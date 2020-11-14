Key Points: A FishDuck Focus On Washington State

There are some big keys to watch for today that have not been discussed elsewhere, and this is the site for such contemplation. Time for my Saturday GameDay articles again, and the only negative is a short season of them! Join me in the comment section below this article, where we will discuss what to look for before the game, comment as events unfold during the game, and then begin to debrief after the game.
I will also have a shorter “game reaction” article on Sunday mornings for in-depth pondering of the recent game. It is SO good to get back in the saddle again, and I have some unique items to watch for in this game that could have a big impact today and going forward.
Oregon Offense Observations
The biggest question is just how much more of the Joe Moorhead offense will be unveiled in Pullman today? I have to say I am pleased as punch that five new starters on the offensive line were rated among the best in the nation this past week by PFF college. That is stunning, unheard of, and bodes well going forward; do watch Steven Jones, No. 74 at left tackle, protecting the blind-side of our quarterback. He was surprisingly quick and athletic in stopping the Stanford pass rush, and for 340 lbs.? Exceptional!
Instead of focusing on the plays inside the tackles, I do hope we see some counters, sweeps and outside zone plays that are not “stretch” plays in the Pistol, as it could sure add variety to the running attack. The Ducks have superb wide receiver blocking, so take full advantage of it: run outside! I’m watching to see more of what OC Joe Moorhead hinted at before the season. Will he tone down the use of the Pistol? (Geez I hope so!)
I am certainly watching for this and the use of Oregon’s savvy wide receivers catching more passes across the middle in post and drag routes. It seemed that Tyler Shough did not see receivers opening up on those crossing patterns, and it is important for that aspect to develop as the Ducks completed short and long passes superbly. I also believe screen passes could be successful this week as the WSU defense is very aggressive and made some great sacks and “hurries” last week.
Another key to watch is the performance of Oregon’s center, as he got blown up several times versus the Cardinal and was pushed backward a number of other times. The Cougars do not have the big nose tackle, but it is still something to keep an eye on.
Has Jordon Scott Lost Too Much Weight?
When he joined the Ducks from Florida four years ago, Jordon Scott carried over 350 lbs. that needed some trimming. But slimming down to 311 concerns me. Against Stanford he got blocked easily and sometimes got blown backwards. Granted this was against double-teams at times, but the objective of the nose tackle is to require double-teaming, hold the gap and free the linebackers for tackles.
Scott wants to be a pass-rusher, and I get it, but I am concerned that he has turned himself into a “tweener”–not agile enough to be an effective pass rusher and not big enough to be a “two-gap” defender. Compounding the problem is the absence again this weekend of Popo Aumavae, who I felt was often better than Scott last year. A defense starts with plugging the middle, and the Cardinal ate Oregon alive at the line-of-scrimmage at times last week, especially in the early going.
The Ducks are Vulnerable up the MIDDLE?
Many in this very astute FishDuck community have pointed out how the Oregon defense misses the play of Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze. They were exceptional, and, frankly, their replacements are not. Increasing those concerns will be Verone McKinley’s unavailability the first half of this week’s game. While I understand the talent at inside linebacker is there, the inexperience could be a real killer early in the season. Too many times the linebackers took the wrong gap or were too easily blocked. While these are correctable, can the corrections be made after only one game?
I understand the hype about Noah Sewell as he blew up some plays. However, he also had running backs slip from his grasp a number of times. Will we see improvement? My conclusion is that for now–between Scott, the inside linebackers and the safeties–the Oregon defense is vulnerable up the gut. The Cougars ran the ball for 229 yards last week, and with the Duck defense trying to cover WSU’s precise pass patterns and this weakness versus the run?
Not good.
Washington State: This is NOT Your Father’s Run-and-Shoot Offense
I was very impressed with the first game of the new Run-and-Shoot offense at Washington State, and I would guess that it is a version that is unique to Head Coach Nick Rolovich. When an R&S team actually runs for more yardage than it passes for, you know it is a balanced attack that will be difficult to contain. Rolo’s R&S looks different than the version NFL coach Buddy Ryan derisively called “the Chuck-and-Duck” so many years ago. (With a name like that–you’d think I’d love it!)
The Cougs’ freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, a true frosh playing in his first collegiate game last week, impressed me every bit as much as Tyler Shough did. De Laura has elite arm strength and is not just mobile … he is fast. Rolovich’s Cougs will run some traditional plays, but they are not afraid to pull a “Chip Kelly” on third and long. Knowing the opposing defense will be in an eight-man zone with a three-man rush (what I have called the 3-Duck-Chuck before), Rolovich will not hesitate to run a wonderfully blocked draw play out of the short Pistol formation for the first down!
The final Cougar touchdown last week against the Beavers was a play I have not seen before, where the slotback took the handoff and effectively did a Jet Sweep but cut inside his perimeter blocks. Was this truly “cutting inside the blocks,” or was the blocking scheme actually designed this way? With the innovative and eclectic nature of this offense, I’m inclined to think this was by design rather than by accident.
I understand that many believe Oregon will bulldoze the smaller WSU defensive line, but I saw good athleticism by them, especially in the first half. On one play the Beavs had a seven-man, max-protect blocking package on a pass play, and the Cougars still got the sack rushing only four. These are Pac-12 scholarship athletes who clearly have talent, and while we should not fear them, they are definitely deserving of our respect.
Is this the TRAP GAME of the Year for Oregon?
I am concerned that Oregon is coming into this game as more talented opponents have with the Ducks in years past, believing they could lean on their superior talent to ball-control their way to a routine victory. The Ducks of years past, on the other hand, believe that their inspired, go-for-broke offense could outscore a more talented team that adopted a more plodding approach, and they were usually right. I worry this year’s Ducks, now with superior talent, may tend toward the plodding approach, setting the stage for the Trap-Game of the season.
One component I take refuge in is the mental preparation by the coaches; coach Mario Cristobal remembers getting his caboose kicked in the Palouse two years ago, and the team is still smarting from last year’s loss (that should not have happened) against Arizona State. This is mental toughness that only comes from experience and could prove to be very valuable for this young Oregon football team.
In the telecast of last week’s Beavs-Cougs game, a quote attributed to coach Rolovich stunned me as he stated that this WSU squad “is the most talented team he has had the privilege of coaching.” What? Holy Crap! This guy must really be used to coaching players up and utilizing anything innovative that he can. Those kind of coaches are dangerous to the upper echelon teams of the world and heightens my fear of a Ducks loss….
Or I could be completely wrong and Oregon wins big! I do believe Oregon needs to score at least 40 to win, and I am not sure if the team is there yet?
This article has a ton to unpack, and again–it is only my opinion. So many coaches know so much more than I, and I highly respect so many of those who comment on this site. So much great football knowledge among this mastermind group.
Consider my thoughts as I do those of many economists and pollsters: “frequently wrong, but never in doubt!”
“Oh how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Kevin Cline
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
Trust me: A FORUM is going to HAPPEN!
Our Beloved Ducks Forum:
The forum is a boatload of work, and we are still chipping away at it and will have it available sometime this season. It will be a blast when we do with this community!
We will also have something up every day; either an article or a Ponder-Point being published on FishDuck. Participate in the comments!
Do Register to Post Comments!
It takes a minute is all, and will allow us to continue our amazing discussions of Oregon Sports. Register here…
Our 29 rules about posting a comment at FishDuck can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean for the grandchildren reading, and 3) no reference to politics!
Easy-Peasy!
Oregon 41 Wazu 20 The D stops the run much better this week, Tyler throws 2 TD’s and runs 1 in. CJ has a big day with 189 Yrds rushing and Camden Lewis makes 2 FGs! Let’s GO DUCKS!
I am hoping the star of this show is the entire Oregon team. Mario Christobal does not wish to be carrying the Curse of the Palouse around for a few more years. I think our DUCKS wlll be prepared. Oregon 35 Wazzu 17. GO DUCKS!
So close to Brent’s pic…and boy I hope you guys are right.
Can we run and can we stop the run, those are the questions. With the weather the passing games will be limited, so it will come down to who has the strongest running game. As Charles said, and so true, I’m “frequently wrong, but never in doubt!” Ducks 47 Cougs 6.
There no leaves on many of the trees now Hayward, so I can see just how far out on the limb you are! Love the pick–thanks.
No MIke Leach.
Ducks win 31-27.
That score will not win the needed “style” points, but I would take it!
If we can hold Stanford to 14 we should be able to hold WSU to less then 27. But then WSU might have a better kicker.
On the road we always seem to have a difficult time at two places, Cal and WSU. So, history makes me nervous about this game.
Our defense will need to step up their play. If the linebackers play to their potential, then the defense as a whole should be fine. Our offense is still somewhat of a mystery to both the fans and the other teams. Can Shough settle in and improve some of his decision making? That improvement will be needed for the Ducks to win this game on the road.
I agree that we can platoon defensive linemen to cover the hole of JS at times, but Inside Linebackers are all inexperienced and if they step up–it goes a long way with our defense.
Ducks 38 Cougs 17. A new day has dawned in this stand-off.
You were last week’s winner in predicted scores and margin, and I love your pick for this week!
A lot of stuff in here Charles; these are not the Cougars that have been the pesks of the Pac, nearly identical yards and plays on the ground and in the air. Worrying about the running game when playing the Cougars is not something that has been necessary before, but it looks to be the case here,
I’m hoping 40 isn’t necessary, that 38 against Oregon State does not a standard make. Oregon, 35-27
It is quite possible that Rolovich is better than Leach and will be a bigger thorn for us. Looking at the bright side–this is a superb game to get us ready for upper-level Pac-12 competition.
I think it’s VERY possible that Rolovich will be a better coach than was Leach, and that WSU will VERY likely be a bigger thorn in the sides of all the Pac-12 teams. The Cougars will still have the problem of location, location, location, though.
Great take Charles. Really a great job of setting up the game.
What team is the equivalent in the ACC to WSU? I was going to say NC State, but NC State sends too many OL and DL guys to the NFL to be a fair comparison. WSU has been more consistent year to year, getting to bowl games under Leach, than has Pitt and Syracuse. So no Pitt or Orange.
How about Wake Forest? A school that usually qualifies for a bowl and usually takes the bowl L. Last season losing in the Pinstripe Bowl to Michigan State. A far better bowl loss than WSU suffered against G5 Air Force Academy. AFA’s D shut down the WSU O, far, far better than a Ducks D, a D that WSU lit up.
What’s my point? When Clemson plays Wake Forest, Wake Forest looks more like Sleepy Hollow. Clemson blows Wake’s doors off. Wake is a typical ACC opponent for Clemson. Yes, a ‘real’ ACC opponent, not Notre Dame renting space this season, will occasionally challenge the Tigers. But for the most part Clemson destroys the inferior ACC teams.
You want to be the Clemson of the Left Coast? The Wazzu’s of the world have to be rendered burnt toast.
It’s time to stop pussy-footing around and blow away almost every team on the conference schedule. If this does not happen, the high quality athletes coming to Eugene are not being adequately coached up. And/or not playing in systems on O and D best calculated to get the W.
As Charles so accurately noted, WSU’s players are athletic. But Oregon’s players are far bigger and equally athletic; if, not more athletic.
BLOW WAZZU OUT! If Washington State hangs with the Ducks for 4 Qs, please put the brakes on this Clemson of the West talk.
You should have taken the “over”….heh-heh.
Interesting article Charles.
This year for the Ducks is, so far, falling a little short of expectations. However we can say “it’s early yet” and improvement will take place. The problem with that is improvement will also take place for our competition. The question is can the Ducks improve faster than our competition ??
Nick Rolovich reminds me a little of the Utah head coach in that he is good at coaching up players. Since Utah is in the Pac-12 south we don’t have to deal with them that much during the regular season. Nick however is in the North and like it or not we will have to deal with him year in and year out.
A couple of things to point out here is that beating Oregon State, does not a season make. A record of 28-27 does not a savior make however being coach of the year in any conference should be an attention getter and the Ducks need to be careful. One unknown item for Nick is how well he can recruit and we all know that winning helps recruiting. But don’t panic just yet save it for halftime.
On the good side I see Washington State as much a thorn in the side of the Washington Huskies as they are for the Oregon Ducks.
When a coach turns a team around….he will get awards in the “harvest” year, but he had to take a lot of losses while the building was going on. Thus I do not use a “total record” against a coach, when in the last year he was COY in that conference. It is pretty hard to build a program, do exceptional recruiting etc.
It took Rich Brooks how long?
My comment on Charles’ fine take is for some unknown reason, pending approval.
So, here it is in summary form: You want to be the Clemson of the West, you blow out the Washington State’s of the CFB world.
Sorry about that my friend; it used to hold thing up if there was two links, and I searched and finally found the gizmo to change that. Now is it starting to hold up a few posts because of language?
I think “pussy-footing” is what triggered it, because it looks for key words that could be used in a profane way. (Ridiculous!)
Anyway–it is up now!
“My comment on Charles’ fine take is for some unknown reason, pending approval.“ Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, (still laughing).
“So, here it is in summary form: You want to be the Clemson of the West, you blow out the Washington State’s of the CFB world.“ yes but can we actually do that today ??