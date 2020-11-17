Oregon Hoops: As Rodney said, “I don’t get no respect!”

Out west, Oregon Basketball has become comparable to the legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield. Oregon gets no respect.
Take a look here at this year’s pre-season media poll:
2020-21 PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
TEAM (first-place votes) POINTS
1. UCLA (9) 251
2. Arizona State (5) 246
3. Oregon (7) 241
4. Stanford (1) 209
5. Arizona 173
6. USC (1) 154
7. Colorado 149
8. Utah 131
9. Washington 85
10. California 65
11. Washington State 54
12. Oregon State 36
+++++++
This isn’t to say that being predicted 3rd is wrong, per se. But, shouldn’t the Ducks get the benefit of the doubt every now and again?
It’s not as if the Pac-12 produces a dominate no-brainer every year.
Over the past decade, Dana Altman has proven himself to be the best coach in the conference. And honestly, Oregon has been the best program during this time. Without the Ducks doing what they’ve done since 2010, the Pac-12 doesn’t even seem like a Power-5 Basketball Conference.
Arizona State and UCLA have recently become “nice programs.” But hello media, how about putting the odds in the favor of the Pac-12’s best program: Our Beloved Ducks.
What do you think? Did the media pollers get it right, or should our Ducks be given more respect?
Darren Perkins
Spokane, Washington
Top photo credit: Eugene Johnson
Related Articles:
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
Really excited about Altman’s team this year. Richardson, Duarte, and Williams will be tough for teams to match up with on both ends, great length on the perimeter. Richardson needs to create his own shot from the outside ala Pritchard. Hopefully Dante has more endurance this year. He should be a force in the middle. If Lawson can hit a jumper, he’s going to be a perfect stretch 4 in Altman’s offense. Him and Dante are good passers for big men. I was disappointed that Patterson transferred out, I think he’s going to be really good.
Agree about Patterson, I don’t think he ever got to stay in a game long enough to really get comfortable, accustomed, familiar with the other players. Altman’s teams demand communication, and playing w/o thinking is when they are at their best. Patterson was a spark, and I think he’d have been a real asset to the team this season.
Darren, I love the “no respect” theme of your article and hope you don’t mind that I inserted a link to a video over Rodney’s name in the article. He tells a joke about not getting any respect at home…not even from his dog, and it is pretty funny.
The talent on this team is amazing and they’ll get respect before long!
Not seeing UCLA and Arizona at the top is like not seeing Notre Dame in the top ten in the preseason football poll. The pundits are creatures of habit and pander to these schools fan bases.
The nice thing is, as a proud underdog fan, it allows me to cheer on my Ducks as underdogs. This happens even though my Ducks are no longer big underdogs in any sport at this time.
Is the preseason poll where they are now? or where people think they will be at the end of the year?
IF the poll was about “Who do you think will win the conference?” then there could be good reason to think #3 is about right. Since this is a shortened season and teams will be jumping into conference play sooner rather than later, Altman will have fewer out of conference games to get the kinks out before the games count towards the conference championship. Oregon may lose a few extra games in the beginning of conference play that cannot be overcome by winning every game the last few weeks.
The Ducks recently proved that they can play so poorly in conference that they wouldn’t even get an invite to the Dance, only to blow past everyone to win the conference tournament at the end of the year and then make a deep run in the National Tournament. Did they win the regular season PAC 12? Not even close. At the end, were they the best team in the PAC 12? They left no doubt.
It’s been said before by others, and I am a Duck proud of our coaching staffs. Several national championships will belong to the Ducks in the coming 5 years with credit due to the AD and coaches. Coach Altman is in the stratosphere of all-time great coaches while he keeps his Midwest values and feet steadily on the ground. This Thanksgiving give thanks for the outstanding coaches at Oregon. Go Ducks!
Amen Duck-Brother!
And I do like 30Duck’s view that having a “chip-on-the-shoulder” can help this team mentally.
Brent you are so right–I am so proud of these coaches, and we fans are going to see a lot of winning in the future!
Well said Brent! Exciting times coming for Duck fans everywhere!
Top of the PAC recruiting in multiple sports combined with top line coaching WILL deliver several National Champions to the U of O! Go Ducks!!!
Right no Brent. I made a “meat and potatoes” comment below, (oh shoot, is it “meat and potatos” lol, who knows!!!)
Thanks Darren.
The media ignoring Oregon? I’m shocked!
In Bristol, CT, they still think Pac-12 football revolves around USC, and basketball around Arizona and UCLA. I get this.
But for the west coast media to be so clueless?
The easy answer is to say, “it’s better this way, puts a chip on their shoulder.” I don’t feel like Altman cares in the least where the Ducks are ranked, the Ducks players probably don’t either. Truth be told, Ducks MBB is slighted a bit right here.
Since Altman’s been at the helm, out of MBB, WBB, and football, MBB is the King of the hill, Recruiting? With the haul Charles reported yesterday, MBB has had top 5 classes, in 3 of the last 4 years. Winning % ? 259-103 overall, 71.5% Conference, 118-62, 65.5. One losing season, his first. 4 Conference Tournament Championships, 7 NCAA appearances, 1 Final 4.
Of course, after Ernie Kent was fired, Oregon went on a coaching search, Tom Izzo was mentioned, but the Ducks end up with Altman, and a huge ? was the response. It’s turned out pretty good.
He’s a meat and potatoes guy, I’ll give you that, Terriffic coach.
I get the Meat & potatoes, but there’s a spice in the gravy that we can’t detect just looking. He comes across as plain as can be. His postgame interviews, no matter the outcome:, “Well, we’ve got a lot of work to do”. Every once in a while, you can see a grin, if you look close. It also is interesting that he holds the Senior Day celebrations until after the game.
But, his success at recruiting is evidence that he can connect with players, whether it be getting high school players, or transfers to play for him, and I think he is also one of the top X’s & O’s coaches around. His weave offense looks simple, but it’s worked for years, and on defense the Ducks employ a myriad of systems, sometimes, zone & man, simultaneously.
Last season the Ducks were different in that they started off really hot. They cooled off a bit, but then looked like normal at the end of the season. UCLA & Arizona can enjoy being above them in the prediction poll, let’s see what it looks like for real.
Great take and stats.
Where would the Pac-12 be without Oregon football and basketball competing for championships? (I will give UW credit for 1 CBB playoff appearance; the Dawgs was blown out by Bama.)
Larry has aided much to the decline of the conference, of course, but why are so many conference member coaches not able to recruit like Dana and Mario?
I wonder if the administration at most conference schools gives a whip about CBB and CFB?
The Pac-12 ‘money ball’ flame out makes it so darn tough on Oregon. To be relevant nationally, the Ducks not only have to win, but Oregon has to win big.
OT – since the 1st half of the CU game, UCLA has played solid football. And the L in Boulder does not look all that bad after CU won on The Farm.
Come Saturday, the Ducks best be ready for the Chipper’s.
Sorry, 1 CFB appearance for UW. Not CBB where UW is bad.
I agree, Altman and his teams could care less about pre-season rankings, they are overlooked at someone’s peril!
I think both MBB and WBB are going to crush it this year. Who cares about pre-season rankings, let’s see what they look like in March!