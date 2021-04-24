Top 3 Prospective Talents Coming Out of the Oregon Sports Community

The Oregon sports community has a rich history of top athletes, a strong sports legacy, and some of the best players across all college sports. Originally known as the Webfoots, the Oregon Ducks go back as early as the 1890s, and some of their greatest competitors have come from all over the country outside of the state of Oregon.

Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson is among the top rising stars in the Oregon sports community at the moment. After Tyler Slough left the Ducks in February 2021, Ty Thompson, the six-foot-four 19-year old quarterback from Arizona quickly stepped into the spotlight. There is a lot of hype surrounding this young star, with the feeling in the Oregon sports community that Thompson is the key to keeping the Ducks’ position in the Pac-12 and the player who will give them a shot to compete for a College Football Playoff berth.

During his last season at Mesquite High School, Ty Thompson had several noteworthy moments including leading his team to the AAAA Arizona State Championships of 2019 and 2020. Thompson threw for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns, and also rushed for 234 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned several recognitions, including being listed as the nation’s eighth-best pro-style passer and dual-threat quarterback in the industry-leading college sports websites.

In 2021, the young quarterback also earned the title of Maxwell Offensive Players of the Year. With several impressive performances, Thompson is quickly on his way to becoming one of the top quarterbacks in his class and his future in Eugene certainly looks promising.

N’Faly Dante

N’Faly Dante is another young rising talent, showcasing his talent in basketball from his junior high school season. The 19-year-old Malian basketball player stands at six-foot-11 and holds the center position with the Ducks. The former five-star recruit ranked as the 14th best recruit in the class of 2019 and one of the top centers in his class.

Dante’s junior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas highlighted his potential when he led his team to a record victory of 22-6 and even the first appearance in the GEICO Nationals. His debut appearance with the Oregon Ducks was in 2019, where the Ducks won 81-48 against Montana, 11 of those points being scored by Dante.

As for his future with the Ducks, the Malian basketball player is set to be the key to the 2022 title run and he might just be what the team needs to go up against the rest of the teams in the Pac-12. Combining his 230-pound weight, height, and track record, Dante is a strong NBA Draft prospect for down the road, and a vital player for the Ducks in their next NCAA tournament run.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a player who joined the Oregon Ducks in December of 2019 as a defensive end. Since 2015, the six-foot-five footballer is the first Oregon defensive lineman to earn All-American honors and he is also the first Oregon player with two games of two or more sacks in one season over the last decade.

The 20-year-old pass-rusher from Los Angeles started his football career in Oaks Christian high school where he earned the title of USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year for himself when he recorded 18 sacks and 54 tackles in senior year. During his high school career, the young player also recorded a total of 152 tackles and 54 sacks.

As a freshman, Thibodeaux showcased his potential with the Ducks when he was awarded the Coaches Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year along with several other recognitions and honorable mentions. As a sophomore, Thibodeaux had a dominating performance in the Pac-12 Championship Game (MVP) and was also the Morris Trophy winner in 2020 which is awarded to the best offensive and defensive players in the conference.

While these three players are key, there are a number of other new stars in other sports such as Baseball and Track & Field that are making an impact. Keep an eye out as these are the three to watch the most over the next year for the most dedicated Duck fans.

