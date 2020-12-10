In a Year To Forget, Travis Dye Is Having a Season To Remember

By now, we know the story. The Oregon Ducks aren’t doing so hot.

The Ducks are coming off of back-to-back losses, and they nearly lost three in a row, putting forth a disappointing performance against UCLA and its backup quarterback a few weeks ago. With a talented Washington team coming to Autzen this Saturday (barring a cancelation), it’s unfortunately very likely that Oregon’s losing streak continues.

But in what has been a largely forgettable season for the Oregon faithful, there has been at least one player who has consistently given fans something to celebrate. Travis Dye has emerged as the go-to playmaker for the Ducks, and his emergence has been nothing short of spectacular.

Tom Corno

Dye leads the team in rushing, averaging more than seven yards per carry — a mark that puts him in the top-15 nationwide among ball carriers with 20 or more carries. His explosive acceleration, much-improved vision and nimble footwork makes him a nightmare for opposing front sevens to contain. He has been the team’s best option in the ground game by far, but that’s only half of what makes him such a weapon.

On only five catches, Dye somehow ranks third on the team with over 200 receiving yards. He’s averaging an absurd 40 yards per reception, and three of his five catches have been scores. Talk about efficiency!

Dye has been Oregon’s best offensive player, and he has established himself as one of the top skill players in the entire conference. The player who was once known as “Troy’s little brother” is creating his own legacy in Eugene, and it has been remarkable to watch his talents on display each Saturday this season.

The Ducks haven’t looked impressive as a whole this season, but don’t blame Dye. He’s done his share, and then some.

Joshua Whitted

Top Photo by Tom Corno