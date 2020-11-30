Losing Was the Best Thing For Oregon

Losing sucks. It makes players and coaches miserable, demoralizes fan bases and eliminates teams from the College Football Playoff conversation. Given that Oregon has never ended a season without a loss, Duck fans everywhere are fully aware of this fact. Losing has never felt good, especially to the Beavers. Especially when the Ducks should be so much better than their little brother.
But Jonathan Smith is a good in-game coach. He had the Beavers ready to play against a team that looked like they didn’t want to be on the field, at least defensively. Smith managed the clock better than Oregon’s head coach Mario Cristobal, and his team executed his game plan to perfection. It all resulted in a 41-38 loss for the Ducks.
A loss the Ducks desperately needed.
Coming off of a National Championship loss following the 2014 season, Oregon felt like they were due to take a step back in 2015. A solid defensive season and a historic offense got them to the championship, but most of the major contributors were gone. Marcus Mariota was in the NFL, significant portions of the secondary were gone, the offensive line lost key starters and there were holes all over the roster. Just about the only Ducks who returned were the team’s running backs.
The addition of a talented QB made it seem like Oregon could repeat as conference champions despite all of the losses. Unfortunately for Mark Helfrich, Vernon Adams Jr. was nearly transcendental. Willing the offense to be good enough to overcome abysmal defense and subpar game management in most of his starts.
In 2015, Oregon finished the season 9-4, with a historically bad showing in the second half of their bowl game. The year was viewed as disappointing, but the team showed that they could win as long as the offense was humming.
In 2016 the offense stopped humming. Adams had only prolonged the inevitable implosion of a team that couldn’t stop the run or the pass defensively with his incredible play on offense. The Ducks finished with the worst defense in school history and blew up the team. The lack of urgency by the staff to fix the defense could have been due to the team still winning. The Ducks were on a hangover from an almost-national-championship and the coaches couldn’t get the team motivated.
Flash forward to 2020. The Ducks are coming off of a dreamlike Rose Bowl win to end the 2019 season, and the defense looks flat. They went from forcing turnovers and sacks at a near record pace in 2019 to not being able to force anything in 2020. The defensive line looks uninspired, the secondary looks uninterested, and for some reason it feels like the linebackers aren’t ever on the field.
The Ducks played defense against Oregon State like it was 2015, but this time there was no QB injury to blame a loss on, like the Ducks did for almost every loss that year. The loss hurt, for sure, but if the staff can open their eyes to the fact that what they are doing on defense is simply not working, the loss will be better for the program than a 10 point win would have been.
We are at a junction as a program, either Cristobal and his staff are going to kick the defense into gear, or a Rose Bowl will be the signature win of his tenure. Just like Helfrich.
Ryan Robertson
Yuma, Arizona
Top Photo By Eugene Johnson
Ryan Robertson is a Freshman at the University of Dayton. A lifelong Duck fan from Grants Pass, he joined the Army out of high school. After four years as an Intelligence Analyst he decided it was time to further his education and pay more attention to his Ducks. One of Ryan’s first memories is of watching the Ducks, led by Joey Harrington, beating up on the Utah Utes in 2001. He is studying to be a Human Rights Investigator for the UN and intends to attend the U of O for graduate school in a few years. His grandfather ran track at Oregon in the ‘50s. He loves the Ducks, and has a passionate interest in reading every scrap of analysis centered around the football team.
Does this make you fell better?
No team since 2000 has won more games against AP top 10 teams as an unranked opponent than the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon State’s win against Oregon was the 7th win this season by an unranked team over a top 10 ranked AP team.
YTD – only Alabama, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana have 4 wins against CFB teams with winning records.
the only way to learn from a loss is to correct the things that put you in a position to lose–Looks like they’re going to have to correct a lot of things including attitude.
I agree with this take Ryan, and said as much on the game thread this past Friday.
I think it was a good loss from the sense that it’s a wake up call. The question now is will the coaches and players wake up.
Jon makes good points in his post below that the close wins should of provided the wake up call already, so I won’t be surprised if we don’t see the turn around we are hoping for starting this coming Saturday at Cal.
However the more I ponder the reasons we are seeing what seems to be the most underperforming and overrated team in Divsion I football is youth……..I think it all comes back to a lack of time on the field playing big time college football. Both UCLA and OSU had a lot of seniors seeing significant time on the field. Though this doesn’t explain the lack of production from a few of our D lineman who are actually seniors themselves.
There’s no way of knowing, of course, but I can’t help wondering how the Ducks would be doing if Penei Sewell, Brady Breeze, etc. had not opted out of this season.
Those guys definitely add up to a sum greater then their parts……..particularly having Penei in that equation.
Remember a few seasons ago when Penei, as a freshman, was hurt and there was a very obvious drop off in on field intensity during the games he was out?
There is a reason NFL teams will be looking at picking Penei in the top 5. He is a player that makes everyone else around him better by leading through example.
Good points Annie and CJ.
But for the most part the problems with this team do not rest on the shoulders of the O but on the D.
Yes Annie, the opt outs D hurt both experience and leadership wise.
But Alabama has a lot of new starters on D including 3 starting DBs. The Bama D has significantly improved since the start of the season. Bama’s 42-13 W over rival Auburn on Saturday was the Tide’s largest margin of victory against a ranked Auburn team in the long history of the series.
Derek Mason is now available to be a team’s DC. He was an excellent DC for David Shaw.
I don’t understand how the powers that be at Vandy believed the Commodores could have a decent season playing all SEC competition?
Somewhat ironic in that the firing came the day after Mason was being lauded for allowing a female to break the P5, CFB, ‘glass ceiling.’
Ryan, love you Man, but please stop with this losing is a good thing. It’s not. Especially in a truncated season. And at this point in time, none of us have any idea as to whether Saturday’s loss will help the Ducks at CAL and versus UW.
In 2020, close wins against inferior competition should have been enough of a wake up call for players and coaches alike. I do not see taking a loss against yet another unranked team to as being beneficial in the least.
Since Nick Saban’s 1st season at Alabama, The Tide has not lost to an unranked team. I do not see this incredible accomplishment as having negatively influenced Bama’s football fortunes.
I also note that CFB is not the NFL. To date, more than 1L and you are out of the playoff. To have had a playoff prayer this season Oregon at the very least had to go 7-0.
The 2019 Rose Bowl? A gut wrenching 1 point win against a 3L team in an exhibition game. Had the Ducks not lost to an unranked ASU, Oregon is in the playoff. If you are not in the final 4 you are not winning a championship.
One thing I totally agree with, J Smith is a far better in-game coach than is Mario. But in this respect, J Smith is far from unique. Oregon ‘gets up’ to play Utah for a title, but sleep walks against teams it should manhandle.
The L certainly did not help with the AP Poll where the Ducks now sit at 21 behind USC and G5 Cincinnati, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, and Louisiana.
And I do not believe a loss to an unranked opponent helps the least bit in the world of recruiting. Especially with early signing day just around the corner. A loss like this simply fuels the negative recruiting of HS guys ‘committed’ to the Ducks.
Thanks for the fine written article. But as should be obvious from the above, I entirely disagree, not with the messenger, but with the message.
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Speaking of the AP. Using the 11/29 AP Poll, Oregon would be out of a 16 team Playoff conducted by the NCAA.
16 Boise MW at 1 Alabama SEC
9 Miami AL at 8 BYU AL
13 Marshall CUSA at 4 Clemson AL
12 Coastal Carolina SB at 5 A+M AL
————————————————-
15 Buffalo MAC at 2 Notre Dame ACC
10 Indiana AL at 7 Cincinnati AAC
14 USC Pac-12 at 3 Ohio State Big 10
11 Iowa State Big 12 at Florida AL
I agree with you in that this is not a good loss from so many perspectives. And thanks for the example to others in how to disagree without making it personal. Great stuff from you as always and boy–we have a lot to chew on this week!
The ‘best thing,’ ‘gut check time,’ ‘costly lesson,’ the only thing that will create change is a shift in how Cristobal sees things. You aren’t going to change Cristobal.
He will always want to play power football, always want to run it down their throats. Can he shift to delegating, letting others make better decisions?
Can he control the enabled culture in the locker room. Something is happening where student athletes who have more talent are getting beat by those with less. This is actually one of the more scary developments.
One of my big fears, and why slick wasn’t going to be successful, is with all the wonders around these kids a coach has to be able to keep them hungry. He talks about having juice, these kids need hunger, not juice. What we saw was hunger on the other sideline last Friday. Our players have all the juice and cookies they want.
Do they want to do all the little things it takes to win. I am not sure about that anymore.
You bring up an almost chilling point; what if the culture established isn’t the right one? So much to watch for now…
This Defense needs something to watch over and over and over and get their juices flowing. Such a poor showing on D all year so far, so maybe watching this and seeing how brutal it was will make them want to show up.
It is an intriguing point, Ryan. When a team is on a long winning streak, just destroying the opposition, and then they lose, then, I can maybe see a good loss; to show them that they aren’t perfect, aren’t invincible, that they have to work, they, “have to want it more”.
The 2020 Ducks weren’t destroying the opposition, the inevitability of losing just showed up in game 4, The problem is that I don’t know if it will be a teaching moment for Mario, and or, the team. Mario said they will “use the pain” to motivate them for the next game. But nothing he said gave any indication that any change was needed.
Up to this point in time, Ls like last Saturday’s do not appear to have taught the players and the coaches anything. Ditto, close wins against teams that should be blown out.
I prefer preventive medicine to suffering pain.
Ryan , WELL said !! MC got out coached , and the D looks a sleep ! Where is CJ ? No passes to the TE ? D line is a joke ? LB , where are you , I thought before the season , iSM / Funa / NS , would be the best in the country . They weren’t eve the best on the field Saturday ! I’m tired of hearing , no
Spring ball , no off season , fall camp messed up , WELL so was everyone else’s !! This weeks game is going to tell us a lot of things – HEART !!!!!!!
I completely agree with you Pm, as we all need to see if the 4-Star and 5-Star talent has 4-Star and 5-Star determination, grit and HEART.
I remember listening to OL Coach Steve Greatwood explain how all the guys they looked at when recruiting had the talent, but he was trying to find the fellows who had the heart, the inner fire to get better and do what it takes to win.
It sure makes this next game pretty interesting!
An interesting viewpoint Ryan.
I hope the ‘committed’ recruits also see this total melt down loss as being ‘interesting?’
I’ve seen this movie often enough to no longer having any interest in watching it again.