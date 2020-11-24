Oregon State: The Rivalry Trap

Of course, I hope I’m wrong.
The Ducks have (for the most part) dominated the Beavers over the past decade, so like any green-blooded Oregon fan, I’d like to see the carnage continue. But the Ducks have played with fire so far this season by slipping and stumbling past supposedly lesser opponents in Stanford, WSU, and UCLA. A revamped offense and notable opt outs are sure contributors to the Ducks’ underwhelming start. Yet the outstanding recruiting classes that head coach Mario Cristobal has contributed to the program should be able to get it done against said lesser programs.
Unfortunately when the Beavers check the Ducks’ tape from a week ago, they’re going to see a team that couldn’t run the football effectively, a special teams unit that was mistake-ridden, and a defensive unit that couldn’t play consistently down the stretch.
But above all that, the most dangerous thing the Beavers will see? Hope.
As they smell Duck blood in the water, the Beavers are going to perhaps be more confident than they’ve ever been since the 2016 Oregon meltdown in Corvallis to close out the Mark Helfrich era. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith would love nothing more than to poach a win against the state’s glamour program that is loaded with four-star and five-star talent, and ruin any chance (albeit against seemingly insurmountable odds) at a playoff bid in this condensed season.
Conversely, hopefully the Ducks will take the OSU game as an opportunity to step-up and live-up to their talent and expectations. Knowing that they are the superior program recruiting, coaching, and talent wise, it’s time to put on their big-boy pants and make a statement.
In the first rivalry game since the name being changed–which team will rise up, and take advantage of the opportunity before them? Are the Ducks poised for a get right game, or is this a potential trap game against a Beavers squad dangerously hopeful with nothing to lose?
Darren Perkins
Spokane, Washington
Top photo credit: Tom Corno
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
The Vengeance in the Valley Bowl.
Anyway, not sure I’d say it’s a trap game. With only 3 games before a possible Pac12 Champ game I think every games serious. OreSt will be fired up for this so I hope MC gave a wake up call to the team. Tackling should be a priority.
Ducks should be #10 after todays rankings come out. It’s time to play like a top ten team.
Interesting tidbit in yesterday’s practice report… https://goducks.com/news/2020/11/23/football-practice-report-nov-23.aspx
Henry Katleman as the backup place kicker was 4-of-4 in practice on Monday… I think there is a good chance we see him this week in place of Lewis for any field goal attempts.
I cannot believe all you people still talking about war. How about the Kumbaya Bowl? or how about the Reefer Bowl?
Trap game issues?
OT – Notre Dame’s starting center and a starting guard are out versus UNC. A tricky road game for The Irish is now more tricky.
It’s really, really hard for me to root for UNC…but this one time, I can.
After watching OSU play–I am convinced that we should win, but they can certainly beat us.
How about “Willamette War” for a rivalry name?
We could put a bit of an English spin on it can call it the “Willameette Wobbler”
Sorry, Charles. the word “war” is a big no-no in these days. It’ll probably be named the “The All-Inclusive Classic” or something ; )
But, I like yours, maybe “The War in the Willamette” ?
It’s the initial Willamette Valley Classic. I’m excited.
The Fur or Feather Feud part 1.
Golf tournament?
Sorry, but I’m not giving the Beavs any strokes.
That’s the Willamette Valley Open. Easy to get them mixed up.
Platypus Feud?
How bout “Civil unrest”
I think it comes down to do the coaches what they do best. One coach is the CEO of a burgeoning elite program, the other a shrewd offensive mind.
Can the astute head coach at OSU out maneuver the Ducks. CK came back to haunt the Ducks with his clever abilities and probably should have beaten the Ducks if it wasn’t for the turnovers. This indicates a coach can school the Ducks if they play smart.
The real question is can Cristobal get out of the way of the talent Oregon has on the field and sideline? Moorhead is just as adept at calling a game as Smith, but will he have control to do this? Hopefully Cristobal will roll a game plan which negates his tendencies. If not he may get schooled again by a sharp coach with a plan.
It would seem the Kryptonite to Cristobal’s tendencies is the DC who has become a head coach like Herm Edwards. This projects to the dawg or cal game being our trap game. I hope we rise up and beat the beavs, and grow into a force that put the hurt on the bears and dawgs, stay tuned.
You mention the one “tiny” thing that stops Mario from being a true “CEO” coach. Instead of letting his talented OC run things in a high n’ flying manner, he wants to institute his “power” up front over the opponent. Wants to play tough, not smart…. this is where he needs to LET IT GO.
Tough not smart, translation tough and foolish. There is no reason Oregon can’t be tough and clever, now that is a dangerous combination.
I think the problem is he wants to be physically dominating to a point where he can do what he wants at will. The whole astute thing seems to allude the dominating mentality. I don’t know exactly what it is exactly, I admit, but it is frustrating to say the least.
Football, at it’s essence, is a physical game where the mental side decides the game. The mental side of the game might just hold Cristobal back until he makes a shift away from a purely dominating focus.
MC already knows he is smart….so it really isn’t that “he’d rather be thought of as tough rather than smart,” but being tough on offense is very, very important to him.
He would rather to “barely win” that way, than easily with a higher scoring offense, IMHO.
You’re absolutely right, Darren. The Beavs come in to the game after rousing win, Beaver Nation is dancing in the streets with their 1-1 record. Meanwhile the Ducks and their 3-0 are hoping things can still get fixed.
This is another of the cliche ridden gut check games. Who wants it more? It was like that the last two Bowl games when the Ducks “proved” they wanted it more than did Michigan State & Wisconsin. But these are the Beavers, and the Ducks are gonna have to dig deep to match the energy level and emotion that the Beavers are going to bring to the game.
The true mark of how good a team is how they play on the road; especially against their nagging in state nemesis. The Ducks need to take control early and step on the Beaver’s neck, and bring the torque. We don’t want a pretty game here. Domination, crushing, relentless need to be the plan.
I agree with “Domination, crushing, relentless need to be the plan.” I want carnage, ya know, like in the Civil War ; )
Thanks for the take Darren.
This will be a hard fought rivalry game. Not sure it is a ‘trap game’ per se coming after playing UCLA and before playing at CAL?
BTW, Apple Cup canceled. UW offered to play BYU. BYU demurred because the Pac-12 may have another conference team available to play UW? BYU also wants to see where it stands in tonight’s released committee rankings.
I wonder if BYU would have said ‘no’ if Arizona offered the Cougars a game?
If UW cannot pick up a game, it is now down at best, to a 5 game ‘regular’ season.
In case you hadn’t noticed. All the other P5 conference teams are available to go bowling regardless of record. The Pac-12 requires a school to finish .500 or better to go bowling.
Will the conference of champions (chumps?) ever stop shooting itself in the foot?
I’m chiming in early but will reiterate on Mr. FishDuck’s pre-game take: Ducks 45 – Beavers 31.
Thank John. Ya know I almost hate to say, but as long as USC wallows in mediocrity (by their standards) the Pac-12 will never be at full strength.
I agree that the Pac-12 really needs USC to be good, but it hasn’t even been just in, “their standards” that they’ve been in mediocrity. They haven’t just been underperforming, they have been mediocre. Helton wasn’t picked out of load of big time coaches, he was the best USC could get.
Truth! Unfortunate but the conference has to have a big time player in the LA market.
Go UCLA!