Coach Reverses Course: Herbert Named Starter

It seems as though Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn finally discovered what us Duck fans have already known for years: Justin Herbert is LEGIT!

Despite losing his first three starts, Herbert has looked far more polished than anyone expected coming into the season. The Eugene native has thrown for 300 yards in two out of three games and has even showed glimpses of the 2020 Rose Bowl as a rusher.

Tom Corno

Herbert has proved to be more than capable in his spot starts, even competing against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady to begin his young career. In last week’s game against Brady and the Buccaneers, Herbert showed Lynn and the rest of the Chargers staff that he deserved to remain starting. He completed 80% of his passes which resulted in 290 yards in the air and three passing touchdowns. He even was a drive away from beating the Bucs; however, Herbert did throw a late-game interception that sealed the Chargers fate.

Justin Herbert keeps making “WOW” throws every week! pic.twitter.com/KEcLbN7bbl — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) October 5, 2020

Now coming into a Monday Night Football showdown against the New Orleans Saints, the Chargers had the choice to return to a healthy Tyrod Taylor or keep riding the wave of their promising young rookie. Here is what Lynn had to say:

“I did not take that decision lightly. It’s not a decision where [Herbert’s] going to be looking over his shoulder… Justin’s our quarterback.”

The vote of confidence from his head coach should only booster Herbert’s performance moving forward. Tune in to ESPN for Monday Night Football and watch as Herbert looks for his first win against another veteran legend in Drew Brees.

Garrett Sharp-Craig

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Tom Corno

Brad Nye, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a land conservation attorney in Central Oregon.