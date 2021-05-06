Is Something UP with Oregon Womens Basketball?

You had to done a double-take as I did when I learned of Angela Dugalic entering the transfer portal. I can understand others leaving for more playing time such as Jaz Shelly and Taylor Chavez, or perhaps because it was not a fit for Taylor Mikesell. It was assumed that these players were making-way for Oregon’s Fab-Five that are on the rise within the program.

But nobody thought one of the Fab-Five would leave.

My theory is that perhaps the assistants had such a relationship with the players that the massive departure of coaches left the players feeling a bit isolated?

Just throwing it out there, but I am much more curious about what your thoughts are on this?

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Gary Breedlove

