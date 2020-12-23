The Fiesta Bowl Is a Must-Win for Oregon and the Pac-12

In my very first article for FishDuck, I wrote about why Oregon would be the team to save the Pac-12 Conference. I wrote that this would require Oregon getting to the playoff and making it to the National Championship Game. But this year, with all of the unexpected setbacks from COVID-19, we have to settle for a non-playoff New Years Six game.
It was announced on Sunday that Oregon would be competing in the Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State. This will be the first time these two teams have met on the field.
This year, for most teams in the Pac-12, it doesn’t make sense to expose players to the stresses of additional practices, game prep and travel involved in a bowl game. It is better for most of the bowl-eligible programs to shut down their football program for player health and wait until the spring to restart practice.
So with all this chaos, and in a year when games only matter to the winners, why should Oregon bother with the Fiesta Bowl?
The Pac-12 Needs Oregon to Win the Fiesta Bowl
Sure it is a New Year’s Six game and comes with a much-needed monetary payout in a year in which all schools are dealing with budget shortfalls, but it isn’t a playoff game. Furthermore, it is against only the second-best team from the Big-12, which is all the more reason why Oregon needs to win.
Oregon is coming off its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship, which is important to the program on many levels — from growing Oregon’s reputation as the leader of the Pac-12, to recruiting, to building a culture of winning throughout the program. It also helped to justify Mario Cristobal’s recent contract extension.
However, the Pac-12 Championship doesn’t hold a lot of meaning to the rest of the country. To the rest of the county, the Pac-12 Champion is merely the best team from a conference that is becoming a college football backwater. This is especially true in 2020, where the Pac-12 was the last conference to start its football season and was given little hope of reaching the playoff with such a reduced schedule.
In a normal year, a New Year’s Six win is important for a program and the conference. But this year it is even more important, as the Pac-12’s non-conference record currently stands at 1-0 (Colorado defeated San Diego State from the Mountain West Conference).
Normally, non-conference games are measuring sticks used to determine how each conference matches up to the others. With no non-conference Power Five match-ups to date, and Oregon and Colorado being the only two teams going bowling this year, the conference is desperate for national attention.
Oregon needs to play in the Fiesta Bowl and win it — not just for themselves, but for the Pac-12.
Building Up for Next Year
2020 has been a disappointing year for Ducks fans, and though we are thrilled to have won the Pac-12 Championship, it will always leave fans wondering what could have been. Despite all the difficulties of this year, the youngest team in the country has grown. New leaders have finally emerged, and this past week Oregon signed its best recruiting class in history. Oregon is primed for years of success.
A Fiesta Bowl victory would create hype for the 2021 Oregon team, a team that would be returning a majority of its starting talent and one that could make a run at the playoff. The offseason hype would only help Oregon coaches build on recent recruiting success. This hype is made even more important given that in-person contact with recruits looks unlikely until the summer due to the pandemic.
As Oregon continues to build they must win major bowl games to sustain their upward trajectory. College football talent is becoming more and more concentrated in just a few top teams. Oregon needs to prove it can be one of those teams in order to recruit the players that will put them in the national championship conversation.
Winning a championship is Cristobal’s end goal, and every year he needs to put Oregon in playoff contention. Only then will the Pac-12’s reputation begin to recover.
Oregon hasn’t been remotely close to playoff-caliber this year, but with a Fiesta Bowl win, could they be next year?
David Marsh
Portland, Oregon
Top Photo By: University of Oregon Athletics
Andrew Mueller, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in higher education in Chicago, Illinois.
David Marsh is a high school social studies teacher in Portland, Oregon. As a teacher he is known for telling puns to his students who sometimes laugh out of sympathy, and being both eccentric about history and the Ducks.
David graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with Majors in: Medieval Studies, Religious Studies, and Geography. David began following Ducks Football after being in a car accident in 2012; finding football something new and exciting to learn about during this difficult time in his life. Now, he cannot see life without Oregon football.
David, you are right. How goest the Ducks, goest the Pac-12. Most of the country has just gone away from the Pac-12, but Oregon is a Brand, and does get attention. It’s hard carrying the weight, across the sports, but the Ducks have taken it on.
It sure looked like they wanted it more in the game against USC, the Trojans were just hot air. But I expect the Cyclones, for whom this is the biggest game they have ever played, to come out firing. The Ducks need to match that, not just act like they’ve been there before, but show the Cyclones how its done.
You finish, David by saying “Oregon hasn’t been remotely close to playoff-caliber this year, but with a Fiesta Bowl win, could they be next year?” As I see it that is the crux of the matter and a simple reality. On this board and others, following the OSU and Cal games, my story changed to WUNY – Wait Until Next Year, because even for the hopeful it was obvious then the Ducks had some growing to do.
The PAC12 is a mess. The outcome of the Fiesta Bowl will not change that. Larry Scott is a hot mess, and even a Fiesta Bowl in Glendale won’t change that. A win and Bowl trophy will put a punctuation mark on the 2020. The season will end on a very positive note leading into off season strength and conditioning and rehabilitation. It sets the bar higher for the incoming class of recruits.
I was wrong preseason to expect so much from the 2020 Ducks team. The excitement of Joe Moorhead directing the offense, the performance of the 2019 defense and the star talent level intoxicated me. Those who said, “not this year, it’s too soon” were right, and the uncertainties and challenges of playing a season with a virus pandemic were back then unknown and unaccounted for.
The Ducks can win the Fiesta Bowl game. Leaders are stepping up. Blocking and tackling are improving. With added preparation time from the weekly grind of the season the coaches should have a strong game plan. There are no excuses and the players must play the game and win to become champions.
Won’t everyone, players, coaches and fans have a better off season with a big win? In reality this is only a football game. Many people are facing real threats to their health and livelihood. The best lessons in sports are resilience, humility and sportsmanship. There is wisdom in being a graceful winner and loser alike.
GO DUCKS BEAT THE CYCLONES. WIN THE FIESTA BOWL. WAIT UNTIL NEXT YEAR !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!