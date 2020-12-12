Shocked and Awed! How Surprised are YOU with the Womens Basketball Team?

Aren’t we all a little humbled from time-to-time with outcomes we thought we knew in advance turning out to be completely wrong? Oregon’s football losses to bottom-half teams is one of those head-scratching disappointments, and who saw Colorado being undefeated? Humble pie served to the prognosticators at both ends of the table!
This year’s Women’s Basketball team is another of those big surprises for me. It it did not start that way, as I knew Head Coach Kelly Graves would have a quality group. It is what the team is evolving into that has me truly in awe.
Disclaimer: I do not know jack about basketball. But I’ve sure enjoyed watching both the men’s and women’s teams get started this season. It is likely that many of you can offer more astute commentary, and I would invite you to so do. My surprise with this women’s team is not just with an individual player or two but with every player I’ve watched. The freshmen are better already than I would have anticipated they’d be at mid-season, and the returning upper-class players are giving me hope that a deep NCAA Tournament run is quite possible for this version of Coach Kelly Graves’s squad.
Erin Boley has escaped her typecast as a three-point shooter with a surprisingly complete game this year. She still shows great range, but as astute basketball analyst duckcardinal says, “she is really good in the wash below the basket coming up with the ball and scoring.” Taylor Mikesell had the credentials, but it was not until I saw her accuracy from outside that I realized what a superb shooting guard Coach Graves has brought in as a transfer.
Nyara Sabally is turning into a “Ruthie 2.0” only with greater shooting range. She is unstoppable at every distance on the floor, and her driving skills are something to behold. She had been injured, and we did not expect much, so the seemingly sudden emergence of her well-rounded game has been a very pleasant surprise. Meanwhile Sedona Prince has been talked up as an upcoming force in the paint, yet that full potential remains to be realized. It is as though Sabally and Prince effectively traded places in terms of living up to pre-season expectations.
Like all, I am very, very surprised with the emergence of Te-Hina Paopao, as she can be as good as any point guard in the nation between her driving, passing and shooting skills. In short, that starting five can play with anyone in the nation, and thus has a shot at as high a result as we can imagine. The skills from each of the starting five have surprised-the-heck-out-of-me, and thus I am now dreaming big for the Ducks Women’s basketball team.
As duckcardinal explained to me, “Coach Graves has done a great job parsing out major minutes for the Fab-Five freshmen.” I agree, and these minutes have improved their quality of play and consequently my confidence in the freshmen coming into big conference games. I feel a second platoon of Taylor Chavez, Jaz Shelley, Lydia Giomi and two of the freshmen could beat half the teams in the country!
I had great fun debating another Oregon women’s basketball authority, 30Duck, as to whether freshmen Kylee Watson or Angela Dugalic is the better “big.” Both have shown flashes of extraordinary plays driving to the basket and battling for rebounds. We settled our gentlemen’s debate with the conclusion that it was a good-or-good type of answer.
In short, the Women’s Basketball team has surprised me on the upside as much as the football team has disappointed me on the downside. I’d be very curious as to what the basketball fans in this community think as well.
“Oh how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Gary Breedlove
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 33 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as "FishDuck" on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
Charles, you are strong on womens basketball, who knew? The women are really fun to watch. Kelly Graves has created another strong team and this is the definition of reloading rather than rebuilding.
Off topic: Watching College Game Day this morning, Kirk Herbstreit said something to the effect and I paraphrase “The Pac 12 is a Power Five conference but the All American Conference may be stronger”.
Women’s BB has become the go to event for me over the last 3+ years. The fundamentally excellent basketball is really fun to watch. The only problem I see on the horizon will be all the new players getting enough minutes to stay happy and committed. Coach Graves and staff have done remarkable recruiting and teaching. Watching them play together as a team is a sight to behold. Thank God for the pac 12 network
Amen to all of that! When you recruit that well–transfers are a part of big picture, a part of life for teams that do elite recruiting.
And I don’t think anyone has done recruiting like this elsewhere in a long time!
They want to finish what was rightly theirs. Wouldn’t it be sweet to watch these young ladies bring how the title last years squad deserved.
This would, of course, happen with the alumni on the sideline enjoying the moment more than anyone.
It would be wonderful, but darn….these players deserve to have fans-in-the-stands cheering them on!
OT – This was a fun and interesting take Charles, thank you.
Pitt has joined BC in rejecting a bowl game this season.
Should Oregon accept a bowl bid? A number of sites have the Ducks heading to Shreveport, LA to play Army. I cannot imagine the players being fired up about tripping to Shreveport, being confined to a hotel room and having to continue with COVID testing?
THIS would be a reward for Oregon players, coaches and fans?
I say, ‘thanks, but no thanks.’ Let ESPN scramble for another opponent. How about Louisiana or LA Tech?
I would think a school would jump at anything that would offer them a way at making money, even selling cookies on the corner.
Thanks Jon, and I am not certain, but I believe this was a “Mr. FishDuck First” in writing about Womens Basketball!
Hats off to Coach Graves!
He appears to have done an excellent job coaching up young, new starters, integrating them into a winning system, and producing a winning team.
HMMMMMMMMMMMMM?
When a coach kills-it at one sport…it does put pressure on the other sports, doesn’t it?
When Chip was here, the coaches in other sports both benefited from the publicity for recruiting, but it also brought them more heat.
It was entirely reasonable to have Arizona & Stanford picked 1 & 2 and Oregon 3rd before the season started. The Wildcats & Cardinal are experienced and talented teams. But it would hardly be a longshot if you bet that Oregon would finish on top of the standings for a 4th straight season.
The Big 3 are gone, so their’s no pick & roll between Sabrina & Ruthie. Nyara isn’t the smooth operator her sister Satou was, more of an unstoppable force, 9-9 in a game earlier this season. Sedona Prince injured her ankle against Colorado. She might miss the OSU game this Sunday. But the Lady Ducks will be fine.
No team in the country goes as deep as does Oregon. It truly is becoming a problem for Graves to settle on a starting 5, to give them time on the court together to develop the rhythm and continuity necessary for a deep run.
The offense is more wide open than it was last season without the Sabrina to Ruthy combination and Boley has been the impetus . No longer tethered to the 3 point line, she’s driving to the basket, taking mid range shots as well as finding teammates with passes that turn in to assists, There probably won’t be a triple double this season from a player because they’re all so good at everything!
The games with Stanford and Arizona should be epic, and watching how well the next five play after the starters will be an interesting drama as well.
Graves & staff have done a remarkable job with off season logistics in the Covid era. Despite significant turnover (7 of 13 players departed via graduation or transfer), training/meeting/living restrictions, and many schematic tweaks to fit the current players, the team has played like they had a full European tour together to get up to speed.
The cumulative court savvy of the five freshmen is impressive, and to this graybeard viewer, unprecedented in the women’s program, even surpassing the transformative class of 2016-17. Doubtlessly, the selflessness of the returning players has had a significant impact on this, but these young women arrived ready to play!
So far no relentless defensive stopper like Minyon Moore has emerged, and, Sabrina was Sabrina. However, the quality depth of the current team is striking, and perhaps uniquely suited for the challenges that a season of dealing with Covid may present.
It seems that the maturity of the program under Graves kicked in with this group, and again–something I did not see coming.
“The rich get richer and the poor get poorer”, The woman’s basketball team was good last year and only getting better this year. How can that be you ask ?? – – – Good recruiting and good coaching.
Football, not so much.
True, and in my phone conversations with many observers of Oregon Womens Basketball–a comment that came up often is that Kelly Graves might be the best coach at Oregon of all sports.
Shocking! Young, highly ranked recruits can actually be coached up to play winning ball? Who knew!