Moorhead Teases Offensive Revival at Oregon

Read options, designed quarterback runs, multi-level RPOs, numerous deep passes … are we sure the team that wore green and yellow at Autzen last Saturday was Mario Cristobal’s Oregon Ducks? The Ducks’ offense still has the same ground-and-pound mentality that head coach Cristobal loves, but for the first time in a while, Oregon’s offense feels … creative.

It has only been one game, but what a first impression it was for Joe Moorhead and his new-look offense. Tyler Shough looked like a legitimate running threat at quarterback, and he was actually allowed to carry the ball and show off his wheels unlike his predecessor. The receivers were finally given opportunities down the field in one-on-one situations, and they didn’t disappoint. And perhaps most importantly, there were numerous added wrinkles in the running game, giving it some much-needed diversity.

With how well Cristobal develops offensive linemen, and with Oregon recruiting more and more blue-chip skill position players, the only thing holding the Ducks’ offense back in recent years has been a questionable scheme. One week in, it looks like that concern may finally be a thing of the past.

What do you think, Oregon fans? How would you grade the debut of the new-look Oregon offense? Are we witnessing an offensive renaissance of sorts, or am I getting ahead of myself?

Joshua Whitted

Morgantown, West Virginia

Top Photo from the University of Oregon