he is at exactly what he does!
This season, he’s being paid, I guess. To “”Tell” us that Trevor Lawrence & Justin Fields have futures in the NFL. My aunt Mary can do that. McShay, Kiper have less credibility with me than does the, “Committee” in charge of the Invitational, at least they’re putting Alabama in, not Ball State. But for the officials missing a call, and the KC kicker making a 58 yd FG, before he started missing 50% of his kicks since, a botched hook & Ladder against the Panthers and the Chargers D giving up 28 in the 2nd half against Tampa Bay, the Chargers would be 5-1, and MVP might not be crazy talk.
No they can’t come back and say the sky’s the limit for this young Man after burning him at the stake! That’s just pure stupid talk by people who no doubt have very limited knowledge of the game itself. I have to laugh at all the so called experts now on the internet. I’ve been around the game for a long, long time. Played a whole lot but other things became more important to me when I stopped playing and I know this game inside and out.
As far as Justin’s concerned, WOW the Chargers went from a pretty decent QB in Rivers to Hebert who doesn’t look fazed one bit and I’m totally impressed with this young Man. The future’s bright for him and I know it’s early so can you remember another Chargers QB that played for Oregon a long time ago and is a NFL HOFer. Well Justin keeps playing like he is he’ll break Dan’s records and then some and hopefully he’ll be the 3rd Oregon star to get to that coveted place.
Getting back to what they said about Justin and I have to wonder do these writers or Sports broadcasters have any Common Sense to go along with their opinions? More than likely not. A whole lot of people now days unfortunately have no common sense. So people we need to think before we speak and we all have said something stupid before and does it makes us take a double look back when we do? As far as I’m concerned before they can jump on the Justin band wagon they should apologize to the young Man, and eat a little HUMBLE PIE, and then and only then the Sky’s the limit for you.
Excellent points. Trubisky over DeShaun Watson? These folks can look at an orange and convince themselves it’s a grapefruit.
It’s unfortunate that Todd McShay’s et al salaries are not based on the projected draft picks they hit on; their evaluation of how good a player will be at the next level? If this was the case, Todd and most of these folks would be in a line waiting for a free bowl of soup.
Todd McShay played QB at Swampscott HS in Massachusetts and at U of Richmond. What are the guy’s bona fides in the first place?
He watches a lot of film? WOW!
In today’s 24/7 world some kind of ‘stuff’ has to fill up the hours, right? No wonder folks are pulling the plug.
Good take Garrett. Rookie of the Year, yes. MVP, no.
If your team is not in the Playoffs when a losing record can on occasion get a team in the playoffs, you will not win the MVP.
I do think the Chargers have 2 Ws, not 1, YTD? The Bolts won a game that Taylor started. BTW, what’s up with Taylor?
Hope everyone saw Charles late post yesterday. The 5 Oregon players who tested positive for COVID are all false positives.
Gives one a lot of faith in the testing process, right? How can a lab come up with 5 false positives and still be allowed to perform tests?
BTW, BYU has been playing ball for weeks. Games have been canceled in the ACC and the SEC but both conferences started early enough to have ‘make-up’ dates. It is going to stink if a game(s) is canceled due to false positives.
Tyrod is a Game manager and that’s not a bad thing he’s just not to me a great starting QB. He’ll win you some games and for the most part take care of the ball and those are all great traits to have as an NFL QB. He just can’t throw the ball down the field like Justin obviously can. I should ask who of the Chargers offensive playmakers would rather be thrown to now? That’s a easy answer now and Tyrod’s starting days are limited in Hollywood now. Hopefully Justin stays healthy and to me he’s obviously the best player on that team. To me their record is clearly from a lack of an elite Defense. They could just as easily be perfect if not for that D. Can they get better, well lets hope so for Justins sake and the MVP.
Thanks MTD.
Although I would like to agree with you on this, I don’t. I think you are just an overly-excited fan, but thats ok to be one at this time, because we all need a hero and Justin certainly fills that itch. At a time when good news is rare (like now), Justin is once again giving us Oregon fans the gift of pride and jubilation.
MVP candidate, I think not, but rookie of the year is definitely a possibility. Justin is doing very good but the Chargers as a team are not. For one thing he defense needs to learn how to tackle and one has to remember there is a reason a team gets to pick early in the NFL draft and the Chargers as a team fit that reason. The Chargers are less than mediocre as a team but have rallied behind a young talented QB that many said he wasn’t.
The best news is that Justin finally has a QB coach that can help him reach his potential, something he did not have his entire college career at Oregon.
Great take. The coaching is better, so are the guys he is throwing the ball to.
Across the CFB and NFL landscape, tackling in 2020 seems to have disappeared? I think COVID ‘limiting’ practice has had a bigger affect on D than on O?
And with the way targeting is called and isn’t called in CFB, I’m not surprised kids are wary about tackling? Targeting in CFB is a complete crap shoot. It all depends on who is doing the reviewing. The decisions on targeting are all over the map.
BTW, how about Auburn? SEC refs have so far gifted Auburn the KY, Arkansas and Ole Miss games; and his knee was down!
Speaking of Auburn. LSU cops to the fact that a player’s Dad was paid $180K for his son to play at LSU. Think LSU will be dinged 2 bowl games and 30 scholarships?
Well like I’ve always said the SUCK I mean SEC has a different set of rules apparently than all other conferences. I believe Scam Newton did indeed get paid to play for Auburn that year and their Coach in Chizlick who really wasn’t that great of a Coach as Chip was. Newton was the reason they won it all and they walked all over the SEC that year except for our beloved Ducks pretty much kept him in check that whole game. I will to this day say Chips EGO cost those players that game when he refused to do it differently when the running game wasn’t working and yes why would you keep testing Nic Fairley as much as he did. Sometimes you just have to concede that the player across from your O lineman is a whole lot better. Chip Oh Chip why didn’t you Coach to get that win for Oregon and your players?
In fairness, Cam’s Dad got paid but CAM didn’t know about it, right?
100% agree on Chip’s play calling in the BCS champ game.