Dillon Brooks: Keep Making Oregon Proud

The Oregon Ducks do not have a proud tradition of producing NBA talent. They have only added four players to the league who have scored in double digits over the course of multi-year careers ever, and they have never had a 20 point-per-game (PPG) scorer at the NBA level.

Payton Pritchard, in one season as a backup point guard is 10th ALL TIME in points per game from the school at only 7.7 points per game. Pritchard had a nice year, but is he really the 10th best scorer from a school ever?

In comes Dillon Brooks, Duck legend and key player for the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks is averaging 14.02 points per game over his four-year career and has steadily improved his game, becoming a major piece on a playoff team this season. Brooks averaged 17.2 points per game this season, a full point better than last year. Also an adept defender, Brooks is beginning to make a strong case as the best NBA Duck of all time. His 14.02 points per game are the best in school history, and if Brooks can take one more leap forward he could become the first 20 PPG player in school history.

Do you think Brooks will cement himself as the best Duck ever? Will Pritchard carve out a bigger role and take the school scoring crown away from Brooks?

