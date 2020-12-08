Dana Altman’s Latest Motley Crew Looks Promising

(Update added late last night: Oregon didn’t look overly impressive in a laboring win against a badly-overmatched Eastern Washington last night. But, this is what Oregon basketball is — a continually evolving process that ultimately always ends in success. See you in March!)
+++++
Another year and another “Who the heck are these guys?” for Oregon basketball.
As I took in my first Oregon game of the season against Seton Hall last Friday, I found myself pulling out my laptop (needed more firepower than just a phone) and going to goducks.com and espn.com to try to figure out who these guys are.
Every year there are new faces for the Ducks, but this year there seem to be more than usual.
Sure, I read the headlines in the offseason about the Ducks picking up a transfer here and a recruit there. But then just like that, the season starts and I suddenly find myself doing my best Beavis and Butt-Head impersonation, “Uh-huh huh huh, uh-huh huh huh, uh…. Who the hell are these guys?”
Hey, players aren’t the only ones who need practice — sometimes as fans, we need practice, too.
I recognized Chris Duarte, Chandler Lawson, and N’Faly Dante but then I was stuck. I was looking for Will Richardson but apparently, he is out six weeks with an injury.
So, out of the eight players who played, I only recognized three. Here are the five who were new to me:
Eric Williams Jr. (Junior, Forward): Played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Duquesne University where he averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Eugene Omoruyi (Senior, Forward): Senior transfer from Rutgers, as a junior (2018-19), named honorable mention All-Big Ten. Averaged a team-high 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Amauri Hardy (Senior, Guard): Transfer from UNLV where he earned third-team all-Mountain West Conference honors. Averaged 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game as a junior for UNLV in 2019-20.
LJ Figueroa (Senior, Guard): As a junior (2019-20), led St. John’s in scoring the team at 14.5 points per game (12th in the Big East)
Jalen Terry (Frosh, Guard): Four-star guard who was a Michigan Mr. Basketball finalist averaged 20.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game to guide Beecher High School (Mount Morris, Mich.) to a 20-2 record as a senior in 2019-20.
On top of these five newbies, ya throw in Richardson (when healthy), Dante, Duarte and Lawson, and that will be the Ducks’ standard eight to nine-man rotation.
Omoruyi impressed me with his ability to fill up the basket with his smooth as silk outside shooting to lead the Ducks in scoring in their first two games. Figueroa brought good energy, leadership, and defensive enthusiasm in his one game against Seton Hall.
With Oregon football leaving us feeling blue, I felt a sense of relief watching Oregon beat Seton Hall in hoops. You can see the pieces are there for success, and as we’ve come to appreciate under Dana Altman, his teams always seem to get better as the season goes on, generally peaking in March.
In other words, peaking at just the right time.
Darren Perkins
Spokane, Washington
Top photo credit: Eugene Johnson
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
WE ARE NO. 1!
It is astounding; this site did not have a single comment deleted for over a three month period recently of which contained thousands of comments!
No other site covering Oregon sports can make that claim, thus we are No. 1 for civility in our high-brow discussions. Mr. FishDuck is very grateful for the wonderful Oregon fans who have joined our community.
Yes we have 29 rules, but they can be summarized to 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean for the grandchildren reading, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Learn how to add a link to your comment in seconds right here.
Hardy is improving rapidly as a point guard in Altman’s system, as he had three spectacular penetration and dishes for dunks three times in the first half last night. And that freshman Terry, showed his wheels with a baseline-to-baseline drive before half and got it done with less than four seconds left!
A ton of talent here, and again–thanks Darren!
Dana is a 5-star chef just gathering the top- shelf ingredients….
OT – Stewart Mandel’s latest bowl projections for Pac-12 teams,
Fiesta Bowl – USC vs Indiana – Grey, grey beards may be able to recall (?)SC playing Indiana in a Rose Bowl game when OJ was a senior at SC. SC won a low scoring game with OJ, surprisingly, being used mostly as a decoy.
Independence Bowl – UW vs Army (Army has already accepted a bid to this game.)
Alamo Bowl – CU (Who Knew!) vs, Iowa State (IMO, if IA ST is defeated in the B12 champ game by OK in a competitive game, the Cyclones and not SEC team #4, UGA, should play in a NY6 Bowl. But hey, let’s just print some more playoff $ for the SEC!)
Armed Forces Bowl – Oregon vs Kentucky – This game will be played 12/31/20 in Fort Worth, TX. Chance to see old friend Terry Wilson?
BTW: SC took care of turn over prone WSU Sunday night. But on 13 carries the SC O totaled 14 yards on the ground. The SC O line is a mess. Slovis was banged around by the WSU D and UCLA has 18 sacks in 5 games. And, UCLA also has an effective run game.
SC -3.5 at UCLA? Hmmmmmmmmm? CU is -1,5 vs Utah.
UW can be beaten. And the Ducks certainly would not be overwhelmed in the Pac-12 champ game by SC or CU.
Keep the Fiesta Bowl faith!
Thanks for the input, Jon. Of course we hate to see players transfer away from Oregon, but clearly Wilson made the right move. I’m happy for him.
And for the first time in what seems forever, Payton Pritchard is not on the floor for the Ducks.
Yeah, for sure. I have a little pride in that he got picked by the Celtics. Because I went to the same High School as Danny Ainge, North Eugene. Good pick, Danny!
Darren, you write fluid easy to read articles. Thank you.
This team has quickness and intensity which will benefit Altman’s trap press. Dante doesn’t look to be in game shape yet. Hardy has a high dribble away from his body, and in the small sample of games he’s played hard, but often out of control.
There’s a lot of promise for this team if they stay healthy and get the scheduled games in.
Appreciate it Brent. The flip side of the one and done is that you can get, senior, graduate transfers who are game ready and battle tested. Dana brought in some gems, for sure.
Great article and indeed, Altman has his players come together which is a remarkable feat in todays look at me world.
Altman’s calm, cool demeanor, while having the underlying vision of what he wants to see guides our program like a true maestro.
Thanks for outlining a few of the new faces so we can better understand who Altman is putting together this season for an exciting run to, who knows!
Thanks Hayward. Basketball is such a different beast in the age of transfers and one and done. It’s like every year is a new creation, and we get to see how it grows and comes together.
Thanks Darren. Always enjoy your takes.
“You can’t tell the players without a program!” This really helps us with getting to know the ‘new guys.’
One thing we can count on season after season, Dana Altman is going to get the best out of his team; young, old, newbies, vets, whatever.
The man is a gem.
Totally agree. What a great coach. One of these seasons, it just feels like it, it’ll all fall into place for another Final 4, maybe more.
This season’s tournament with all the games being played in Indianapolis, will be interesting. No hither and yon travel for the teams.
Considering the COVID financial hit, is a one tournament site the way to go in the future?
69-52, the Ducks didn’t look as sharp against EWU, as they did against Seton Hall, some of that is probably due to EWU being better than Seton Hall. EWU is picked to win the Big Sky, and has two losses, each time by 3 points, to Arizona & WSU. This game also had the Ducks leading scorer, Eugene Omoruyi, riding the bench for most of the first half with 2 fouls.
He got back to business in the 2nd half though and finished with 18 points. Chandler Lawson had his best game so far, 8 points and 0 turnovers, Eric Williams, 17 points, 10 rebounds, LJ Figueroa 12 points, 10 rebounds. Chris Duarte is still having trouble without an established point guard, finishing with 3 points. But his defense is keeping him on the floor, 2 blocks. Dante too hasn’t really found his offense yet.
Williams sure has a sweet looking stroke on his threes. THANKS Darren, fun read.
Solid input. My buddy here in Spokane was filling me in after the game that Eastern isn’t that bad. A tourney team because as you mentioned, Big Sky favorites.
Love these Left Coast updates, 30! Thank you.
Games start too late on the Right Coast; especially, for a greybeard!
This seasons group looks to be the most talented group of players we’ve had in a while.. of the transfers, they are ALL used to being THE GUY for their most recent teams and just need the gel-time as ducks to find their groove. I can’t believe Dante and Duarte look regressed and these other guys look Hungry!! It’s going to be a FUN year for Duck Hoops (M & W)
With what’s happening on the gridiron, I’m starting to feel like a Kansas fan.
Dante is still raw. He just needs to focus on cleaning the glass and finishing around the rim. He nabbed an offensive rebound against Seton and then threw it down with authority. That’s his strength!