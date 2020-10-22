Will the New Hayward Field Help RECRUITING for All Sports?

For all who have recently toured the renovated Hayward Field, such as the Oregon Track and Field athletes, “wow” has been the most common reaction. Even Olympic Decathlon winner Ashton Eaton was brought to tears, as the memories of historic Hayward Field flooded back to him. He marveled at the majesty of this incredible new look for Oregon’s premier sports facility.
He visited it with his wife Brianne Theisen-Eaton and their son, Ander, and all were “wowed” by the sight before them. It is superior to the Hatfield-Dowling Complex and the new Matt Knight Arena for basketball, as this was meant to be the finest track facility in the world. In the upcoming years, it will host five NCAA Championships and the World Championships and will be a major hub for Track and Field in the United States for years to come.
Truly, this is a treasure in facilities for the Ducks, and it makes you wonder about its potential impact on other sports …
The positive impact on recruiting for Cross-Country and Track and Field is obvious, but would the new Hayward Field help sway athletes in other sports, who will never actually compete there?
I ponder this as I consider the usual campus tour football recruits receive when they visit Oregon: They see the HD complex, the Jacqua Academic Center and, of course, Autzen. But what about a walk through Hayward to wrap up a visit? How can you not get a tremendous “Big-Time” feeling from being in such a modern and gleaming gem of facilities?
I have to believe that touring Hayward field would give any athlete the impression that Oregon is super serious about competing, and that being a part of the Duck family is much bigger than just being “part of a team.” I cannot imagine anything that more clearly communicates that Oregon is Big-Time than seeing this jewel up close. I am sure it would leave a lasting impression upon any recruit about the intentions of Oregon on the national and world stage.
Do you think it will have the same impact as I do?
“Oh how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!“
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo from UO Athletics Video
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as "FishDuck" on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
The new $1 billion science center won’t hurt either. Think back to what Rich Brooks used to recruit with and consider what Cristobal has to lure recruits. It is night and day compared to the old days.
I just hope the new Hayward brings in some more speed to the football team. I can only imagine the track guys who want to play football will be swayed.
It won’t be just the speed guys, the shot putters and the strength guys will have another sport to play when they look at Oregon. I think we recruited a DT who was a track guy and he went somewhere else recently. I wonder if the finished Hayward would have swayed him?
When you go to Corvallis it is still similar to the school I knew when I went to the U of O. The Eugene campus isn’t the same at all.
It looks beautiful. Hope to be able to visit for a football game and take the tour.
Oregon’s athletic facilities are 1st class.
How could it not help? Oregon has long been the Home of Track & Field, and now its gotten a serious upgrade. MKA, PGE Park, The Jane, Autzen, arguably, actually seriously, the best homes in their sports in the conference already, now are joined by the best in the world for Track & Field!
I remember sitting in Hayward in the 70’s watching the Ducks and the Olympic Trials, and oh yeah, as an extra in the highly underrated Classic, “Personal Best” starring Mariel Hemingway, in 1982. Imagine what it’s going to be like to watch, much less, compete in this Hayward Field? Any athlete in any sport can’t help but be in awe of this Hayward Field.