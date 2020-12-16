The 2020 Pac-12 Championship is a Sham

2020 has not been a good year for Pac-12 football, and has become a major disappointment for Oregon fans. COVID-19 has taken its toll on all of NCAA Football, but the Pac-12’s decision to start late has left the conference truly undecided heading into championship week.
To complicate matters, only one team has actually played all its scheduled games this season: the Oregon State Beavers. All other teams have seen their schedules impacted by COVID-19, whether from an outbreak on their own team or their opponent’s. This does not create confidence in the already-dubious Pac-12 leadership — especially with Washington winning the Pac-12 North by default, which left a foul taste in the mouths of all fans in the North as an already broken system produced unfair results.
Due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Washington is unable to play for the Pac-12 Conference Championship this Friday, leaving Oregon to represent the North instead. This has made many Oregon fans happy, but — like everything else this this year — it doesn’t feel right. Oregon was handed the opportunity to play the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday. It was not wholly earned, and as fans, let’s remember that.
Who Won the North?
This should be settled heading into the Pac-12 Championship Game; however, here we are in 2020 with this very real question. Pac-12 leadership says Washington won the North because the Huskies have the fewest losses, even though they have missed two games against division rivals California and Oregon. Furthermore, Washington only has a 1-1 record for its games played in the division, having beaten Oregon State and losing to Stanford — all while managing to avoid playing a single road game this year.
Even though Oregon is now in the Conference Championship Game, this still does not make up for last Saturday’s missed game against the Huskies because it still leaves the unanswered question as to who won the North. Oregon and Washington have both looked vulnerable this season, so the question as to which team is better is left up to all of us since there will not be an on-field result to determine the true Pac-12 North champion.
Outside of Oregon and Washington, there is another candidate who should be considered to have actually won the North this year: Stanford. The Cardinal was without starting quarterback Davis Mills for the opening game of the season against Oregon, and he barely made it back to the field for the second game against Colorado. After those two losses to open the year, however, Stanford has won three straight against North Division teams. Meaning Stanford has the best division record of 3-1 (3-2 overall), including a win over Washington.
If divisions are supposed to matter, then shouldn’t Stanford be in consideration for the North Division Championship?
The Southern Dispute
USC won the South, and there is little contention in that regard, as the Trojans are the only team in the Pac-12 with a 5-0 record. As we have seen, however, this year it isn’t about how many games a team has won or how many games a team has played; what matters is only how many losses a team has suffered.
USC missed Colorado this year as the Trojans could not field a roster due to their own COVID-19 outbreak. Colorado in turn played an out-of-conference game against San Diego State, which did not help their Pac-12 standing but was at least good for the Colorado fanbase.
The Colorado-USC game holds the same significance in the South as the Oregon-Washington game in the North. The winner of that game would have determined the South Division. It is only seen as less controversial because USC remains undefeated and Colorado suffered a loss to Utah this past Saturday. Like every other team in the Pac-12 this year though, USC looks vulnerable, as the Trojans have won three of their five games with last-minute theatrics.
This year the Pac-12 has established that missing a game is more beneficial than playing with a depleted roster. Both Washington and USC have benefited from missing Oregon and Colorado, respectively, because this has allowed them to lay claim to the division championships. This is not to say teams should play with potentially sick players, but shouldn’t there also be a reward for teams that have managed to stay healthy and field teams week-to-week?
Mario Cristobal even stated during his Monday press conference that Oregon had played games with available players in the “low 50s.”
What Should Have Happened?
The Pac-12 is irrelevant to this year’s playoff conversation. No Pac-12 team has looked anywhere near dominant enough to justify a playoff berth, especially with a shorter schedule than every other Power Five conference in College Football. When the Pac-12 decided to return to playing a fall season, the leadership surrendered any real opportunity for a Pac-12 team to make the playoff.
Instead, the Pac-12 should extend the season by at least another week to allow for USC to play Colorado and Oregon to play Washington. Only then can there be a real Pac-12 Championship Game. As it stands right now, there are two teams in each division that could lay claim to their division championship. The Pac-12 leadership’s determination of the division champions is lazy and an embarrassment and will leave the “Conference of Champions” without a true champion.
In the end, what is a more fitting way to conclude the Pac-12’s 2020 football season than with another embarrassing debacle?
David Marsh
Portland, Oregon
Top Photo By: Tom Corno
Natalie Liebhaber, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in the financial technology industry in Bozeman, Montana.
David Marsh is a high school social studies teacher in Portland, Oregon. As a teacher he is known for telling puns to his students who sometimes laugh out of sympathy, and being both eccentric about history and the Ducks.
David graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with Majors in: Medieval Studies, Religious Studies, and Geography. David began following Ducks Football after being in a car accident in 2012; finding football something new and exciting to learn about during this difficult time in his life. Now, he cannot see life without Oregon football.
“another embarrassing debacle?“ you say! – – – Yes, you are so correct. The Pac-12 as a P5 conference is an embarrassment to all football schools nation wide and it deserves all the mocking it gets.
Lazy Larry Scott and the school presidents has taken this shining start conference and drove it into the mud. But not all the fault lies there. Each school of the Pac-12 deserves an equal amount for looking the other way while it happed and not speaking out, not taking corrective action.
The question now is can it ever correct itself and regain the glory days of old ?? – – – IMO, I don’t think so. Each year we see more and more of our great regional football athletes move East to the land where football is done right and national champion’s are made.
All this leaves the Pac-12 equal to the greatness of the Mountain West conference or the AAC conference and nothing more.
Thanks David Marsh. I had to read it twice to follow along but I am not the sharpest knife in the drawer. I just hope for this season to end on a high note with healthy players. Lets bring on a vaccine and hopefully looking forward to the 2021 season and actually attending a game in Eugene.
For the record, I am happy Oregon is in the Pac-12 Championship game.
The alternative of Washington representing the North would have resulted in this article having a more resentful and brooding tone. It just doesn’t feel like either team, Oregon or USC, will earn the right to say they are Pac-12 Champions after this season.
This season has been such a display of Larry Scott’s leadership.
A large supply of asterisks is going to be needed to document this season.
David, I want to say what a great job you did with this, so much more useful than Nemec’s tweet that took a direct hit at Oregon fans. As you stated above this article is a critique of the Pac-12 under Larry Scott and we can only hope that it will convince enough of the powers that be to say, “Goodbye, Larry”.
If anyone gets the homage to “Hello, Larry”, McLean Stevenson’s ill fated sitcom, you really are old.
This season shouldn’t surprise anyone. I think we all knew it would be a mess going in.
Every week was a fingers crossed week, hoping your team or the other team stayed healthy. It would be almost impossible IMO to determine how it would be played out and to be able to come up with a good plan to finish it.
Winner. The Ducks for getting to play in the P12 game because of nothing they did.
Loser. The Buffs for not getting to play in the P12 game and as a bonus get to sit home with no consolation game. Ouch.
Hey now… the Buffs get to sit around in LA as a consolation prize to make sure there is a game this Friday.
I know Colorado is in talks to try and get a non-con game once it looks safe that USC will play. Like their previous non-con game, good for their fans but that’s about it.
Tough situation overall. There are a lot of ways things could of been better this year………….I will leave it at that for fear of what could be construed as the hint of a political statement.
In particular the PAC-12 could of started earlier in September allowing more time for make-up games.
All we can do now is root for the Ducks in one game. It’s come down to a one game season. If the Ducks win then it’s another one game season after that.
I agree with what others have said that if they lose, then they should hang up the cleats for this season and not take a bowl invitation to a lesser game.
Embarrassing debacle? Then let’s call it the Larry Scott Farewell Bowl.
I would be very happy if Larry Scott lost his job at the end of this year. Something good for the Pac-12 in an otherwise terrible year.
Hope so? But with people he reports to? Who knows?
I will always refer to this year as the one of the Crazy COVID Championship year if we beat USC on Friday. Win the conference, but not the division? Only in this year and justified with the flawed reasoning you pointed out does this happen.
Our weekly writers only need to present a short article to get the conversation going, and a nice full article like this that gets us pondering is a treat. Thank you David!
Thanks for this, good article. Can you elaborate on the below;
Mario Cristobal even stated during his Monday press conference that Oregon had played games with available players in the “low 50s.”
Any additional specifics on that statement and which games Oregon had just over 50% of players available?
“Low 50’s” refers to the headcount of scholarship players cleared to play.
The Pac-12 set a minimum of 53 scholarship players available per team in addition to position minimums that include seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback. To satisfy the positional requirements, each of those players must be on scholarship.
Thanks for re-posting those specifics, especially the 53 having to be on scholarship; I missed that the first go around.
Sadly there isn’t much.more info that that one little off the cuff tidbit. It was a response to a question about covid difficulties and fielding rosters.
I know against Cal Oregon was playing a good few walk-ons.
Heard anything about how many players Oregon has available at this point for Friday’s game?
Looks like Oregon will be getting a lot of players back. I don’t know numbers but in a way the Husky-bye week has done some good things for player health.
Thanks, good to hear.
This season reminds me of the saying about sausage. If you like sausage don’t ponder, or really acknowledge how it was made, just enjoy. I am going to enjoy Friday nights game and not worry too much about what went into it.
Made me laugh! Perfect analogy as it is so true for many of us.
Go Ducks !!!
Exactly…….enough said.
Excellent take David.
I think the ACC made a good call in 2020 in deciding to drop divisions and have the 2 teams with the best records play for a championship. I would support this model for the Pac-12 in every season while maintaining ‘rivalry’ games. Like the CA schools play one another every season, I would do the same with the northwest schools.
While it is exciting to play USC on Friday night in ‘front of’ what should be a significant audience on FOX, the entire enterprise does seem contrived. Moving it up a notch, why is Ohio State now 5-0 and odds on to go 6-0 even in the Playoff picture? Because it’s THE Ohio State University. And 13 all-knowing CFB experts just know that the Buckeyes is one of the 4 best teams in America, right? Because Ohio State beat Indiana by a TD in Columbus, right?
We all know that this season was played for 1 reason and that reason is not because, “we have to give the kids a chance to play!” The reason is $.
I will be watching with interest Friday night, but any victory this season is in many respects, only a pyrrhic victory.
BTW, great observation in regards to Stanford. Not sure Stanford would have been invited to a bowl but the Cardinal has opted out of the 2020 bowl season. Should Oregon not win Friday night, IMO the players have been through enough and to extend the season for other than a NY6 bowl is senseless. I really do not think it’s a reward to spend Christmas in Shreveport, LA away from your family.
I think the bowl game participation really needs to be up to the students. I can only imagine how difficult things have been for the athletes to be able to play this year because they have really needed to ensure they are locked down. They can’t play in front of a crowd of fans and I would imagine so much of it this year is a lot of the work of football with a lot less of the joy of football.
I think the story of a 5-0 USC being in the playoff conversation would be different if the Pac-12 started the same week as the B1G did. It was one of the biggest failures of Pac-12 leadership not to have a plan ready if they were confronted with being the only Power 5 team not playing in the fall.
Yes, there’s a game on Friday and that’ll be great, and I will forget about all this as I get caught up in the action, and who knows what game awaits the Ducks. I agree about Shreveport. It was great for Musgrave and the guys back in the day, but it wouldn’t be now.
The ESpinners are still hyping the season. Full of drama. Cincinnati should be the team from Ohio planning for the Playoff. I can’t believe that I’m going to be rooting, twice, for Notre Dame. But it’s either the Irish beat Clemson, and really make it hard to keep the “Paw” in, or it’s Notre Dame vs Clemson for the 3rd time this season, before Alabama & Clemson again, for the Championship?
1 good thing? With the absolutely moronic manner in which the playoff committee has acted this season it may bring playoff expansion sooner rather than later?
I can’t believe the 5 votes from the G5 wouldn’t be in favor of expansion, plus the Pac-12, B-12 and Notre Dame with AL spots available? That would be 8 out of 11. And with the extra $ that would be generated, why not all 11?
BUT if ND wins, then it’s likely a re-match of the Bama beat down of A+M?
This is a weird year… For me, I get to see my ducks play another game. I am sure the whole time I will be yelling at the TV screen that my 8 year old (who just started watching every game with me this year) will explain to my father in law “yeah, dad was mad about the shooter (pistol), but they kept doing it….”
At the end of the day, and this weird year, we get another game and that’s got to be enough. Maybe if we fail running the pistol AGAIN, Mastro will get fired?
GO DUCKS!!
I doubt Mastro gets fired regardless of what happens. Mastro has shown he is a skilled recruiter for Oregon and our runningbacks have improved from year-to-year under his leadership. He can coach the runningbacks without using the pistol.
I have gotten the sense that maybe Moorhead is trying out the pistol as he is the new guy this year. He has improved upon it slightly as his scheme does stretch the field horizonally and vertically and that makes it more difficult for teams to load the box. Especially with the threat of a running quarterback.
But in the end the pistol is broken and should only be used as an on field change up. Again, lots of teams will use the pistol to change up the formation and force the defense to make a different look and it works well for that. However, it is NOT an every down formation. I am hoping that Moorhead is having those conversations with MC and Mastro.
I doubt it as Mastro tells Cristobal what he wants to hear. The real question is when a choice has to be made between Mastro and Moorhead….which direction will the offense go?
And will Moorhead stay and not go in another direction?
I wonder if he is on the list to replace Sumlin?
LOL! That is one very observant 8 year old.