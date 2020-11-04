Oregon Football: Is Joe Moorhead Adding the New GoGo Offense?

Oregon fans have heard much this off-season about the innovative, up-tempo Run-Pass-Option (RPO) offense new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead ran at Fordham (picture above), Penn State and Mississippi State. Yet I believe there is a possibility of even more innovation by Coach Moorhead this season in the form of the GoGo Offense, an entirely new offense that correlates with the objectives of Head Coach Mario Cristobal and Coach Moorhead.
What is the GoGo Offense?
The GoGo is a No-Huddle-Up-Tempo offense that aligns two running backs in the backfield side-by-side to one side of the quarterback. The running backs take off from this initial set in multiple ways to create favorable match-ups and open lanes conducive to a power running game. This set can be used to run ISO-type plays, with one of the running backs operating like a traditional lead fullback, or it can assign the outside running to lead-block a Speed Double-Option as we saw in the days of the Wishbone.
The GoGo often motions a slot receiver into the backfield, creating an enormous amount of action for defenders to keep track of and react to in milliseconds. Add the fatigue component of the up-tempo, and the GoGo becomes very good at inducing mistakes by the defense, leading to explosion plays by the offense.
To counter the offensive firepower of the GoGo backfield, defenses will typically add an extra linebacker to the box to stop the power running plays, placing the wide receivers in favorable one-on-one pairings with corners and safeties. For teams that have the height, speed and athleticism at WR positions, this becomes a passing game coordinator’s dream. One receiver at Howard University averaged over 27 yards a catch due to these attractive match-ups!
The originator of this offense, Brennan Marion, was the offensive coordinator at Howard University when the biggest upset in the history of college football occurred as the Bison (a 45.5-point underdog) beat UNLV in Las Vegas in 2017, 43-40. If undersized players three time zones from home can achieve this, imagine what high-end FBS talent could generate within this offense?
Coach Marion went on to become the offensive coordinator at William & Mary when they also exploded in scoring, and he is now the wide receivers coach at the University of Hawaii under former ASU coach Todd Graham. Coach Marion’s story is extraordinary as he was a receiver in the NFL and played for Gus Malzahn at Tulsa.
From an analysis standpoint, there is a ton to learn about the quarterback run-options, the RPOs and the passing game and much to ponder as to whether, how, and how much the GoGo might be used at Oregon. However, I will leave the x’s and o’s for Coach Jeremy Mosier and Coach Eric Boles over the next two days, as their articles will give you more information about the unique components of the GoGo offense (note it is GoGo, and not Go-Go, and this comes from Coach Brennan Marion).
In short, you will need to see more to understand, and you will receive more information over the next two days. But the objectives of the GoGo offense were succinctly stated in a podcast interview when Coach Marion was the offensive coordinator at Howard University as he explained….
“We want to run the ball. We will line up in a lot of different formations and play smash-mouth, physical, right-at-you football. We emphasize two running backs and are a power-running team. We run our plays quickly with a very fast tempo and the defense cannot tee-off on one thing because there is so much going on the backfield.“
Operating the GoGo requires a running quarterback, which may explain why Anthony Brown was brought in as a transfer? Certainly, Tyler Shough has shown speed equal to or superior to Justin Herbert, thus another dovetail in terms of personnel. OC Joe Moorhead is known to emphasize a running quarterback in his prior RPO offenses, thus another philosophical aspect that points to the GoGo offense aligning with Oregon’s current offensive coordinator.
Is the GoGo the Next Big Thing?
Just as Chip Kelly/Mark Helfrich stormed the conference with an up-tempo, Zone-Read Spread Offense, it is not a stretch to think that the GoGo could give the Ducks a leg-up on the Huskies and other Pac-12 opponents. It could also help offset the inexperience of Oregon’s five new offensive linemen and quarterback in 2020, while enabling the offense to score scads of points to complement the Duck Defense. This could become the new “thing” of college football.
Do not be surprised to see parts of the GoGo Offense this fall with a number of college teams, such as Coach Marion’s Hawaii Rainbows. Plays in the GoGo were run last year by Ole Miss and Oklahoma, although they had not yet installed the full offense. NFL teams have been gathering information on it, although the Bears and Cardinals did run plays out of the GoGo in 2019.
Where is This Coming from Mr. FishDuck?
I do not know for certain that Oregon is implementing it this fall, as this is not like 2010 when I announced Oregon’s new 3-4 defense and had it confirmed by defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti. It created quite a buzz online that summer until Coach Kelly finally admitted to the Oregon media in August of that season that, yes, the Ducks had moved to a new 3-4 defense, a fact that had gone undetected by the entire Oregon Media prior to my announcement.
This is also not like the 50 (that’s right, fifty) Oregon Spread Offense Instructional videos I created in 2011-2012 that have been viewed nearly two million times. As fans we all learned together about the Kelly/Helfrich offense and Nick Aliotti defense from those videos, but, again, they were created after-the-fact.
I have no such confirmation this time. Truth be told, it is educated conjecture on my part. But philosophically, it fits with Coaches Cristobal and Moorhead on so many levels. They certainly had a significant introduction to it when they interviewed Coach Marion this last spring for the Oregon wide receiver coach position that ultimately went to Coach Bryan McClendon.
If the Ducks implement parts of the GoGo offense, then at minimum it will increase the defensive preparation time needed for Oregon opponents by a large factor. When GoGo offense prep time is added to the Duck Pistol and Shotgun prep time for foes coming to Autzen? I call that “good-or-good,” and it will be fun to watch for.
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo from Twitter
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Related Articles:
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
A FORUM for REAL at FishDuck?
Forum Work Continues:
I have delayed the forum, but we are still chipping away at it and will have it available sometime this season.
We will also have something up every day; either an article or a Ponder-Point being published on FishDuck. Flexibility as a publisher is important as it is for the football team, as things change!
Do Register to Post Comments!
It takes a minute is all, and will allow us to continue our amazing discussions of Oregon Sports. Register here…
Our 29 rules about posting a comment at FishDuck can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean for the grandchildren reading, and 3) no reference to politics!
Easy-Peasy!
Want a Forum to discuss Oregon Sports every day, without the TROLLS?
Yes, the Our Beloved Ducks Forum is coming in the next two weeks!
What we have here is so rare and special, and now it will expand into a full forum where we can discuss all the topics of Oregon sports.
In this forum we will have the safest, most civilized discussion of all things Ducks anywhere, and I was told that this goal of civilized discourse is impossible, yet we know we can create the safest forum out there since we have successfully created a GREEN REFUGE with our enforced decorum for three years now!
Thanks for your patience,
Mr. FishDuck
Great preview and mining of past tid-bits to pull this together. Agree that the loss of master recruiter Donte Williams put an emphasis on plus-plus recruiting skills for the WR coaching replacement, and I agree that McClendon has been a home run hire.
In a recent video Mastro was direct about saying that Moorhead had limited experience with the Pistol formation, but was very intrigued with some of its potential. Perhaps there are elements of that which may be readily woven into the evolution of the GoGo as well. All the more for opponents to prepare for!
I take comfort in Moorhead’s extensive and diverse coaching experience to ease the new schemes into application.
In the end…the blocking scheme will not be complicated or different than what Oregon is doing. What the backfield is doing is different, and thus a number of sets can be practiced and used without too much “installation” work IMHO.
If the GoGo was difficult to run, then they could not do it easily with a No-Huddle approach at the schools it has been run at. I would like to believe that some elements could be added…
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/02/pac-12-football-preview-our-predictions-for-the-division-races-and-conference-championship/
Wilner’s Pac-12 Predictions:
North
Cal 4-2
Stanford 4-2
Oregon 4-2
UW 3-3
WSU 2-4
OSU 1-5
South
USC 5-1
ASU 5-1
Utah 4-2
UCLA 3-3
CO, 1-5
AZ 0-6
USC: Conference Champion
A few obvious questions please:
If Cal is so dam good how come they are not national ranked in the top 25 ??
If Oregon is so dam bad how come they are national ranked in the top 25 ??
Who does USC lose a game to ??
Wilner predicts that USC will lose @ Utah. I do believe that Cal is good enough to beat the Uskies.
Good questions! It is amazing that the first day of the season will sort out quite a bit with ASU vs. USC and Cal vs. Washington…
Wilner is guessing like we all do.
It could happen if things stagnate on offense….
Or, COVID happens. Or, Oregon no shows.
On paper, CAL has the best returning O; Oregon, even with the opts out, the best D
I love Wilner’s Pac-12 coverage but I think UW at CAL Saturday is a toss up.
And I do not see a team losing to OR ST, as he has projected, winning the north.
Wilner definitely puts a lot of value on returning QB’s, Cal USC & ASU, and from his impartial view these predictions make sense. I’m glad he didn’t make a crazy one for shock value. But, understanding I’m not at all impartial, I don’t see Oregon losing to Stanford, Saturday, and with the bye, (Washington) before the Championship Game, it looks great for the Ducks.
Spot on. If I had read this first I would not have come with the redundant comment. At least, not prior to my 2nd martini.
These pre-season predictions really are the definition of useless. Like I said, I appreciated Wilner not doing something like picking WSU to win it all. He does fall in to the Prediction trap of going with USC.
But seriously, I said I wasn’t impartial when I predicted Oregon would win the championship. But, what is Wilner using to support his picks? He’s guessing. Maybe educated guessing, but that is all that picking the outcomes of 36 games from scratch is.
I have a few questions with this.
I do want to say there’s one thing that makes me believe this is absolutely going to be a package in our offense that is the depth at RB and the fact that the coaching staff(Specifically Cristobal and Mastro) have said that Verdell, Dye, Habbibi, and dollars have all earned touches and are all ready to play. I just don’t see how you get more than 3 RB’s on the field a game unless you have 2+ back packages.
“as stated below, when cristobal wanted to institute the pistol he hired Mastro if he wanted to institute the GOGO wouldn’t he have hired Marion?”
Precisely the question.
Hey Utah,
You are getting into the details, the weeds of this when all I know is, 1) the Oregon coaches know about this offense, and 2) they like it.
That is all I know, thus cannot answer the majority of your questions … but I can speculate as I have with all of this.
GoGo teams still have lots of TEs, since it is meant to be a Power-Running offense and they still have quite a few TEs. Wait for Coach Mosier’s article tomorrow for examples of the TE utilized in the GoGo.
We have a ton of RBs, and most can catch extremely well, thus why I think it is a great match-up for us. None of our RBs have breakaway speed, and are “OK” backs, but we have a lot of them and a couple of very sturdy ones that fit the GoGo as both blocker and runner. So I think Moorhead can keep the same group in for many different plays…
Wilson, Benson, & CH-L certainly have the size to be very effective downfield blockers, as well as runners, without tipping what the play /formation should be. Coaches have praised CJ’s blocking as well, but mostly in regards to pass protection.
Bingo. Those are precisely the backs that would flourish in this offense as they can operate as both a fullback and a running back as, I believe, Verdell can.
It really is a fit and a boon for receivers…
Thanks for the follow up! yeah i probably am in the weeds a little bit haha.
I am excited to read tomorrow’s article!
In the end….I am assuming Cristobal did not know if the GoGo would work here, but he knew that McClendon was a great recruiter and a great coach. MC took the sure option; it is not that Marion was a bad recruiter or teacher, it is just that MC thought Coach Mac was better, and I can’t blame him for that.
Or I could be all wrong!
Just throwing something out there to watch for as there is no downside; if we don’t run it but see it elsewhere–you’ve learned a little more football. If we do run it….you can say “AH-HA!”
I remember the TZR role with DAT. It seems like the GoGo would benefit from backs that can catch the football. If we do run some GoGo, who gets paired with Verdell? Does Redd get some reps in the backfield?
Travis Dye is a superb pass receiver out of the backfield as well as Verdell, and on Friday you will see how BOTH can be utilized this way out of the backfield by Coach Boles!
Sounds like the perfect offense for how Oregon has always run it’s offense. Oregon has always innovated rather than be predictable. That is until recently when we have suddenly become predictable.
I approve of the GoGo if it makes us unpredictable again. I approve just about anything if it makes us unpredictable on offense. GoGo Moorhead, make us an Offensive program again other programs fear!
Amen. Even if it used sparingly, as a third down surprise this season–it could position us for next year.
Now this I agree with.
What an exciting concept!
With MC’s push for two deep starters at every position, what do you think the chances are of the 1’s playing one series, and the 2’s playing the next series?
By the 4th quarter, either offense would be fresher and stronger that the D who would have been run ragged by competing against two offenses taking it to them at full speed!
The changes for substituting in your suggestion would be in the backfield, I believe. You could start TS, Verdell and Dye, and the sub in Brown, Cyrus and Dollar? If you are running the same offense–not any dropoff!
Interesting article. I am not familiar with the Go Go scheme. I do know that if you have a mobile QB, fast receivers, tough RBs, and an offensive line that can move bodies, you score points. Add uptempo in a loud and crazy environment (Autzen) and you are very tough to beat.
I am looking forward to seeing what Moorhead brings to the table. Score fast and often and you force the other team to become more one dimensional and set the table for your defense. I am sure Avalos would love that with the likes of Thibideaux, and our linebackers being able to force opposing QBs into making mistakes.
We are going to be a solid team. Let’s get on the field and play hard and fast. The wins will come.
Not familiar? Head to Las Vegas and Mike West and I can give you a few ideas of where you should go to go-go.
You are not familiar with it, I was not familiar with it, nor just about anyone is. It is new, and has come up from the smaller colleges.
Looked at a few videos. Looks like you could be creative with the personnel we have available for the running back positions. Speed package, power package, or combo.
Another first from FishDuck.
As interesting as it sounds I would think that if the Ducks were really interested in the GoGo offense then they would have hired coach Marion last spring just as they hired Jim Mastro for the Pistol.
I can’t believe the Ducks would have this much NEW in a first year offense of scheme, personal and OC all bundled up in a chaotic season as this one is. Just too much going on.
I am looking forward to hearing more about this from coach Jeremy Mosier and coach Eric Boles.
I believe they hired Coach McClendon as a coach and recruiter–and we see the benefit of that. Perhaps MC decided to not use it, or to ease into it and wanted the superior recruiting of McClendon?
I have no answers, only speculation. But my objective was to give Oregon fans something to watch for…
It certainly would fit the Duck profile and would be interesting to watch. I just think right now is to soon.
Complex to prepare for and defend… does not necessarily mean complex to learn and execute. (example: the RPO)
One of the big negatives is that with no spring and a short fall camp–not much time for an installation.
But what if they use it on occasion, because frankly, the blocking schemes are not that much different. What about on some key third downs?
I will watch for it but I just don’t feel like it will be there.
But if there is ever a season to move from training wheels to the bike, 2020 is the ‘perfect’ opportunity?
Not good. Wisconsin/Purdue game has been COVID cancelled.
To better understand the issues with the Big Ten’s greater Covid restrictions, here’s a short, informative piece that illuminates the central point (myocarditis concerns) and how that impacts suspensions. Some links to current sources that question the BIG’s decision are inside this piece.
https://www.outkick.com/big-ten-needs-overhaul-of-21-day-covid-19-protocol/
Here is another piece – written prior to the BIG, Pac12, & others reversing their decisions to not play – that gives a balanced presentation Re the scientific & medical issues of myocarditis, and how they are interpreted. It’s not black and white, but does allow a better insight into the issues.
https://www.outkick.com/what-is-myocarditis-and-is-big-ten-or-sec-right/
I know. The B1G has gone beyond the CDC guidelines. Per B1G guidelines, Saban would not have been on the sideline last Saturday
With CFB across the nation being ‘all over the map,’ why have a playoff and if you have one, why not expand the field?
Will the Rose Bowl be contested if the LA Bowl, as rumored, is called off?
?? why would the cancellation of the Wis/Pur game be “not good” ??
I think it’s a portent of what we cold see in the Pac-12 and for the rest of the year across CFB.
I also think it’s unfortunate that what looked to be good Wisconsin team may essentially, be done for the year?
Yep, COVID is a bummer all around.
Goin’ to a Go-Go?
This is very interesting. I think that something like this is what Art Briles added to the Air Raid at Baylor, and what Lincoln Riley often runs at Oklahoma? Regardless, it is an O that features the run game in ‘the middle’ of a dangerous passing attack; definitely puts 11 on O against 11 on D.
Leach’s version of the Air Raid has flamed out in the SEC. No TE, no FB, no focus on the run game = so long Pirate in a LOS conference. The opening game out of the box versus LSU was a work of fiction authored by LSU DC, Bo Pelini. Apparently, Bo at $2,5M per annum, couldn’t find the time to look at UW and Jimmy Lake’s D vs WSU? He stayed in man to man coverage the entire game and made KJ Costello look like a contender for the Heisman.
LSU lost one heck of a lot off its championship roster but its 2 biggest loses may have been DC Aranda, now HC at Baylor and co-OC, Joe Brady, now in the NFL? No one ever accused Coach O of being an X and O genius. (Although the class he is bringing in that likely will include Korey Foreman, may overcome all coaching screw ups?)
Can’t wait to see more detail from ‘The Coaches.’ This O on paper, certainly meets Mario’s desire to play smash mouth while opening up opportunities in the passing game; fascinating.
Can’t wait to see what we shall see come Saturday and thanks for the most interesting take.
BTW, how does weather look this Saturday in Eugene?
On one hand I see what you’re saying, BDF. But, I go with Jon in thinking since so much is new with the offense, this seems to be the ideal time to go with the GoGO. As for the weather for the game:
https://www.bing.com/search?q=weather+forecast+for+eugene+oregon+for+sat&cvid=6530b7447a2b45ada62fab457ae449f5&FORM=ANAB01&PC=U531
Light rain, 50 degrees. at kickoff, dropping to around 46 by halftime with rain increasing, and around 43 when the clock reads 0:00.
It’s a good thing it doesn’t rain in Autzen. I usually go with Jon also but this time I think its just to much to present as new material. Their has been no hint of this type of formation from the castle. If the Ducks were to implement it I would think much later in the season would be best.
I trust those who have played for Moorhead in the past that have said his “system” was easy to learn. Moorhead is not going to throw “easy to learn” in the trash to install something that is hard to adjust to.
Yes, totally agree especial with so many NEW other things going on.
Oh actually I think there has been quite a few hints!
“More explosion plays than in the past.” “More long shots taken downfield.” “We will run two RBs in the backfield on occasion…”
GoGo is a lot to read between those lines.
Thank you 30.