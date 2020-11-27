Charles’s Cogitations: Don’t Ignore the “CORVALLIS COLLEGE!”

Since it is rivalry week, I feel compelled to fling some disrespect and have some fun with Oregon State fans. But the team? We need to be careful with snap judgments because this is a highly improved Beaver team, one that is quite capable of beating Our Beloved Ducks and I will explain why. Of course there is always some humor involved when trying to understand our northern neighbors, and I will turn to a good friend of mine, (and of the site) Kim Hastings, for analysis into what he calls “the denizens of East Philomath.”
Let’s start with some facts; Oregon State beat Cal, and should have beaten Washington with the correct ball spots, and this was in Seattle. We were impressed with the Husky defense last week, but Oregon State ran the ball quite effectively through great old-fashioned run blocking against them. With OSU, be prepared to watch the emergence of a new trend in college offenses, of going back to an “I” formation and the snap directly behind the center!
Oregon State takes the snap behind the center often and has Jermar Jefferson deep in the “I” formation, similar to what we saw of Adrian Peterson at Oklahoma so many years ago. Jefferson is the real deal, and the Beavers were superior to the Ducks in analyzing and recruiting him to Corvallis. (He is better than anyone we currently have) When the Beavers run out of the Pistol, it is almost always a Stretch play, but they have more success with it than we do because of their blocking, and even though teams know it is coming. (And they run out of the Shotgun, as well as twin back formations.)
They use tight ends like a fullback and really open the holes well; many have ‘dissed on OSU quarterback Tristan Gebbia, but while he throws a bad one once in a while–ours does too. Yet Gebbia threw superb long balls, and nails the receivers in stride over the middle. He is also mobile enough to get key first downs, thus the bottom line is that he is more than good enough to beat any team. The Beavers are not afraid to pull a trick play out on key downs and points off that tactic beat the Golden Bears last weekend.
They have two tight ends from the state of Oregon that the Ducks recruited lightly, but they block and catch well and can even go long as witnessed versus Cal. Oregon State will run an Inside Zone out of the Shotgun, but change the footwork to end up in a Pistol-like result. Oregon did this years ago, as many major teams do now and it is very effective for them. (I wish we did this now at Oregon instead of the Pistol)
Kim’s comment about the Oregon offense…
“I have come to agree with you so profoundly about The Pistol, that I may put one in my mouth before this season is over.”
The biggest difference for Oregon State is how awful they were on defense two years ago and how improved they are today; the Beaver defense is not great, but neither are the Ducks’ at this juncture, but they are athletic enough to cause Oregon problems. The strategies UCLA employed on defense? Expect to see them today until the Ducks solve them, as they have good coaching and a variety of stunts and blitzes to mess up plays. (Note: Beaver DBs will hold like crazy on key third downs and force the officials make the call!)
Twice Cal was in the Red Zone and the Beavers intercepted passes to thwart all scoring on those drives, thus their defense can make key plays. This is huge improvement in a very short time, and I expect them to give Oregon their best punch. The Ducks should win, but that doesn’t mean they will. If recruiting rankings always mattered … Oregon would have never beaten USC.
Legendary coach Tony DeMeo has written a number of articles for us and makes reference in this one to the four meaningful stats. He felt that the plus-two turnover margin was especially critical now and mentioned to me how Illinois beat Nebraska with a +5 turnover margin, Northwestern beat Wisconsin with +4 turnover margin and wondered where Oregon would be without a +3 turnover margin against the Bruins? In a recent interview he explained that in this COVID year…
“As teams use more RPOs, the defenses will force more passes out of them, and that leads to more turnovers. The teams with the best ball security will win, not the team with the most yards.”
He feels that the turnover margin is by far the most important in a year where mistakes are more prone due to the loss of practice time.
In my view, the Beavers may see this as their best chance to beat Oregon in years, as the Duck defense saved the day last year but that skill level is not present in the 2020 version. Most of us fans talk about the offense, but the fact is … Oregon averaged 35 points per game last year and are averaging 39 points this year, thus the offense is better. However on defense the points given up per game has gone from 16 points per game last year to 26 points per game this year, and that is the difference in this teams future success.
The point I am making is that the Beavers are now at parity with the rest of the conference, and truly can beat anyone; it has happened rapidly, and I have great respect for Coach Jonathan Smith. Like any foe, we do not fear anyone, but respect all. However that “respect” does not have to apply to Beaver fans, and over at Mayberry–an identity crisis is at the core of their confusion.
What is in a NAME?
The University of Oregon has had the one consistent name for 144 years, something the Beavers could only wish for. Let’s look at their list…
1868—Official articles of incorporation in the State of Oregon were filed for Corvallis College. Really? Corvallis College? They are never hearing the end of this…
1872—Changed to the Corvallis State Agricultural College. It sounds like they are trying to hide the fact that it’s an insane asylum. Kind of like Medical Lake near Spokane?
1882—Yet another name change, to Corvallis College and Oregon State Agricultural College. The beginning of split personalities…
1888—State Agricultural College of the State of Oregon. How many states does it take?
1890—Oregon Agricultural College. Are they, will they, dare they, become the Aggies?
1893—OAC “steals” the color orange from Albany College and never officially adopts black. (And they accuse the Ducks of stealing the color black from them?)
1896—Agricultural College of the State of Oregon. Contestant: “Pat, can I buy an of?” Pat: “Two of them!”
1897—Back to Oregon Agricultural College. Why? I didn’t like it the first time.
1899—Once again back to Agricultural College of the State of Oregon. Nope, it is just as bad the second time around…
1908—Another return to Oregon Agricultural College? C’mon… does this really sound better the third time?
1927—Name changed to Oregon State Agricultural College. What state were they in when working on these? I know, I know…the state of confusion.
1937—Now known as the Oregon State College. After all these changes … they wonder why we just call them Corn Valley?
1961—Oregon State College becomes the state’s second public university, Oregon State University. (85 years after the University of Oregon was founded and settled on its name)
2020–Eleven name changes over the years; does this explain a few things to you about Beaver fans?
As always–let’s discuss before, during and after the game below this article because…
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Kevin Cline
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as "FishDuck" on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
45-31 ducks
Lot of interesting predictions so far, and one even picking the opposing team for the first time. I see where GODUCKS15 is coming from taking the Beavs. After watching the past three weeks it’s easy to see Oregon getting upset in one of these future games. I don’t think this will be it though.
Ducks 35 Beavers 31
I think we still see the same struggles on run defense with Jamar Jefferson running for 180 yards, but I think the Ducks pick off Gebbia a few times and win the turnover battle 2-0. Ducks hold onto the ball this week and Shough makes smarter better throws.
Ducks come out a little stronger than the past few games but still go into the half with a very close game or possibly even losing. Then they score a few in a row in the second half to take command.
Maybe another prediction question: How many time will the ducks run up the gut with 8 or more in the box?
My prediction? 9 times.
This could also be a drinking game, but I don’t think I would make it past the 3rd quarter!
SGM…now that is funny! And painful!
That is pretty darn stubborn from Cristobal when you can make a drinking game of it…
LOL! But the truth hurts.
I’ll go 7 on that prediction. Which is still 5 too many times for my taste.
In my mind this “run into a brick wall” phenomena has been the only real failure coming out of the Cristobal era.
I agree with your observation. I cringe every time it is 2nd and six, the box is stacked and I call “up the gut” to the TV before they do it.
I would really love to know what Cristobal is thinking when he calls that play. Does he think that the line is so dominant that the players can consistently block 2 players and a stunting LB on a run blitz?
I don’t have a deep football background (other than the excellent Fishduck videos!) , so does anyone on this forum have a technical or logical explanation for why he does this? Is it the ‘long game’ he is pursuing for future plays or ?? Thanks!
Not sure if this could be construed as technical or logical, but my explanation is that they look at it as a bigger picture thing. In other words I think they have a game plan going in that they want to establish the line of scrimmage and play smash mouth football….physically dominate the other teams defensive line and linebackers etc. It becomes a culture type of thing.
Another thing I think coaches do is try to kind of lull opposing teams through repetition. The hope is eventually they will catch the defense off guard when they change it up. So the theory is run it up the gut on 2nd and 6 five times in a row so the other team stacks the box and think they have it pegged again. Then run play action and throw it down field catching them off guard.
I am sure others could provide a more eloquent explanation and hopefully they will.
30Duck is killing me, thankful I not going to be at the game feeling like I am ‘in the middle of poison oak.’ I just hope the turnover ratio doesn’t lead to a nail biter where the field goal wins the game 50-49, but that is what I see.
If it comes down to a FG, which team do you have scoring 50?
I have Oregon missing two extra points. They then make the winning field goal, off the post, after two up the gut attempts to get closer, with the pistol.
The staff then has a meeting where they decide never to recruit based off the kicker camps ratings. We go on to recruit 3 preferred walk-ons a season who compete for the position. Our kicking problems end, and we have a fall camp tradition of one guy getting a scholarship based on an intense fall camp battle. Something has to happen to this kicking problem we see year after year.
Thank you for the detailed and spot on response
I can definitely envision the post-toasties winning kick..
The Ducks need a men’s soccer team Could a walk on soccer player kick any wore?
UO 38 OSU 34
Ducks can’t stop the run of OSU. They have a little better success in stopping the passing game. Beav’s lead at the half (ouch).
On offense, Ducks will be stopped from running the ball as OSU just adopts UCLA plan in the first half, and somebody thinks we have to continue to smash mouth them into submission.
2nd half Ducks begin to be able to run the ball as they begin to couple it with quicks screens and jet sweeps and options to open up the middle where they then begin to have success….
Lots of anxiety… starting to see flying monkeys in my crystal ball so need to stop now…. :-/
‘I’m melting!’
Take a deep breath, you, Dorothy and Toto will all be fine. Then again, I’m an OK man, but I’m not a very good wizard?
Hopefully, the Ducks D covers the field better than tin men, plays with the heart of a lion and scares the crow out of the Beavers!
Jon I definitely need to take a deep breath and relax. I can barely watch games that are close. Too much passion.
Also, wanted to mention that your picture kinda reminds me of the Wizard in the Wizard of Oz! ( go look him up :-) ) So I am buying whatever you are selling. I always enjoy your comments. Lots of wisdom from the Wizard of Ducks!
Thanks man.
But while I am starting to balloon up, I’m never going up in a balloon. With my luck I’d probably land in Kansas instead of OZ.
Im saying Ducks 35 Beavis 21
Great history lesson😂😂
I’ve struggled with this game prediction more than others in the past. Ducks could completely take control of this game and never look back, or win/lose a close one.
I still have hope the defense could wake up at some point this season. So I’m going with:
Ducks 34
Beavs 13
If there is a quiz, I flunk.
Did folks back in the day run for the legislature promising to change the name of That School in Corvallis?
“Clubber! Clubber! What’s your prediction?!”
“My prediction?………. Paaaiiiinnn.”
Ducks – 42
Aggies – 17
Extra detail – Verdell goes for 150.
I think you might be close with the Verdell prediction. Certainly over 100 but if its much more then that I hope they would put in other RB’s that can use the experience.
Kiss my prediction goodbye
I am afraid we are dreaming if we think we will ever get into the playoffs without somehow finding some more stout defensive lineman.
This is truly embarrassing.
The needed push coming off the defensive line is just not there. I don’t see that changing in future years either.
I knew the defense wouldn’t be quite as good as last year but the DL is seriously weak. It’s not so much a step back as clear regression.
Playoffs? The last thing the Ducks need is to make the playoffs, which they never will with this defense. The same D-lineman who were pretty good last year can’t seem to do much of anything this season.
We are definitely not in the playoffs this year and don’t even have any business talking about it.
I meant in 2021, 2022, 2023 etc.
If we don’t get this achilles heel healed up we are pipe dreaming thinking we will ever be competitive at a national level.
I don’t get it. The D-Line is pretty much the same guys as last year. I think it’s the loss of Troy Dye and Bryson Young.
Our LB’s consistently guess wrong on the hole and overrun the play.
Not sure if anyone has noticed but Herbert has won his 7th NFL rookie of the week award. Can you imagine what kind of numbers he would have put up if Moorhead came on board last year?
The offensive scheme definitely had something to do with Herberts lack of productivity but the receivers are making the biggest difference.
He has some stellar players to throw to now and they are making play after play on 50/50 balls and they hardly ever drop any of Herberts bullets.
Second Heisman at Oregon numbers …
3rd quarter so far has shown how much better JoMo is at play calling than Arroyo… One possession gets a quick 3 and out … Next possession is a touchdown drive.
Stops happen but we haven’t seen Oregon get stuck in neutral as often as when arroyo was calling plays.
Offense is definitely more consistent than last year, that’s for sure.
In other news.. did anyone see unlv is 0-5?
Glad our offense is looking better this year!!
Now if we can get rid of using the pistol so fracking much… It has some value from time to time but it shouldn’t be the base.
Ha.. love a good battle star quote
Outside of that horrendous first
osu possessionn the defense seems to finally be getting it’s act together.
Not saying anything is fixed… But getting pressure in the backfield, making better tackles, and communicating a bit better. Long way to go still.
We are playing better on offense than I thought, and as you said–if the defense can continue this momentum in the second half….
We gotta make a bunch of stops!
Charles, I just have to say thanks for this forum!! Such a nice place to go and read fellow duck ponderings!!
Man I wish we had a kicker who could make a 48 yarder like that…
Kattleman made a kick… And it was on on of the hash marks. Lewis struggled from any distance if the ball was on a hash marks.
I’m glad he nailed it, especially after that boneheaded penalty that pushed him another 5 yards back. Hopefully he’s a more confident kicker than Camden going forward.
We have a kicker?
In the loosest sense of the term.
Anyone else worried about the consistent defensive breakdowns? Oregon’s giving up an alarming number of big plays. Failure to tackle Jefferson on that 80 yard TD was teeth grinding.
Jermer Jefferson is on tract for 500 yards this game.
Another missed tackle. Wow.
OT – Ryan Day is the 2nd ‘final 4’ coach to test positive for COVID and will not be on the sideline for the Illinois game.
Millions of $ for this? I will not go into detail except to note that TX HC Tom Herman screwed up the end game for the Longhorns at least 3 times in the last 10 minutes of the game versus Iowa State. BRUTAL!
I wonder if we will still get the 1st half jitters? I hope we can put together at least 3 good quarters.
The Oh How We Love to Ponders 31, The Oh How Do They Stand The Stench 21. We will trail at one point, but kneel on the ball at the end. The cardboard cutouts will respond much as Beaver fans usually leave this game. In stunned and cardboard-like silence.
The Calapooia Clash??
The Clash on the Calapooia??
The End of the Oregon Trail???
It’s 3:17 PM and my prediction is Ducks 31-24. Same spread as Charles, but slightly lower scoring.
No rain, but plenty cool.
Would love to see something more in the Brent or Sherman zone, but fear Charles’ point of Beavs going to school on UCLA tactics, coupled with Mario’s prevent offense inclinations.
I don’t think we need to call it “The Platypus Bowl”, though I think that has a lot more flair than does the “Apple Cup”, but I do think it would be good to find the Platypus, and present it to the victorious team.
Through the 1st quarter the Cal defensive front is looking more stout than ours did against the Stanford offensive line. I tend to agree with what some have said about our defensive line being the biggest surprise this year……..and not in a good surprise kind of way.
It’s so true!!! What’s the deal? It can’t simply be attrition???
Fun article, Charles. Many thanks.
I have a contrarian view of the Fur and Feather Fest from most.
I believe we’re going to be surprised by the growth of the young DB’s. Avalos hasn’t gotten dumb overnight…improvement is expected from the defense. The JM/MC cartel will unleash part of the beast with Tyler Shough running for two TD’s and throwing for 3 more. Tony Brown will get another in garbage time. 56 – 24 Ducks. Corn cobs for the Beavs’ Christmas this year.
SPOILER, SPOILER, SPOILER SCORE UPDATE!!!!!
With 9:56 left in the 1st quarter UNC takes a 7-0 lead over Notre Dame.
Since you just had to: 17 – 17 at halftime.
Beavers 35 Ducks 32, and we don’t hold off the Beavers at the end. We rush for 180 but the luck runs out for the Ducks.
Just lack of mental preparation. I feel sorry for our coaches as they know this game is on them.
Even at the half I could still see this!! What a weird year
Very plausible outcome.
Mental preparation has not seemed to be there in the first three games with lots of arm tackle whiffs and turnovers.
There’s always 1 guy who doesn’t get the memo.
Halftime of Iowa State at Texas and an ESPN talking head referred to the game as The Cxxxx Wxx!
Ucla held Oregon players wayyyyy more than it was called…. Different game last week if half of those were called.
Ducks defense plays better. Ducks 34-24
The new name for the rivalry shall be the Forestfolk Fracas. I really don’t see a need for any further discussion on the matter.
Made me laugh!
Ducks 38 – Bark Rats 30 is my prediction from north Philomath!
2 things that scare me are the O line and tackling–we improve there we got it made.
Couldn’t contain Felton, won’t contain Jefferson. Afraid it’s 28-21 Beavs………..but I hope to heck not.
This could be the year for the Beavers. If they can create confusion in the Ducks like UCLA did look out.
OK, I’m going to jump into the prediction game. I am neither a prophet, nor a son of a profit. I was a fisherman and a farmer… but here goes… Beavers 27 – Ducks 41. Ducks win the turn-over battle by 2. Ducks front seven has better day, J. Jefferson runs 100 but not as productive as last week. Thibs is getting tired of not getting a sack… get’s at least close. Moorhead offense shows a couple more cards from his hands.
Biggest prediction: most Duck fans make a detectable move towards the optimistic side, some glimmers of hope even appear on Green and Yellow faces.
Good stuff Jon, because if Moorhead shows those cards–then those are the wild cards that could win this “Calapooia Conflict.”
SC/CU canceled. Hats off to CU for hustling to get a game in Boulder, Saturday, vs San Diego State.
LA County has a 14 day quarantine rule. Will SC be able to play Wazzu a week from today?
The ACC was smart enough to get rid of divisions in 2020; the top 2 teams will play for the ACC title regardless of division. It’s clear that the Pac-12 should have followed suit.
This format would have assured the 2 best and highest ranked teams playing for the title and a better chance to get the winner into the playoff.
A good choice for CU to pick San Diego State as the Aztec’s just aren’t as they once were this year.
I have to really ponder that one; on one hand–what you state makes sense…unless you are playing a team you have already faced. It is very hard to beat any team twice in a season, and I really don’t want to see that in college sports.
The break-ups into Divisions, does make it a bit more interesting?
Yet, with 4 cross over games in a ‘regular’ season a rematch is already odds on to happen more often than not.
Yep, I definitely agree with that. The divisions are a bit meaningless, but having the two teams with the best records playing for the conference championship is not. Makes perfect sense, along with your 8 team playoff structure.
Sure wish the NCAA/Pac 12 would listen to us fans.
I’m not a big fan of the NCAA but I definitely would like to see the NCAA running the big boy football playoff, along with every other CFB playoff.
Unlike Doctor Pepper and ESPN, the NCAA would definitely invite more than 4 to the party.
Me thinks that the folks in Fansville are CFB snobs? But its all good for The Sheriff; at least, before Oklahoma shows PO later and not Sooner.
The sooner, not “sooners”, FBS gets out of the clutches of ESPN, Dr. Pepper & the SEC, the better it will be for everybody. I get the hard to beat the same team twice, but the benefit of the two best teams playing for the championship, outweighs it for me.
NCAA, get your act together, you are led by clown with Husky purple flowing through his veins, but it needs to happen. Get rid of divisions across the board, 9 conference games, A real 8 Team Playoff!! Let “The Committee” continue to meet in their top secret bunker, they don’t need to know.
Amen Brother, Amen. Preach!
Charles, the history of OSU, Oregon agricultural college, Corvallis College… is actually a little worse than that. When I wrote about it being incorporated as Corvallis College in 1858, I intentionally left out one previous step. The Corvallis College, organized by Freemasons still did not offer college courses. That only happened when they turned the school over to Methodist Episcopal Church in 1865.
For seven years, the “college” they “started” in 1858 had zero college courses. That is because of where that school started. The Freemasons took over another school – the true beginning roots of what is OSU today. That school was formed two years earlier in 1856. It was a private academy called Corvallis Academy. It was the first community school for primary and preparatory education. So, OSU started out as a primary through High school institution before their third owner started offering college level classes nine years after it’s inception. Who knew?
It’s all part of the Freemason conspiracy!
Sic Semper Beaverus!
I new the “eye” was watching.
Same as The Eye is watching us on the dollar bill,
I knew this and had it in my back pocket because as a publisher, you have future years to create articles for and thus you need content. That component of Corvallis Academy is a story in itself, and one I intend to have fun with in future years.
Methodist-Episcopal? Confusion between denominations owning the academy started early!
As it is, my article was over 1200 words, and that is a no-no and could not add any more and yet had a ton more. For this article–showing a time-line of changes was enough to make my point.
We will both have fun with it as the years pass; thanks Jon.
Yeah, I just informed my Beaver Son, (who calls me a traitor), that OSU started out as an elementary school, and added that they haven’t improved much. “Traitor!” My daughter has her master’s from OSU, as does my brother-in-law. I have a niece going there now who is in the band. We are actually a very united house divided, as everybody roots for both teams… except “when death is on the line!” My kids grew up east of Philomath, totally forgetting their ancestral roots in Eugene.
Life is fun in the Calapooia Valley when the warring clans face each other over the hunting and fishing grounds each year.
My whole family is Oregon State, and I am the “Green-Sheep” of the clan. After winning the Rivalry game in 1994 and thus qualified to go to the Rose Bowl for the first time in eons…I bought a beautiful green V-neck sweater that had the RB logo on it, Oregon, etc. and wore it to Christmas at the folks place that year.
My mother was one of the sweetest people on earth, but as she passed by me in the kitchen and looked at the logo…she gulped and said, “Traitor!”
My mother!?
Civil War indeed!
MOM! LOL
Another prediction opportunity: Lewis or Katleman?
I am going Katleman on this one. I think Cristobal has nothing to lose and has to give someone else a shot to see if they can perform better during the game. Lewis has such a bad case of the yips that sitting him would probably benefit his mental state.
With MC’s knowledge of recruiting you would think he would go get a decent kicker. He’s had the need for years now but just stubborn I guess.
YIPS! Kind of like my putting?
I’m available to teach erstwhile golfers how to line up their 4th putt. If only I had a back up for the greens.
I am with you Katleman. sounds like they were both about the same in practice this week, but at some point you have to make the switch. That missed field goal against UCLA made me think I could suit up and do that well… And I have arthritis in my hip!
I could miss it as good as anyone too.
Yep. THAT was a Duck hook.
Completely agree; if he can hit from 30 yards or less–that would be better than what we have. I am stunned at the number of chip-shots missed, and it began with the Auburn game last year.
Why didn’t they just go with ‘Faber College,’ where knowledge is good? And the Delta D can break up any formation.
Thanks Charles, fun and incisive take. J Smith was a very savvy player at OSU and he is doing one heck of a job as the Beavers coach. As you so noted, he is coaching up lesser recruits; guys who feel disrespected and are eager to prove that they were overlooked by ‘the big boys.’
As to the name game, I got nothin’. Easy to erase; not so easy to replace..
Game prediction.
First, I am so happy that the game is being played and the Ducks are about to go 4-0 versus COVID delays. That’s some good crisis management and some good fortune.
2nd, here comes a WAG! The Ducks D come in giving up 6.3 YPP, #100 in the US of A! We are witnessing the opposite of what the vast majority of us predicted before the start of the season: The O is carrying the D!
I see (hope you are still allowed to ‘say’ this) a ‘shoot out’ coming.
Ducks 43 – Beavers 38 – Caveat – The coach’s turnover take above is spot on. Always a concern. But I think the Ducks will have to make every extra point and at least 2 and probably 3, FGs to win this game. GULP!
GO DUCKS!
Fun stuff Jon, as your predicted score would enhance our offensive scoring average, but hurt our defensive one!
My tie breaker, 2+ FG for Oregon.
I predict another ugly win, Ducks 32, Bark Rats 28.
I anticipate plenty of muttering and growling at the TV while lining up Ice cold Oregon micro brews to wash down turkey sandwiches! Watch for KT to come uncorked today!
Go Ducks!
On GameDays…I would love to quaff a few Oregon Craft Beer IPAs, but cannot. I have to take notes on the game, chart still-shot moments in the game for future screenshots for the other writers and then after the game I write my article for tomorrow morning.
Articles written after a few beers is not my best work, although I imagine they could be entertaining at times!
You need JJ’s dog to keep you awake.
Nah. She can’t make past 1 bowl of Budweiser.
However, there is always the Gonzo Journalism approach, no?
Charles was just outside of Barstow when the drugs kicked in.
Thank you, my friend. That was the best belly-laugh I’ve had in quite a while…
YES!
A school whose most notable achievement is the development of the modern maraschino cherry cannot be allowed to win this game. As a former hippie, I always referred to OSU as Oregon Straight. Ducks will win, but as is becoming usual this season, it will be closer than we would like.
Well, actually they have done quite a bit more than that in so many areas of science. But I agree that this and all games will be tough on the fingernails this year.
Once a hippie ….?
Don’t hate on me but I feel an upset coming.
Even though I’ve failed to predict correct scores in the last 3 games I feel the Rodents get a win today.
I have no idea if it will be a low or high scoring close game.
The Rodents are their own worst enemy. If they can overcome mistakes they win.
I don’t see the Ducks all of a sudden becoming the team everyone thought they might be in this game.
They’ve looked sloppy and good during each game so far. I see that playing out today.
While I don’t think the Rodents are better, I feel the Ducks are vulnerable in certain areas that are the Rodents strengths.
JJ will easily get his yards. Gebia will burn the Ducks for a few long balls, and the Ducks will also get PI calls against them.
I see a close game around the 28-26 range or possibly in the upper 30’s range.
Something like a 35-34 Rodent win.
Oregons lack of a FG kicker will hurt them.
I will also mention that OreSt may be a little more fired up for this game. MC is not from here and even though he’s a great recruiter and decent coach, Smith is from OreSt and IMO understands the rivalry better. As someone who’s played in it and understands the “Little Brother” concept better than MC does I think Smith has his team more fired up and playing harder than MC will.
As Charles mentioned, talent isn’t always the reason one team beats the other.
I’m liking all the respect that the Beavers are getting here. I thought we were way off criticizing the Ducks last year for narrowly escaping last year with the win. J Smith is the real deal and they made a lot of improvements last year. They shouldn’t have lost to Hawaii last year and should have gone to a bowl game. 2 and 3 star players are not unranked players – they are very good players. We should respect, not diss them.
The Beavers definitely belong in the Power-5 PAC -12 conference. and there is more parity than anyone here wants to admit.
I don’t like your prediction, but it is completely plausible. If OSU had beaten Washington–more attention and respect would be given to this game and the Beavers came incredibly close…a bad spot by a referee to have missed downing the Huskies.
I HATE YOU!
Solid reasoning and a most reasonable pick.
I hear ya on this prediction. I was close to having the same outcome in my prediction, but I really do think the Ducks will pull this one out….albeit in somewhat of a nail biter though.
I won’t be in the least bit surprised if you are right though. I would even hesitate to call it an upset if this occurs based on what we have seen from both teams so far this season.
This game is truly a toss up as far as I am concerned.
No hate on you here, one of the things that makes this the great community it is, is that we can say what we want, as long as we do it with civility and style. Homerism is anti-productive. If everybody always thinks the Ducks will win it becomes rote.
You made your case for a Rodent’s win painfully plausible, thus making the predictions for a Duck win only more authentic. What I really appreciate in your call is that you didn’t have the, “I hope I’m wrong” caveat, You stood by your prediction. Whatever happens, this is yours, forever!
This game has always been fun. Over the years I have made friends with some of the rodent believers. There are some that are actually tolerable. They really want to knock the feathers off of us, but they will need more than just a good running back to do it.
Ducks 35
Rodents 20
I have a lot of engineers that work for me from OSU and so I go easy on the trash talk with them. After every duck victory, they pretend the game never even happened, but when they won (once I think :-) ) they crow for days. In general they are good people and I actually feel bad for them at times for their football team, but they are a very good science/engineering school.
Yeah, I have friends/relatives that are Beavers, but boy the venom can sure pour out! There is truth to them hating Oregon more than they love OSU, IMHO.
‘Tolerable?’ When sober?
Looking forward to the game with turkey sandwiches but there is some dread as well. Who can forget 2013 when Oregon was having a great season yet it took Marcus Mariota throwing to Josh Huff in the last minute of the game to pull out an Oregon wine at 36-35?
I will go with a tight game Oregon 31 Oregon State 28. GO DUCKS!
I would be a lot more comfortable if we had a great defense, but since we don’t–survive baby! (With every game)
Like it. Will it be post-game, in game, or both, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir?
The Willamette Wine Game? Sour grapes for the loser.
Or The Willamette Valley “Whine” Game… depending on who loses.
“Tears will be the chaser of your wine…”
YES!
These games have been nail biters. I expect the same this year. After the game a 2014 Lavinea Tualatin Estate Pinot Noir.
Every time the Ducks play these guys my mind goes back to the old days, Bill “Earthquake” Enyart, Dave Schilling, the Great Pumpkin lining up against, Tom Blanchard, Leland Glass, Jerry Frei. Couldn’t stand them then, still can’t. Even those couple of years since then, when the Rodents have been “good” they still have the annoying, pesky quality, as if you’re standing for the whole game in the middle of poison oak.
This afternoon it’s that time again. The Ducks will come out and make things right. The guys from the AGG, won’t be able to stop the best O Line in the conference and CJ will pick up a 100+ yards, and a TD the passing game will work for 283 yards & 3 TD’s, and the defense will get a safety.
Ducks 30 Beavers 19
Dee Andros, “the Great Pumpkin” and Rich Brooks were pretty darn good at winning the Rivalry game, and if Coach Smith conveys his passion for this game–it can be a difference.
Great stuff 30Duck.
The Pumpkin Game? Probably better than The Turkey Game?
The clash will lose some of its luster this year without the rival fans cheering shoulder to shoulder inside Reser. Long gone from residency in Oregon I fondly remember the anticipation of the UO v OSU rivalry as a kid and teen while riding along the Long Tom skirting the west valley to Parker in Corvallis. Go Ducks.
Ducks 42
Beavs 27
Parking in Avery Park and then walking over to the stadium was fun with all the trees that still had leaves turning color. In two years–I’ll be back.
Thanks for sharing great memories Brent. Please don’t get caught in the lava flow from the Dabo melt down.
WOW!
Molten and flowing. Dabo’s reaction is historically uncharacteristic of him. Might 2020 fray even the great Dabo Swinney?
It certainly seems to have done so.
No Trevor Lawrence for 5 weeks. Pitt tomorrow. Last team to defeat Clemson at Clemson, Pitt.
HMMMMMMMM?