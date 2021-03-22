Oregon Basketball Gameday: Will Long Layoff Hurt the Ducks?

For just a moment, it seemed like everything was back to normal.
Sure, coaches and players on the bench were wearing masks, there was no band or cheerleaders, and the raucous crowd of years past was much less inspiring in limited form. But none of that mattered once the brackets locked and the action got underway. Even though it looked different, March Madness was back.
And it didn’t take long for the madness to ensue. Nearly every bracket was busted from the onset, as 15-seed Oral Roberts pulled off the improbable upset of title-contending Ohio State in one of the first games of the tournament. Bid-stealer Oregon State kept its magical run alive with an upset win over Tennessee, and 13-seed North Texas made history by winning its first NCAA Men’s Tournament game against B1G stalwart Purdue.
But then, just as we were given a much-needed escape from the COVID-19-centered world we now live in, the pandemic took center stage once again on Saturday night.
Many had the 7-seed Oregon Ducks penciled in to advance to the round of 32, and advance they did. But it wasn’t their vaunted shooting or overwhelming length that pushed them past VCU. Rather, it was declared a “no contest because of NCAA COVID-19 protocols,” according to a statement released by the NCAA.
The NCAA isn’t allowed to release many details, but the bottom line is VCU became the first team in this year’s abnormal tournament to deal with COVID-19 issues, and the result is an unceremonious ending to their season.
Many would assume this is a good thing for the Ducks. Although the Ducks were favored, 7-vs-10 matchups are tricky and can go either way. Surviving and advancing is the name of the game in March, by any means necessary.
The Ducks certainly aren’t going to apologize for advancing by default, but it doesn’t do them any favors to face one of the tourney’s best teams while coming off of a 10-day layoff. The last time we saw Oregon in action, it was well over a week ago in the Pac-12 Tournament, when red-hot Oregon State upset the Ducks on its way to stealing the conference championship.
It doesn’t get any easier for our feathered friends, who now have to keep pace with one of the most explosive offensive attacks in college basketball. The 2-seed Iowa Hawkeyes, led by the most decorated player in the B1G, center Luka Garza, rank in the top 10 nationally in both scoring offense and three-point field goal percentage. Garza can score from just about everywhere on the floor with his imposing 6’11, 265-lb. frame, but when he gets doubled in the post, he has plenty of talented shooters on the perimeter to kick it out to.
The Hawkeyes made quick work of Grand Canyon on Saturday. Sure, the Lopes were clearly overmatched coming into the contest, but they did boast an excellent defense that potentially posed some problems for the high-scoring Hawkeyes. It turns out, Grand Canyon didn’t stand a chance. Iowa shot better than 45% from behind the arc and over 50% from the field, finishing with a ho-hum 86 points and an easy first-round victory.
Oregon’s no pushover, though. The Ducks have much-coveted length at every starting position, and everyone is a threat to score from long range. Their offensive versatility should give a porous Iowa defense trouble. The question is, can they figure out a way to contain Garza and company on the other end of the floor?
Let’s hear your thoughts, Oregon fans. Will an extended layoff give the Ducks fresh legs to outlast a talented Iowa team, or will Oregon struggle to shake off the rust?
So far the only person with a solid bracket is Bill Walton with 5 Pac-12 teams in the final 4.
Well done Ducks, even Franck Kepnang looked like a dominant force off the bench.
What a game! The Ducks are flying high! Dominant performance from Oregon
Altman is the real deal. The PAC-12 plays real basketball. The sports media(espn) has real bias. Sir Charles gave Altman his due and called out the tournament seeding committee for under valuing the PAC-12 . This was a very satisfying win for many reasons.
It was said that Iowa was the highest No. 2 Seed, thus that would make them the No. 5 ranked team in the nation going into the tournament?
A stunning victory!
I didn’t get to see the game but the box score shows a very balanced starting lineup! CD lead the way for Ducks scoring. Looks like they played just enough D (95-80) to win by a measly 15 points…GO DUCKS!
Omigosh! Was that the most fun NCAA game you watched ever? Totally unexpected, and the teamwork and the commitment to their game-plan was stellar. That will be fun to watch again…
Boy I cannot believe the score at half, with Oregon up 10 points 56-46, but I swear there were three points not counted during the game; a fade-away by Eugene O., and a foul shot.
I am very concerned about the pace of the game and whether Our Beloved Ducks will have enough in the tank at the end of the game since we are not subbing very much. A good thing we are shooting well, and that has to hold up too!
I cannot believe the gutsy 3s taken/made and some of the breathtaking drives to the basket. High level stuff!
Duarte is one of the best guards in the country; if the Ducks want to win today, he has to have a big game. Another X-factor to look out for
is Will Richardson, if he is shooting well to complement other scorers like Duarte and Eugene from Eugene, the Ducks will be hard to beat in this game.
Defensively, the key is to limit Iowa’s perimeter shooting. Garza will get his points, but if Oregon can shut down the three ball, they have a great shot to win.
I have Oregon advancing to the Sweet 16, 75-71
So excited for this one! Go Ducks!
Considering all that has happened to Oregon with injuries this season–the fact that we are healthy and ready is as important as playing on Saturday. If the Ducks shoot well, then they can win. I do not think just playing great defense is going to keep them in this game.
We need the hot shooting!
And I still cannot get over how the Pac-12 has five teams in the final 32 in the nation, with two (congrats OSU!) in the Sweet Sixteen already.