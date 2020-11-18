The Green Wall: Oregon’s New Offensive Line

This is not the year we envisioned for Oregon’s offensive line. We all expected to have Penei Sewell anchor the left side this fall. However, the pandemic robbed us of the opportunity to watch Sewell dominate the line of scrimmage for one final season as a Duck, as he instead prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sewell’s opt-out dramatically changed the look of the offensive line going from replacing four starters to a complete position group overhaul, which normally wouldn’t be too big of a difference as most of the line has to learn how to play together anyway, but Sewell was the best offensive lineman in the country last year. It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see this year’s offensive line take a step back.
That hasn’t happened.
This offensive line still has a long way to go before they become a truly elite offensive line, but they are off to a great start. This is Mario Cristobal’s offensive line, built in Cristobal’s vision for what he wants Oregon to look and feel like. This line is bigger and stronger than any previous offensive line we have seen at Oregon before.
Up to this point, Cristobal has been working with an offensive line he inherited from Mark Helfrich, with the exceptions of Sewell and Dallas Warmack. This year’s offensive line is the first year at Oregon where Cristobal had a say in the recruitment of every player along the line and it shows.
Oregon is currently cycling through six linemen of starting quality. Of these six potential starters, with an average height of six feet and four inches and an average weight of 318 pounds. This is a human wall and over the course of a game this wall wears down its attackers.
Washington State came out hot against Oregon and put a lot of pressure on the offensive line and did record a single sack. However, that sack was less the offensive line’s fault and more Tyler Shough’s fault for running into the line when he chose to keep the ball rather than hand it off or throw it.
One of the biggest problems for a new offensive line is penalties. False starts and holding penalties are setbacks that stem from a lack of discipline and technique. Oregon’s offensive line had one holding penalty against Stanford, which was declined, and one false start on special teams right before a field goal attempt.
In week two, the offensive line improved with only one penalty against Washington State and it came during a two-point conversion attempt.
This offensive line isn’t hurting the Oregon offense. Quite the opposite, as Oregon currently has an eye-popping 73% conversion rate on third-downs, and is two-for-two on fourth down. Furthermore, Oregon’s run game is averaging a staggering 7.1 yards per carry and 269 yards per game. Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and the running backs deserve some of the credit as well. However, the offensive linemen are creating the holes needed to run the football.
Before the season the offensive line was a position of apprehension and fear. Though after two games the offensive line looks like a strength for this young Oregon team. So far my pre-season fears have gone away concerning the Ducks’ offensive line production, have yours?
David Marsh
Portland, Oregon
Top Photo By: Bob Hubner
David, you mention the running backs. Are they on a different level this year or what? Yards after contact have exploded as they refuse to go down… all with the SAME running backs coach.
Makes me think that Moorhead had something to do with it. He watched every snap from last year. He had to see what we saw, and more.
With the exception of LT I think Oregon has made an upgrade at every single position on the line. At center Forsyth is about as consistent tackling in both run blocking and pass protection as Hansen ever was. the main difference is his snapping. i know it is limited snaps but we haven’t had a single bad snap to my recollection while hansen consistently put it in the dirt and over the qb.
I think Lemieux did a really good job at LG but he had years to get to that level. Bass at LG has had about 3 months.
RG Sala, has played both RG and tackle, and at both positions he has done phenomenal. his ability to pancake, and get push on defenders is fantastic. our run blocking scheme often has him getting to the second level which is fun to watch. I prefer to watch him at this position vs tackle because I think the difference between Sala and walk at guard is greater than the difference of moore and sala at tackle.(I hope that makes sense)
RT George moore and Sala. Moore is playing sound football, he doesn’t have the pancakes that sala has or the fall down’s that jones is recording but I hardly see him losing his reps when he is on the field.
Our Tackle play is at an elite level right now. Bass improved significantly from game one to game two. Forsyth is a good center and while I may have been harsh on Walk, it isn’t because he isn’t good. he probably has the best fundamentals of all the other starting players but being 2-3 inches shorter than them doesn’t give him the same reach so he often loses to some of the de’s with long reach.
Forsyth is actually snapping the ball with a different technique than Hanson and previous centers at Oregon did. Hanson and all the other centers under Steve Greatwood were trained to use the spiral technique which is basically like a backwards pass. It is typically a bit faster and has the potential of being more accurate. Long snappers need to use this technique because of the distance from snapper and holder/punter.
Though for the typical shotgun snap the technique Forsyth is using is just fine, it appears to have the name “dead ball shotgun snap”. The ball doesn’t come out quite as quick but it has been darn consistent. The ball also wobbles more as it doesn’t come out as a spiral but in some ways that can make it easier for the quarterback to field as the ball isn’t moving as quickly and the quarterback has more surface area immediately available to grab onto.
The Dead Ball snap does seem a lot easier to teach which is a HUGE bonus. This means that Cristobal and Maribal can teach anyone to snap the ball fairly reliably and put the best player at center, one who is able to really lead the offensive line, rather than the best player who can snap the ball and is hopefully also good at leading the offensive line.
Coach Mirabal deserves a lot of credit here. I don’t want to take anything at all away from coach Cristobal. He’s a head coach.
He has to keep his eyes on the big picture. Coach Mirabal is the day to day O-line coach. The players and other coaches respect his knowledge and it shows on the field.
Agree… but, does MC still coach the tackles?
This is indeed a pleasant surprise. Thank you David, I always enjoy your contributions.
I was a doubting Thomas about the O-line prior to the season, and I would still urge a few more games before celebrating. But, man these guys have been good so far, in all areas of performance. The lack of penalties is amazing. And, the 3rd down conversion rate is spectacular. It all speaks to the players and the coaches really having it together.
Oregon has a long history of serviceable to great “O” lines. There is no doubt that Mirabal and Cristobal raised the bar for talent, training, and execution by the OL. A striking difference from the past is depth and versatility. There were years when a man or two down along the OL spelled disaster. And. in big games the OL showed fatigue in the 4th quarter from exertion and playing too many snaps. The Ducks have size, talent and depth. They are now poised to go the distance. The players can be deployed in multiple positions to defeat the opposition. Happy days are here again with the happiest yet to come thanks to the OL.
I am so excited to see the added the depth. Cristobal has said they are working with 6 starter quality guys right now and they want 7 to 8.
The prospect of being able to bring in fresh legs and then move them around the line is exciting. Not only from a stamina perspective but also from a game planning one…
Moving a few players around the line can change the matchups they’ll see. Which does mean more film study for the Oregon linemen but also for the opposing defense.
If it’s done right Oregon can stress the defense mentally before the game even starts.
Aumavae-Laulu, Malaesala. The highlight reel some dude put together on Twitter is ridiculous. And Jones? Also has a reel stating “who likes pancakes?”.
I remember when last years O line were the 2016 starters. They DID NOT look as big, as strong, as cohesive, and as dominant – not even Lemieux or Crosby – than these dudes do.
“SEC” West Coast was Mario’s vision, and it shows.
As Oregon fans we will all be having breakfast no matter what time of day…. This offensive line is always serving pancakes.
Yeah… It’s a terrible joke but I’m sticking with it.
As goes the O line, as goes the team. The best QB, RB, WR, can’t get anything done if the OL gets them sacked, doesn’t open the holes, doesn’t allow time to run their routes. So far, Oregon’s OL is doing those things and not picking up penalties.
The last two weeks, 2 different O liners have been singled out for excellence. We’d be talking some quantum level mathematics about how dominant the O line would be if Sewell was still here. Shough is off to a great start, Verdell is looking better than ever, Morehead’s offense is looking smooth thanks to the really Big Uglies.