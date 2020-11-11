Is Marcus Mariota Destined for Coaching?

Marcus Mariota is the greatest Oregon football player of all time. He won Oregon its first Heisman Trophy and still holds most of the quarterback records for Oregon. Tragically, though, Mariota suffered the all-too-frequent fate of many great college players; he was drafted early by a team that had no idea what to do with him.
At Tennessee, he played in a system that refused to use his unique skill set and was sacked far too often. An NFL quarterback cannot take consistent hits without significant physical repercussions. Mariota escaped from Tennessee and is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he has spent most of his time recovering from past injuries. These injuries have limited Mariota’s NFL success and, as a Duck fan, it would be great to see him fully heal and claim the starting job with the Raiders. However, with each passing week this feels less and less likely.
This last Sunday the Las Vegas Raiders played the Los Angeles Chargers in a game many Duck fans had once hoped would feature dueling Oregon quarterbacks. After the game there was a moment, captured in the image below, that changed the way I look at Mariota and made me believe he has the leadership skills to become a great coach.
Mariota is not a stereotypical leader in the NFL but his teammates and coaches have praised his leadership. He builds personal connections with his teammates and leads by example.
So, after another crushing loss for the Chargers, Justin Herbert and Mariota met on the field after the game. Mariota comforted Herbert as he understood the struggles of a difficult rookie year. For Oregon fans, it has been heartbreaking to watch Herbert give it his all with the Chargers only to watch the Chargers fall sort week-after-week. Herbert, like Mariota at Tennessee, is better than the team that drafted him.
College coaches are different than NFL coaches. College coaches must recruit players and develop deeper bonds with them than is typical in the NFL. NFL teams pursue the best talent they can whether that is through drafting, trading, or signing. Some players may stay with a team for years while others will sign with multiple teams in a single off season—that is simply the nature of professional football. College football, however, requires coaches to build relationships and develop talent, even five-star talent, into the best possible players.
Mariota has proven he has the skills, experience, and compassion needed to become a great college coach.
He knows what it’s like to be the star of the team but also knows the value of being a part of the scout team. Mariota is a team player and a great scout team player must learn and understand how offenses work and then be able to execute that offense. This is not a skill every player can do at a high level and it requires a deep knowledge of X’s and O’s.
So at what point does Mariota take his skills and experiences and translate them into a coaching career? He still has another year on his contract with the Raiders so nothing will happen until the end of the 2021-22 season, but it does seem like a matter of when, not if, Mariota will become a coach.
And as Oregon fans wouldn’t we all love to see Mariota return to the sideline at Autzen Stadium?
David Marsh
Portland, Oregon
Top Photo by: John Giustina
Brad Nye, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a land conservation attorney in Central Oregon.
David Marsh is a high school social studies teacher in Portland, Oregon. As a teacher he is known for telling puns to his students who sometimes laugh out of sympathy, and being both eccentric about history and the Ducks.
David graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with Majors in: Medieval Studies, Religious Studies, and Geography. David began following Ducks Football after being in a car accident in 2012; finding football something new and exciting to learn about during this difficult time in his life. Now, he cannot see life without Oregon football.
"Scott Frost Was Absolutely Right",, you just can't recruit to Oregon… except in football. Men's & Women's basketball, Softball.
I see Marcus as getting involved in community organization vs coaching.
David, first, thanks again for the great ponder point.
2nd, who knows, other than Jerry Palm, what would happen if the Ducks finish 7-0 with an impressive champ game win against SC?
This is fun to ponder, as I have a different twist on it due to my background. First, I agree with Sherman and others who state that he does not need the money, thus the long hours required of coaching and recruiting are simply a sacrifice he does not have to make when he is (later) raising a family.
I do not see him as a grinder-recruiter, but he could be very valuable in other ways. He could help Oregon in fund raising, or raise money for his own foundation to give grants to deserving charities. If you’re sitting at a table chatting with him, and he smiles and politely asks you to contribute to his cause….how do you say no?
I do not think his style would work well for recruiting 18 year olds, but he could raise millions with the Greybeard-age types out there, and frankly….the world needs more charitable planned gifts, and one more coach doesn’t matter, IMHO.
I think there are two problems with Mariota becoming a coach. The number one problem is, those than can, do, and those that can’t, coach. The other problem is the whole money thing, he doesn’t need to.
Great coaches, most often, were grinders who knew every step it took to become great, even if they never achieved greatness. The greats, they were born with so many tools they don’t understand the steps it takes the majority to make it. This is where you see the Jordan, Gretzky, Ted Williams, McHale and even our great Norm Van Brocklin failed as coaches.
The grinders often need money, but they also know what it takes to work and achieve like few people do. The can recruit, they can develop talent and they can inspire, even when it takes a bit of fire. Our coach, Cristobal is the perfect example of the grinder coach.
I haven’t given up on Mariota and maybe a coach, like Bellichick, will pick him up. What Mariota needs is a coach who knows his strengths are builds an offense around those strengths. Bellichick might be just the guy, as he picked up the wrong guy last time.
One thing is for sure, Marcus Mariota was the GOAT!
If Bellicheck picked the wrong guy last time, then maybe he isn’t the one who knows a QB’s strengths as much as you think.
Just a thought.
I take issue with the first statement about those who can do and those who can’t, coach.
I’m a high school social studies teacher and teaching is much much more difficult than it looks. The big thing is that there is a temperament that comes into being a good teacher and coach that most people don’t have.
From Mariota’s leadership style I would say he has that temperament.
And no the sterotypical yelling and angry coach isn’t usually a good coach. The best ones are the ones who build relationships. Cristobal is a coach who really does build relationships incredibly well.
Though… Mariota would have to learn many of the other aspects of coaching and he has proven in the past he can learn.
Additionally… Maybe he isn’t best suited to be a head coach but maybe a position or coordinator at most, I just see some coaching potential in Mariota if he chooses that path.
Also… I agree Mariota needs a current coach that can use his skills. He may have one at the Raiders but he is going to need to get healthy first.
I agree stereotyping doesn’t always hold true. You have to have a deep understanding and a level of ability that can translate. I actually teach a very difficult skill many think is easy, but too many people struggle at it. I get what you are saying. I also coach, so the statement is also from experience;).
I also agree the angry coach doesn’t get it done. I will also say the quiet coach, like Helfrich, doesn’t even get listened to. You have to bring passion and purpose to the job.
The biggest thing a great coach, teacher creates is meaning. Can a person understand others and make a connection that lasts? That is an area where Mariota makes and exceeds the grade. He can make connections, and his teammates believed in him, didn’t want to let him down.
Coach Cristobal was an excellent player on great Miami teams. More of a bull dozer than a grinder.
Thank you David you are always a must read as are virtually all the writers here.
Off Topic: Watched the Stanford game again last night on the 60 minute format from the PAC 12 network. Considering that this was the first game our DUCKS have played in 11 months, I thought they looked good. Sure there are things to clean up and improve on and my guess is we will see good improvement Saturday at 4:00pm at Martin Stadium with a Saturday high forecast of 39 degrees and a low of 31 degrees, 20% change of rain with wind. Sounds delightful. GO DUCKS!
Thanks Santa Rosa Duck…
I am in the process of rewatching the game… And I think a large part of my dissatisfaction for the overall duck performance came from the empty stadium… It felt like the silence that comes from being behind and getting our butt kicked by Stanford.
Of course things to fix and clean up and I’m glad MC said at the end of the game that they were happy for the win but no one was happy for the performance. So we will see lots of the problems fixed I hope.
But the empty stadium is just deflating to watch.
1 thing for certain: Do Not Fix The Opponent’s FG kicker!
I don’t see Marcus being a head coach, or even an OC. He doesn’t seem wired like that to me. I see him doing what he’s doing now.
He loved his time at Oregon, and with no fanfare drops by. It’s great for the players, coaches and fans to see him, the living legend who is most comfortable just being one of the guys.
I honestly don’t see anything happening for like 5 years in regard.to whether Mariota becomes a coach at any level.
Though he would have to start as a position coach at best and from there prove himself. I think he could be a good position coach… For qb or Recievers really as he knows what Recievers need to do to help their qbs.
Recruiting? That’s the question for me David. Does a laid back independently wealthy person want to put all the time into recruiting that is required in today’s CFB?
I think if anything, he would be better suitable and more comfortable being an OC?
Fun ponder point.
I could is MM be good at recruiting… Obviously he has never done it or shown it but I think he could be good at it.
Mariota is consistently called one of the kindest and all excellent human being. If he can show player development, another unproven at this point, he is completely wired to build relationships with recruits and players. And parents would be more than happy to let their newly minted 18 year old go off to school with Mariota watching them.
If I remember correctly MM did not do very good when the Ducks were after the present Clemson QB. MM was brought in during one of his visits and the Ducks still lost out.
I do not disagree. IF he was willing to put the close to 24/7, 365 days a year into recruiting that Mario and his staff put in?
An exaggeration but not that far off the mark.
Personally, with $70M plus in hand, the beach and golf in Hawaii are looking darn good.
“It is rare to meet a Lannister who shares my enthusiasm for dead Lannisters.”
(Meaning….. I have a lot of Enthusiasm for your subject matter.)
Nice article!
Like ALL Oregonians, I’ve been unabashedly/enthusiastically on the Mariota hype train since the spring game almost a decade ago.
Marcus literally had it all:::
1. Strong, accurate arm.
2. Some of the best wheels in college football.
3. Leadership traits that only true athletes can appreciate. Which naturally excludes the scouting putzes who just didn’t get it. Iconic, monolithic leaders inspire by effortlessly/unconsciously leading by example…..tempered with humor…..which, if you know Marcus, you know he loves to laugh. That sort of leadership makes teammates want to run through brick walls for him.
4. And most importantly, complete command of the Blur. I don’t think there’s been more than a handful of college quarterbacks in the last 20 years who’ve had as much fluency with their offensive system as Mariota. That mastery allowed him to process information on the field extraordinarily fast…. (decision making!) ….which in turn, allowed the offense to hum….hence, the Blur.
And while there is a long history of NFL teams NOT properly utilizing the Duck players they’ve drafted:::
LaMichael James
DeAnthony Thomas
Joey Harrington
Jake Fisher
Etc….
I think the most egregious waste of talent is what Tennessee did with Mariota. That organization deserves nothing but scorn. They had a thoroughbred and immediately tried to turn him into a Clydesdale – 3 head coaches, 5 offensive coordinators and a rotating cast of O linemen. Not a situation for success.
Anyway, all that said, I don’t agree with your thesis – that Marcus is going to eventually transition into coaching. He’s already made almost $70 million in the NFL. When he hangs up his cleats, I think he’s gonna spend his time body surfing, healing his body, playing in/sponsoring charity golf tournaments and taking naps at his home in the Heisman House. 🙂
Marcus Mariota is the GOAT.
His contributions to the UofO, the states of Oregon and Hawaii, the Polynesian culture and the game of college football give him a lifetime pass of simply embracing the spirit of Aloha.
Nothing more than that.
Besides, who needs the headache of coaching….unless that’s your calling?
I can definitely see a gap period between him leaving the NFL.and him figuring out his next thing. He might end up having a long NFL career if he gets back from his injuries which would be great … But he might not and a few years of just healing I am sure he would be doing.
Though the question after that is whether he would want to return to football in some way. He might coach at the high school level and work his way up through there like fellow Duck Keenan Lowe. Or he might just find other things to do…
But I think he should give it a try.
Great comment.
I’m not sure all the players you listed who did not come through in the NFL did not make it because of the team(s) they played for?
DAT was never going to be an every down player. His dominant speed in the CFB was not dominant in the NFL. Ditto for LaMike. Fisher played a position that is not system sensitive.
I would like to have seen Harrington surrounded by better players, no doubt.
But the way the system works, if you are a great player you will likely be drafted by a dysfunctional team.
Not the case in the ‘real world.’ The top grad from Harvard Business School will not be drafted by the Pac-12 Network and required to report to Larry.
Agreed on DAT & LMJ, Tyreek Hill doesn’t look to have any size, but I checked a while ago, and he has 10 lbs on DAT, and is faster still. LMJ had some of Marcus’s fate, going to a 49ers team coached by Jim Harbaugh, a pairing doomed from the start. The Ducks have made their mark in the NFL on defense, save for Dan Fouts & Ahmad Rashad.
Amen. DeFo was a huge loss for SF and a great pick up for Indy. I think Lynch really screwed the pooch with DeFo?
Buckner has balled out as has Kiko when not dinged up.