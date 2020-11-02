It’s Party Time for the Ducks

This Halloween weekend took me down memory lane over 20 years ago to my final year of college in Eugene.
There was a big Halloween Party that all my friends were going to, but I had to work until 10 pm that night at my part-time restaurant job. When ten o’clock hit I flew out the door, sped home, threw on my costume (an inmate), and shot off to the party.
I arrive, and while everybody else was in the party groove, enjoying music, cocktails, drinking games, and overall craziness; I, of course, was stone-cold sober. It was an out-of-sync and awkward feeling for sure, and all because I had joined the party late.
So yes, I can relate to how the Pac-12 and the Ducks are feeling as they arrive late to this party known as the 2020 College Football Season. The likes of Alabama (SEC), Ohio State (B1G), and Clemson (ACC) are in that perfect party groove, ripping it up on the dance floor, impressing the ladies, making the guys jealous, and all with their eyes on the bigger party known as the College Football Playoff.
The Big 12, on the other hand, is already partied out. Texas and Oklahoma arrived to the party drunk as they’ve belligerently stumbled around the early part of the 2020 season. On the other hand, Oklahoma State was on fire in the early going, that was until they just passed out in a dark corner with a spilled drink on their lap. Then again, given the way they choked against Texas on Saturday, I think they may have peed themselves.
With the Big 12 in chaos, it gives the Ducks (Pac-12) a real shot to make it to the CFP. But the Ducks don’t want to make the same mistake I made all those years ago after showing up to the party late. When my friends saw me walk through the door, they shouted “Darren!” and began pouring me a line of tequila shots, telling me I had to “catch up” with everybody else.
I was always more of a beer drinker, and for a lot of us, shots equal trouble. Well, I’m no different. But hey, I didn’t want to let everybody down, I had to step up to the plate, I had to be the man! So, I murmured to myself “to hell with it” and caved to the peer pressure by pouring shots of booze down my throat.
And off to Tequilaville I went….
(Time elapses)
It was a wild night, or so I am told, but the aftermath was awful. All I know is that I awoke the next morning on a couch with a smelly bucket next to it, had a massive headache, and had profanity scribbled all across my face. What the hell was I thinking?
The point of my little party analogy is this—Lots of college football pundits are saying that not only does the Pac-12 champion need to go 7-0, but they have to win every game big and with massive style points. This is like my buddies all those years ago telling me to drink a line of shots to “catch up.” Well, don’t do it Ducks! Don’t give in to what those idiots are telling you to do, it definitely won’t be worth it.
Play hard, play tough, play within yourselves, and play to win. But don’t try anything stupid by trying to do too much or trying to impress others. Because if you do, you’ll end up as I did all those years ago.
One big smelly mess.
Darren Perkins
Spokane, WA
Top photo credit: Kevin Cline
Natalie Liebhaber, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in the financial technology industry in Bozeman, Montana.
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
How close can you get? Oregon and USC are basically neck and neck pursuant to EPN’s FPI and SP+ ranking systems.
Oregon – FPI 10/SP+ 14
USC – FPI 11/SP+ 15
According to SP+ this Saturday both teams will be playing the 2nd best opponent on its schedule.
Thank you Darren, you reminded me that the roughest hang overs of all time were in Eugene. All this talk about the final 4 makes me nervous. Heck, I am concerned about the Stanford game. We should have a good team but how long does it take for Tyler Shough to really take charge? His backup while experienced has no history with our Oregon team. How long does it take for our entirely brand new 0-Line to gel? Stanford has a lot of young top talent. I understand the reason that so many Stanford players entered the transfer portal is that they saw better, younger players stepping up.
I hope we do not snooze here and take this one game at a time and we all hope we get 7 games. GO DUCKS!
To me, it seems with quarterbacks, it reveals itself very quickly if you have “it” or not. So, I think we’ll know pretty quick on Shough.
Stanford’s 2 best players. OT Little and CB Adebo, opted out.
Agree, you do not want to look ahead and overlook any opponent, but who is the ‘young talent’ you reference? Sills was a 5* recruit at QB but has been average at best.
As long as the O does not turn the ball over I do not see Stanford scoring more than 21 points.
1 reason Stanford guys opted out is that the school no longer gives its student-athletes grad school admission preference.
I just heard about the “young talent” anecdotally but you are right about the grad school admission preference going away.
Upon further review, Bill Connolly’s SP+ has Stanford ranked as the Ducks 2nd toughest scheduled opponent.
Here’s some mitigation Re bad voter karma for running scores up. Suppose offensive back ups run up scores using standard plays from Moorhead’s new offense. How could we have possibly had the time to learn a proper “slow down/clock kill” offense when we barely had time to install the regular schemes?
Both Brown & Shough getting lots of reps; a hungry Williams, Addison, Hudson, being rotated in @ WR; ditto Cyrus, Dollars, Benson @ RB, plus our long awaited dreams of whole flights of fresh OL being rotated in and out! How could this be wrong to give these poor cloistered kids a chance to get on the field?
On defense I might hope for a bit more restraint in substitutions, as I’d hate to see a 40-10 lead suddenly balloon up to a less impressive 40-24 with a couple busted coverages, but I’ll trust the coaches to be acutely aware of all the implications of Darren’s Exquisite Party Parable.
Nice point. If the backups keep scoring, I would hope astute voters would recognize that.
Heck, I’m now all for coming late every year….watching the other teams “PAc-12/cannibalize” themselves was great fun while we remain undefeated.
Loved poor Auburn flipping the script on LSU as well – save the Malzahns; a pox upon all their houses!
Yes, THAT was so Auburn and for Coach O, a severe return to the mean.
And Auburn actually won without help from its friends, SEC refs.
Bo Nix is a far different player at home vs on the road.
Help the Ducks cause Auburn and beat A+M.
Yes, I found myself rooting for chaos ☺
Every weekend we have a game is a party for me. I am tired of watching other teams play. At this point I am just hoping we can play all seven games.
Let’s get after it and see if we can move up in the rankings. If we can move that needle, then I will worry about what to wear to the big party.
Go Ducks.
Love the analogy, but the outcome when you go to a party is to come away with somebody you didn’t arrive with. The problem with coming late is most have already been working hard to impress and connect with all the available talent.
Oregon is arriving late to the party and has already, almost, been forgotten. Unless others have been taking the tequila shots, like some programs, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn to name a few, winning some games late won’t get you the major talent, the playoff. Basically we need help.
The playoff is out there, but it is going to take methodical steps to connect with those making the decision on who gets the attractive date. There is plenty of opportunity for teams to fall into the track Darren speaks about. We have all tried to play catch up, it doesn’t end well. Hopefully Oregon doesn’t fall for that route.
Oregon needs to come at every game with a purpose. If Oregon does that then then beacon that is the Oregon Football Program will light up enough to get noticed.
What we have is a speed dating type of opportunity. We don’t even get an opportunity to talk to any of the talent we want to impress, so it will be tough. What we have to do is impress enough that the decision makers begin to talk about that late comer who has excited the general public. They can’t be left out of the final episode of the greatest reality tv show, the College Football Playoffs!
DGUE? Don’t go ugly early?
Great take and analogies.
Historically, 2L teams have been playoff done. But this is a weird season.
Texas? In the modern era, schools outgained as badly as Texas was outgained by OK ST are 3-102.
Tom Herman has a winning record when unranked UT plays ranked opponents. A losing record when a ranked UT plays unranked opponents.
Darren, I forgot about your sense of humor and that was a fun read. But it was also a great perception on our situation as Ducks coming late to the pond after a long flight.
I am realistic; the chances of making the playoffs are very, very low for a ton of reasons. Thus I really want to see the Ducks overcome the handicap of no home-field crowd to help, and develop the offensive weapons for future NC runs.
If we could make it to the Fiesta Bowl under the circumstances–I’d say that the coaching staff did a great job, IMHO.
Thanks Charles. Yes there’s a part of me that views this short season as a tune up for next year. Hopefully I’ll be pleasantly surprised if it turns into much more than that.
TEQUILA! LOL and I have felt your pain my friend.
I agree that the Ducks shouldn’t ‘press things’ this season. But in order to have any kind of a shot at the playoff the Ducks will have to destroy the lesser conference opponents.
Latest AP Poll – Ducks 12; SC 20; Utah 32; UW 33; ASU 37; CAL 41. The conference whether on purpose or not, did all it could to help out the Ducks and USC. Oregon plays UCLA at home instead of SC and SC draws WAZZU as its cross over opponent.
There will be no national appreciation for defeating the majority of this season’s conference opponents unless the Ws come with style points. There will be a lot of pressure on the Committee to take an undefeated G5 Cincinnati. Cincy’s toughest remaining game is at UCF. The rest of the games for the Bearcats should be no problem. Then, there is the possibility of a 1L A+M, Notre Dame and maybe, a 1L B1G runner-up?
Small ball wins against inferior, unranked opponents will get the Ducks to the Fiesta Bowl, which is all well and good, but not to the playoff.
I have hope that Oregon will get 7 games played and the new guys get valuable experience going into what will be a ‘normal’ 2021 season. With Fields almost certainly departing Ohio State, I think Oregon will have a legitimate shot at winning in Columbus next season and coming off the 0 for Ohio?
Your fun take is spot on. Let’s enjoy playing ball. A whole lot has to happen, starting with a 7-0 record, for the Ducks to have a final 4 shot this season. But nothing stands in the way of the new OL, new OC, new D players and a new QB, getting valuable experience and preparing for 2021.
That sure is a lot of “new” for the Ducks.
We are about to see whether highly ranked recruits have been coached up?
5 days and counting, times running out for coaching up.
Thank goodness!
Thanks John. Yeah it does feel alot like it will be a tune up for 2021. Part of my pount here is that I don’t wanna see the Ducks be a bad sport and pile on points for show against inferior foes if given a chance…. We shall see.
What I don’t understand is how the PAC12 is considered such a terribly weak conference when fully half of the teams, without playing a snap, received votes as being considered in the top 25 in the country. This happens every year.
CAL didn’t get voted the 41st ranked team in the country. It got enough votes as a top 25 team to place 41st (which of course means that 40 other teams received more votes/points than they did, I get that). But many consider CAL one of Oregon’s toughest games this year, and some are giving them a fair chance to win the North. Three teams are considered contenders in the North and three teams are considered contenders in the South. How many teams have been considered contenders in the ACC over the last few years? This year, there are two.
Good call on CAL.
With Garbers back, CAL is the only N division school returning its starting QB. I will not be the least bit surprised if CAL defeats UW in Berkeley come Saturday.
Down south, I think ASU is overrated and Utah, underrated. I expect 1 of Utah’s 2 grad transfer QBs will play well.
Darren, I agree, the Ducks don’t have to do anything crazy. Alabama hasn’t done anything crazy. Rather than party time, their games have been clean, efficient business meetings. The Ducks might not be as disturbingly superior to their opponents as The Tide is to theirs, but the goal is the same. Domination.
Donta Smith on Saturday outgained Mississippi State on his own. The Bama D shut out UGA in the 2nd half. Bama put a beat down on a very good A+M team and won the track meet at Ole Miss.
Tennessee? 2 decades ago was once a rival for Bama. Now?
Down the road, Waddle could be a big loss? But the Bama D is steadily improving and Mac Jones is playing like he will be invited to NYC.
Bama will finish 2020 ranked first or second in recruiting.
At 69, I don’t see Nick slowing down and I don’t see him doing anything to stop the O from scoring points on out-classed opponents.
Auburn comes to Tuscaloosa. LSU? I don’t see Bama with a game it will lose before the SEC champ game, if then. I see an 11-0 Bama that gained a lot of ground this week on Clemson in the AP Poll, being the #1 seed and playing the playoff 4 seed in the Sugar Bowl.
Interesting analogy Darren, however let’s look at a couple of things.
The powers that control the game – the head coach – the offense coordinator – the defense coordinator, are all a little more mature then you were when you were drinking your way thru college.
What makes you think the Ducks would follow sute with the Big 12 rather than the ways of Alabama (SEC), Ohio State (B1G), or Clemson (ACC) ??
The ugliness of Psychological Warfare. I was thinking more as in the Ducks running it up against an inferior foe late in the game instead of taking a knee or handing it off like some programs do when trying to impress the committee. Probably wouldn’t happen, but you never know. We don’t wanna be one of those ugly schools and take the bad press for being poor sports.
I want the Ducks to put up every single point that it can. If the opponent cannot stop you, that is the opponent’s problem.
When Clemson has the chance it destroys unranked, inferior ACC foes.
When it was all about the Run For The Roses there was no need for an in-your-face victory. But this is a different era. You have to impress to make the playoff and further impress for seeding purposes.
Absolutely right Jon. The Committee likes points. Clemson beating Georgia Tech 73-7 told the Committee, that Clemson is really good, a LOT more than 42-0 would have.
Man, and in many ways, I hate the subjectivity that leads to beat downs. I think an 8 team PO with all 5 P5 champs is would cure a lot of ills?
Exactly. Take subjectivity out and replace it with objectivity. Are You In? Win your conference
I think the Ducks run the table and get into the dance, and maybe upset a Clemson or 2.
Or at least I want that for xmas.
You’ll get nothing and like it!
Kidding! I also have high hopes but ‘everything’ will have to go Oregon’s way to make the final 4 in 2020.
Clemson at Notre Dame with Lawrence out is going to be very interesting. I am not sold on Clemson’s D in 2020. Both Clemson and ND, to date, have played bad (sorry Miami) competition.
Of course the best playoff scenario for Oregon would be for Clemson to win and for ND to have a 2nd L, possibly vs Clemson in the ACC champ game? But it will not surprise me at all if ND wins on Saturday.
IMO, to date, Bama and Ohio State are playing at a different level than any other teams in the P5. But there is a lot of ball to be played.
There is one chance that the game on Saturday could mean something. A blow out win by Clemson would at least damage ND’s chance at the, “Playoffs”. A Notre Dame win would be against a “Trevor-less” Clemson, so, wouldn’t really count in the eyes of, “The Committee”.
Spot on. Based on 1 game only, DJU sure looks like the real deal.
Ah,
But Clemson sports the number one QB recruit from 2019’s class. He merely brought the Tigers back from an 18 point deficit last week. Think ND can keep up with even him? I’ll be extremely impressed if the golden dormers even hang around with Clemson (clearly I’m NOT IMPRESSED with ND).
Party hardy. That was also a motto back in the day. I myself can’t wait to see the product MC unveils this year. But I must admit, margin of victory is a concern of mine. Dominate the conference is an understatement in my book.
The only bigger comeback win by a #1 team? USC on the road at ASU and down 21 at the half.
It’s the Playoff Era! Take no prisoners and leave no crumbs!
From The Athletic: Notre Dame has not won a top 5 matchup since 1993 when The Irish defeated #1 FSU.
Since 2015, Clemson has won 7 top 5 matchups including a playoff beat down of Notre Dame.