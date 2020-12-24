FishDuck’s own “ODDS-FELLOW,” Jon Joseph

HO, HO, HO!

Come on JJ! Why after going 2-3 last week, are you laughing? Have you no shame, Sir? Wizard? Wizard!

All right. I must cop to the fact that like the Wizard of Oz, last week I was a good man (I hope, you may want to check with my spouse?) but a very bad Wizard. I got COVID-cursed on my pick of ‘the’ Ohio State University to cover against Northwestern, when a number of Buckeyes players were virus benched. But that’s the way the piggy bank crumbles in 2020.

All college football (CFB) bets are subject to COVID-interruptus in 2020, and CFB injury reporting is a rumor when compared to the NFL. But I flat out missed on my pick of the champ game down south that went (Way) “Over” when the Florida O rolled the Tide D, and the Bama O said, ‘see ya later Gator,’ to the Florida defense.

Hey Gary Danielson and Pawall Finebaum, how about them great, brutal, like no other the world has ever witnessed, SEC defenses! Want to know more about those awesome Strength Everywhere Conference defenses? Ask Bo Pelini. If, you can find him? Bo has left the Baton Rogue building.

The Domers, the very epitome of an ‘ashes of tradition’ program (thank you Brian Kelly) turned into ashes against an all-hands-on-deck Clemson defense. You think Sir Lawrence of Long Locks not being able to play in South Bend, might have made a difference?

Fortunately for the Wizard (?), Clemson easily covered the spread. And so did the Oregon Ducks. QUACK!

You beat an undermanned Clemson team in South Bend, and then get blown out by an all present and accounted for Dabo-Do team, and you definitely deserve to be in the Playoff Final Four, right, Brian? Right? The other good news? You get to be blown out in Dallas instead of in Pasadena; with family members watching!

So at 30-17 year-to-date against the spread, (even though the Wizard’s crystal ball took a nap last week) let’s press on, shall we?

While this bowl season is rewarding a whole bunch of losing teams (I’m looking at you, SEC) we are getting rewarded with a make-up game when No. 12 Coastal Carolina (CC) plays Liberty on Boxing Day, December 26th. With Liberty having to COVID-cancel its regular season game versus CC, we were rewarded instead with a great CC versus BYU match-up. When it comes to this postponed contest, don’t give me Liberty, but do give me the Over 61.5.

No. 19 Louisiana did not get to play CC for the Sun Belt title. In another bowl game being played on Boxing Day, I expect the Ragin’ Cajuns will rage-out versus UTSA, roll over the Roadrunners and cover the 13.5. Win one for Wiley Coyote!

Colorado plays No. 20 Texas -12.5 on December 29th in the Alamo Bowl. CU running back Jarek Broussard is second in the nation with 162.6 rush yards per game. And CU’s head coach Karl Dorrell, whose hire buffaloed many, delivered one of the best stories of a sad 2020 season. But without stud linebacker Nate Landsman who went to ground in the Utah game, I don’t think this Alamo will be a battle the Buffaloes will want to remember.

I like the Longhorns in what is likely to be Longhorns warrior, QB Sam Ehlinger‘s, last college game. Texas will cover for Sam the Man and for he’s-still-here-because-Urban-isn’t, Texas head coach, Tom (but I’m a Mensa member!) Herman.

No. 15 Iowa -14 versus the Show-Me’s on December 30th. Missouri went 5-5 in 2020. 5-5 with the 5 wins coming against teams with a combined 13-36 record. I like the Hawkeyes to cover, I do. But when it comes to putting my shekels down, please show me the Over 50.5. (And the $?)

The Cotton Bowl – No. 7 Florida -3 versus No. 6 Oklahoma where the 1st NY6 big time money bowl game kicks off on December 30th in the Cotton Bowl. Bowl games often come down to ‘want to.’ What team wants to be there the most? UF’s outstanding TE, Kyle Pitts, has already decided that playing in anything other than a Playoff game is well, the pits, thus Kyle has opted out of this game. I think an Oklahoma team that started slow but finished strong and won the B12 title with a revenge victory over Iowa State, will definitely show up ready and willing to play. But +3 is too skinny for me. Instead, I’m going Over 68.5.

CHRISTMAS DAY BONUS PICK – MAC runner-up Buffalo versus CUSA runner-up Marshall -3. I hope your Christmas Cup will runneth over. And I also hope this game will give me the gift of going Over 54.5.

Here’ some good Christmas news in a season that needs some. Tennessee (because of COVID, right?) will not be Volunteering for the Liberty Bowl. Instead of Tennessee prolonging a most disappointing season, a far more deserving 9-2 Army team will play West Virginia. The football gods willing, I’ll have a pick on this game and the balance of the NY6 games, next week.

SUMMARY:

Buffalo versus Marshall – Over 54.5

Liberty versus No. 12 Coastal Carolina – Over 61.5

No. 19 LA-LA -13.5 versus UTSA

No. 20 Texas -12.5 versus Colorado

No. 15 Iowa versus Missouri – Over 50.5

No. 6 Oklahoma versus No. 7 Florida – Over 68.5

Do check with the pros when betting and consider their advice, especially at a site such as this.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays. And remember, never to bet (or eat) more than a bottle of Mylanta can cure.

Jon Joseph

Aiken, South Carolina

Top Photo by Eugene Johnson