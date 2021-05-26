Is Syracuse Transfer Guerrier What Oregon Hoops Needs?

Once again, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will have some big shoes to fill in the offseason. But just like so many years past, head coach Dana Altman has already started making moves, especially in the transfer portal. With the absence of Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa, the Ducks need some help and experience at the forward position.

Enter Quincy Guerrier, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward and All-ACC selection, who announced May 20th his intention to join Altman’s squad for the upcoming season. It’s kind of a perfect fit, especially with Omoruyi’s length, power, speed and scoring prowess now missing from the lineup.

Like Omoruyi, Guerrier is also a Canadian national that possess an explosive playmaking ability. And he’s consistent, too. During his sophomore year, Guerrier averaged 13.7 points per game (49.3%) and 8.4 rebounds per game, helping him finish the year with third-team all-conference honors.

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball lands All-ACC forward Quincy Guerrier via transfer https://t.co/Wyp6CHsfGi — The New Liahona (@LiahonaNew) May 23, 2021



While it’s not quite as impressive as Omnoruyi’s scoring average of 17.1 points per game, the former Orangeman appears to be a dogged rebounder.

Plus, he’s joining a pretty solid core group of returning players led by guards Will Richardson, Eric Williams Jr., centers Franck Kepnang and N’Faly Dante, and five-star newcomer Nathan Bittle.

So, do the Ducks have what it takes to win another Pac-12 crown and go dancing to the Sweet Sixteen and beyond? You bet your boots. But you tell me Oregon fans: what else does Altman need to go all the way? Is Guerrier the guy to complete Altman’s annual tradition of cobbling together freakish talent to form a Frankenstein monster built for a deep playoff run?

Jordan Ingram

San Diego, California

Top Photo from Twitter