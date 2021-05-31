Dillon Brooks: Keep Making Oregon Proud

The Oregon Ducks do not have a proud tradition of producing NBA talent. They have only added four players to the league who have scored in double digits over the course of multi-year careers ever, and they have never had a 20 point-per-game (PPG) scorer at the NBA level.
Payton Pritchard, in one season as a backup point guard is 10th ALL TIME in points per game from the school at only 7.7 points per game. Pritchard had a nice year, but is he really the 10th best scorer from a school ever?
In comes Dillon Brooks, Duck legend and key player for the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks is averaging 14.02 points per game over his four-year career and has steadily improved his game, becoming a major piece on a playoff team this season. Brooks averaged 17.2 points per game this season, a full point better than last year. Also an adept defender, Brooks is beginning to make a strong case as the best NBA Duck of all time. His 14.02 points per game are the best in school history, and if Brooks can take one more leap forward he could become the first 20 PPG player in school history.
Do you think Brooks will cement himself as the best Duck ever? Will Pritchard carve out a bigger role and take the school scoring crown away from Brooks?
Related Articles:
While there has been a relative paucity of UO Alums in the NBA over it’s history…….thankfully, that trend is improving with the current: Brooks, Boucher, and Pritchard(Bell, Brown, Bol, and Dotson, too……though barely hanging in). Also, over the years: Loscutoff, Love, Lee, Ballard, and Brandon made significant NBA impact!
Just one more thought:
Whether Brooks or Pritchard end up better, they are very much in the same mold. High effort defenders who make TIMELY shots on offense. Brooks simply has a higher usage rate at the moment.
Great update on Brooks Ryan. Fantastic to see that he is doing so well, as rare as it is for former Ducks. I would be remiss, however, if I were not to mention, (in the historical context of Ducks in the league), one of my favorites from the Kamikaze Kids Era: Greg Ballard.
“Gregory Ballard was an American professional basketball player and NBA assistant coach. A collegiate All-American at Oregon, Ballard averaged 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over an eleven season NBA career with the Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors and briefly, the Seattle SuperSonics.” Wikipedia
I was going to post this a few hours ago, but, COUGH, COUGH, had a lot of trouble posting.
Gotta say that, while I loved Brooks as a Duck, I was a bit skeptical that he’d make much of an impact in the pros. He seemed to be too short to play small forward and too slow to play shooting guard. Boy, was I wrong. I think he landed on the perfect team, and he’s proven he can take anybody to the rim and score. His 3-point shooting is still a bit inconsistent, but his defense is great. And, defense is at least 75% attitude. The thing that makes Brooks so good is his desire and attitude. I think he truly believes that nobody can stop him, and, more often than not, he’s right.
You are new and WELCOME, especially that handle, that Posting Name. I love it!
Brooks was definitely someone that I didn’t expect to succeed in the NBA.
He is a tweener who likes to bully his way to the rim, and that doesn’t really work without exceptional upper body strength in the pros. Luckily he has proven to have exactly that strength!
Dillon is a rare player in how he can elevate everyone else around him and will the team to victory. So proud of him now!
Brooks has a very rare quality … The ability to fight and keep on fighting when his team is down at every phase of the game.
He can put his team on his back and carry them… But sometimes that can only go so far, especially in the NBA where offenses just score on demand.
Sounds like a quote from back in the Kamikaze Kids days. Players didn’t dive for loose balls, and put constant pressure on players, it wasn’t done. Dillon is a throw back player from the time of defensive effort players.
Basketball has lots of effort on the offensive side of the ball. The chance to be able to thump your chest, and say look at me is seldom missed. Opportunities to quietly shut someone down, or start a fast break isn’t a look at me moment, so seldom done anymore.
Hopefully he becomes, the new, prototypical Oregon Duck recruit, and player.
His effort, especially on recovery, is really remarkable in the NBA.
Thanks Ryan for putting Brook’s career in perspective against the career histories of other Duck BB players. Brooks and Pritchard are both tough dogs on the court with balance in their games. Both are durable with strong cores and will have strong and long careers. Either could bank a lot of money playing international ball overseas. Both should improve even more.