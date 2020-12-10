In a Year To Forget, Travis Dye Is Having a Season To Remember

By now, we know the story. The Oregon Ducks aren’t doing so hot.
The Ducks are coming off of back-to-back losses, and they nearly lost three in a row, putting forth a disappointing performance against UCLA and its backup quarterback a few weeks ago. With a talented Washington team coming to Autzen this Saturday (barring a cancelation), it’s unfortunately very likely that Oregon’s losing streak continues.
But in what has been a largely forgettable season for the Oregon faithful, there has been at least one player who has consistently given fans something to celebrate. Travis Dye has emerged as the go-to playmaker for the Ducks, and his emergence has been nothing short of spectacular.
Dye leads the team in rushing, averaging more than seven yards per carry — a mark that puts him in the top-15 nationwide among ball carriers with 20 or more carries. His explosive acceleration, much-improved vision and nimble footwork makes him a nightmare for opposing front sevens to contain. He has been the team’s best option in the ground game by far, but that’s only half of what makes him such a weapon.
On only five catches, Dye somehow ranks third on the team with over 200 receiving yards. He’s averaging an absurd 40 yards per reception, and three of his five catches have been scores. Talk about efficiency!
Dye has been Oregon’s best offensive player, and he has established himself as one of the top skill players in the entire conference. The player who was once known as “Troy’s little brother” is creating his own legacy in Eugene, and it has been remarkable to watch his talents on display each Saturday this season.
The Ducks haven’t looked impressive as a whole this season, but don’t blame Dye. He’s done his share, and then some.
Joshua is an adopted Duck fanatic, originally hailing from southwestern Pennsylvania. His love for the University of Oregon began as a young child when he became mesmerized by the flashy uniforms and explosive offenses of the Chip Kelly era, and now, he follows the team religiously. His fondest memory of the team is seeing De’Anthony Thomas race past Wisconsin defenders back in the 2012 Rose Bowl. A true football enthusiast, Joshua loves studying the intricacies of the game, and he aspires to become a professional sports journalist. Joshua now resides in Morgantown, West Virginia where he works in customer service. When he’s not watching Oregon replays, Joshua loves reading, writing, and spending time with his family. Contact: whittedjd@gmail.com
BC has opted out of its bowl game. If the Ducks bowl is in Shreveport vs Army, will, should, Oregon play?
LSU at 3-6 and about to go 4-6 after the visit to Gainesville, has ‘voluntarily’ given up its bowl game to appease the NCAA.
The Dad of an LSU player was paid $180,000 for a no show job, this to get his kid to play for the Tigers.
Apparently, multiple sexual assaults went unreported.
Does anyone think that LSU will get close to the Hosing Over SC received for 1 guy taking improper benefits? For what Ohio State received for having a few guy’s get free tats?
You think the NCAA is going to come down as fast against LSU as it did the Ducks for Willie Lyles?
I’m going to go out on a limb here and venture a guess… no???
I really hope he has a big game vs the mutts. And it sure would be nice if the rest of his team showed up big time.
One question is will he be back next year? … Hopefully he’s got his brothers sense of finishing things.
Go Ducks!
I would bet he comes back next year… this is not a great year to show off NFL potential for most players. Verdell I think is a toss up as to whether he stays or goes… his body can’t seem to take the beating so trying to make the NFL for Verdell has to happen sooner rather than later.
With Verdell gone Dye really gets to show off his skills even more.
This could be an answer to the Pac-12 problem.
Far too logical for Larry and friends.
Oregon 87 Florida A & M 66
Led by Chris Duarte’s season high 23 points, and N’Faly Dante’s career high, 22 points the Ducks move to 3-1 on the season. Dante actually had his career high by halftime with 14. For the second time this season, after Nyara Sabally went 9-9 from the floor against Colorado, she was also 1-1 from the free throw line, a Duck had a .1000 % shooting night.
Dante went 10-10, and 2-2 from the free throw line. Duarte was 10-14. The entire team shot a blistering, 60.3 %. The one area the Ducks struggled was 3 point shooting, 6-23, 26%.
Thanks Joshua nice to see Travis Dye having a good year. Is it possible that he is playing out of position? Could he be a slot or wide receiver at the next level?
Don’t sleep on a Dye… they’ll burn you. (In a football way)
It is also worth noting that they really haven’t sent Travis up the gut as much as Verdell. They have done a much much better job getting Travis in space and it has paid off.
Very noteworthy! If Dye was going up the gut all the time (as in past years) his average per carry would be way down. Good observation. Between the tackles is a rough job, but somebody has to do it. Thank you, Verdell.
Travis is surely a bright star in the backfield. He’s the most improved RB. Travis has added quickness, some new “wiggles” and a new boost speed around the corner and after the cut. As you pointed out Travis Dye is producing chunk yardage receiving. He seems to have better vision and anticipation than he did last year. Travis Dye is a capable and exciting Duck. Thanks Joshua for spotlighting Travis.
I think Travis can thank Moorhead for putting him in a position to succeed.
He is certainly a spotlight on what the Oregon offense could be if they continue to innovate. As was discussed before the season, and Eric wrote about, the RB as a weapon out of the backfield can be devastating. The Dye family continues to lead the Oregon Football Program!
Heads Up!
With Michigan/Ohio State called off, Utah at CU will now be The Big Noon Game on FOX, kicking off Saturday at 10 AM Mountain time; Noon EST.
Oregon v Washington will follow on FOX.
The Territorial Cup, ASU at AZ, will be played Friday night, kicking off at 4:30 Pacific on ESPN.
Thanks Joshua, those stats shine even more light on the season TD looked to be having. He is also playing with an energy & desire that I hope spreads to the rest of the team. Up among the leading rushers in the nation is not where many of us envisioned Travis residing this season; that he’s doing it in this offense makes it even more remarkable.
Thanks Joshua.
Troy has indeed been a bright spot. Do you expect him to return in 2021?